The Butcher Shop 57 DIVISION STREET

No reviews yet

57 DIVISSION STREET

San Francisco, CA 94103

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Lunch

Wagyu Burger

$25.99

Smash Burger

$25.99

Fries

$10.00

420 Frys

$20.00

Philly Cheese A4

$60.00

Chimi Cheese Fry

$20.00

Slider

$10.00

Slider Combo

$18.00

A5 Skewer

$28.00

Belly Skewer

$6.00

Brisket Sandwich

$20.00

Butcher's Skewer

$20.00

Special

$20.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Root beer

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Sparkling water

$4.00

1/2 Fry

$5.00

Wagyu Of Japan Promotion

$10.00

black cherry

$4.00

Retail

Black pepper

$10.00

Bucther's Rub

$15.00

D'Espellete

$25.00

Himalayan Salt

$10.00

Pork Miso Paste

$20.00

Mitsobochi Soy

$30.00

Murasaki Shoyu

$20.00

Ponzu Soy

$20.00

Teppanyaki sauce

$15.00

White Miso

$20.00

Yuzu Green hot sauce

$10.00

Yuzu Red Hot Sauce

$10.00

Yuzu Salt Jar

$10.00

Yuzu Salt Pouch

$10.00

Butchers refill

$5.00

Apple vin

$25.00

Sushi vin

$20.00

Smoked soy

$20.00

Tamari soy

$20.00

Hyuganatsu

$25.00

Flying Onion Dressing

$15.00

Yuzu Yakiniku

$10.00

Shizuoka Wasabi

$15.00

Beer

Beer

$10.00

N/A Bev

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

N/A Beer

$8.00

Soda

$4.00

mountain valley sparkling water

$4.00

black cherry

$4.00

root beer

$4.00

Wine/Sake

Adaptation

$120.00

Dragon Sake

$60.00

Sonoma Coast

$100.00

Tangu Sake

$120.00

Sake cup

$9.00

Brian&David

$30.00

Mukashijitate Sake

$60.00

Fat & Butter

Wagyu Fat

$5.00

Tuffle fat

$15.00

Butchers Butter

$10.00

Uni Butter

$25.00

Chimi Churri

$10.00

Black Truffle

$80.00

Truffle Slicer

$55.00

Refill Jar

$5.00

A5 Fat Jar

$50.00

Beef

Washugyu Bnls Ribeye

$65.00

Washugyu Bnls N.Y.

$65.00

Washugyu Filet

$80.00

Bushugyu A-5

$200.00

Rancho Tommy

$45.00

50/50 patties

$12.00

Kobe A-5

$300.00

Imperial tomahawk

$70.00

Pork

Pork tomahawk

$22.00

Bnls pork chop

$22.00

Pork belly

$20.00

Bacon

$20.00

Seafood

caviar

$70.00

Retail

Panzu

$25.00

Mitsaboshi soy

$35.00

Mirasaki soy

$25.00

Smoked soy

$25.00

Butchers Butter

$12.00

Beef

El Rancho Tommy

$120.00

Shabu N.Y.

$85.00

A-5 Wagyu

$150.00

Washugyu N.Y.

$90.00

Washugyu Ribeye

$90.00

Ground Chuck

$16.00

50/50 patties

$12.00

A-5 Skewer

$28.00

Washugyu Filet

$55.00

Pork

Pork Belly Skewers

$8.00

Bnls chop

$18.00

Tomahawk chop

$22.00

Ground pork

$12.00

Bacon

$20.00

Shabu pork belly

$25.00

Seafood

caviar

$90.00

Butter & Fat

Butchers Butter

$12.00

wagyu fat

$5.00

infused wagyu fat

$5.00

Sauce & Spice

Ponzu

$25.00

Mitsaboshi soy

$35.00

Butcher Class

VIP Butcher Class

$210.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

57 DIVISSION STREET, San Francisco, CA 94103

Directions

