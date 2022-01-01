  • Home
The Butcher Shop Steakhouse 107 South Germantown Parkway

No reviews yet

107 South Germantown Parkway

Cordova, TN 38018

Apps

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.95

Cajun Sauteed Shrimp

$12.95

Crab Cakes

$13.95

Sauteed Mushrooms

$13.95

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.95

Entrees

7OZ FILET

$37.00

10OZ FILET

$45.00

STUFFED FILET

$42.00

NEW YORK STRIP

$35.00

12OZ RIBEYE

$40.00

18OZ RIBEYE

$48.00

COWBOY RIBEYE

$50.00

PORTERHOUSE

$55.00

TBONE

$43.00

LAMB

$38.00

PORKCHOP

$28.00

SALMON

$32.00

LOBSTER

$39.00

STUFFED SHRIMP

$28.00

CHICKEN

$29.00

PASTA-CHICKEN

$30.00

PASTA-CAJUN

$34.00

ENT CAJUN

$12.95

ENT CRAB CAKES

$13.95

ENT MUSH

$13.95

ENT STUFF MUSH

$13.95

ENT SPIN DIP

$12.95

SPLIT PLATE

$9.95

1ST TICKET

2ND TICKET

3RD TICKET

Salads

Wedge Salad

$9.95

CAESAR SALAD-DINNER

$9.95

GARDEN SALAD-DINNER

$9.95

Sides

Side Garden Salad

$5.95

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

Baked Potato

$5.95

Twice Baked Potato

$5.95

Sweet Potato Casserole

$5.95

Vegetable

$5.95

Extra Dressing Small

$1.00

Extra Dressing Large

$5.00

Dessert

BDAY CHEESECAKE

APPLE PIE

$9.95

BROWNIE

$9.95

CHEESECAKE

$9.95

CRÈME BRULEE

$9.95

DINSTHULS CHEESECAKE

$9.95

STRAWBERRY CAKE

$9.95

KIDS ICECREAM

$2.00

Add's

AU POIVRE

$3.50

BLACKENED

$2.50

CAJUN BUTTER

$2.50

GEORGIE

$3.50

ADD LOBSTER TAIL

$29.00

ADD CHICKEN

$8.95

ADD CAJUN SHRIMP (6)

$9.95

ADD SALMON

$14.95

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Pasta

$7.95

Kids Chargrilled Chicken Breast

$7.95

Delivery-Apps

Spin Dip

$17.00

Cajun Shrimp

$17.00

Crab Cakes

$17.00

Sauteed Mush

$17.00

Stuff Mush

$17.00

Delivery-Entrees

7OZ FILET

$48.00

10OZ FILET

$58.00

STUFFED FILET

$55.00

NEW YORK STRIP

$45.00

12OZ RIBEYE

$52.00

18OZ RIBEYE

$62.00

TBONE

$55.00

PORKCHOP

$36.00

SALMON

$41.00

STUFFED SHRIMP

$36.00

CHICKEN

$37.00

PASTA-CHICKEN

$39.00

PASTA-CAJUN

$44.00

GARDEN SALAD

$13.00

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

WEDGE SALAD

$13.00

Delivery-Sides and Additions

BAKED POTATO

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

TWICE BAKED

$7.00

SWEET POT CASS

$7.00

VEGGIE

$7.00

Delivery- Desserts

Cheesecake

$12.00

Dinsthuls

$12.00

Brownie

$12.00

Straw Cake

$12.00

Apple Pie

$12.00

Delivery-Kids

Grilled Cheese and Fries

$10.95

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$10.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A Memphis tradition since 1981. USDA choice steaks cut and aged in house and then grilled over hickory charcoal.

107 South Germantown Parkway, Cordova, TN 38018

