Dessert & Ice Cream
Italian

The Butcher Shop

1,600 Reviews

$$$

552 Tremont Street

Boston, MA 02118

Dinner - Main

Roasted Squash Delicata

$18.00

Baby Beet Salad

$18.00

Corn Chowder

$18.00

Beef Carpaccio

$19.00

Beef Tartare

$21.00

Foie Terrine

$22.00

TBS Charcuterie Board (5 Choice)

$40.00

Serves Two: Selection of Salumi & Pate, Mixed Olives, Pickled Shallots, Cornichon, Caper Berries, Pickled Vegetables, Whole Grain Mustard, Cherry Confiture, Sliced Baguette

Ricotta Gnudi

$28.00

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$28.00

Green Circle1/2 Chicken

$32.00

TBS Burger

$28.00

Crispy Duck

$42.00

Short Rib

$28.00

Pork Chop

$30.00

Hanger Steak 8 Oz

$35.00

NY Strip

$47.00

Prime Tenderloin

$42.00

Hummus

$12.00

Veal Polpette

$12.00Out of stock

Sausage Special

$21.00

Additional Crostini - 4 pieces

Extra Veggies For Hummus

$3.00

Side Frites

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$12.00

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$14.00

Patatas Bravas

$14.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$16.00

Fingerling Potatoes Confit

$14.00

Coffee Flan

$12.00

Apple Pie

$12.00

Cheese Plate

$22.00

Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

Kids Pasta

Kids Burger

$15.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$9.00

Bibb Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Duck Breast

$35.00Out of stock

Prime Ribeye 12 oz

$55.00Out of stock

Blood Orange Pannacotta

$12.00Out of stock

Housemade Soups & Sauces

Aperitivo Hour

Warm Spiced Nuts

$9.00Out of stock

Aperitivo Cheese Plate

$20.00

Aperitivo Salumi Plate

$18.00Out of stock

Aperitivo Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

$12.00Out of stock

AM/PM Sherry

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Le Sexe et la Ville

$13.00

Rivington Punch

$13.00

Sbagliatto

$13.00

GL 2020 Le Monde Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GL 2021 Liquid Geography Rose

GL 2017 Blason d'Aussieres Corbieres

$11.00

NA BEV

San Benedetto Sparkling

$7.00

San Benedetto Still

$7.00

Coffee

$7.00

Decaf Coffee

$7.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Fevertree Grapefruit Soda

$6.50

Fever Tree Cola

$6.50

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$6.50

Boylan Club Soda

$6.50

Fevertree Tonic

$4.00

Pamplemousse

$9.00

Elderflower Tonic

$9.00

Royal Spirtz

$9.00

Limeade

$5.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Chamomile Tea

$5.50

Golden Turmeric Tea

$5.50

Club Soda

$6.50

Beer

Brasserie Dupont Saison Farmhouse Ale

$12.00

Champlain Orchards Semi-Dry Cider

$8.00

Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier Dunkel

$12.00

Lamplighter IPA Birds of a Feather

$9.00

Rothaus Pils

$7.00Out of stock

Lamplighter Lamp Lager

$8.00

Sparkling

Breuil Crémant de Loire 2016

$54.00

Francois Chidaine Montlouis Sur Loire Brut

$50.00

Gaston Chiquet 1er Cru Rosé NV

$95.00

Gaston-Chiquet 1er Cru Brut Tradition NV 375 ml

$50.00Out of stock

Gosset “Grande Réserve" Brut NV 375 ml.

$52.00Out of stock

Laurent Perrier Brut NV

$105.00

Simonnet-Febvre Crémant de Bourgogne NV

$52.00

Vollereaux Brut Réserve NV

$75.00

Bisol

$65.00

White/Rose

375 ml Frank Family Chardonnay

$49.00

Chateau de Berne Ultimate 2020

$65.00

Closerie Des Alisiers

$70.00Out of stock

Cuilleron Condrieu La Petite Côte 2017

$90.00

Domaine de la Noiraie Plaisir d'Ete, 2020

$55.00

Henri Bourgeois La Cote des Monts Damnes, 2015

$120.00

Isabelle and Pierre Clement Menetou-Salon

$75.00

Les Equilibristes Carignan Blanc "Second Souffle" 2018

$56.00

Liquid Geography Rose 2021

$45.00

Manousakis Nostos Assyrtiko 2020

$75.00

Mayacamas Chardonnay 2018

$120.00

Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc 2019

$105.00

Niellon Bourgogne Blanc 2018

$138.00

Nino Negri Ca'Brione 2018

$88.00

Paul Pernot Bourgogne Blanc 2020

$105.00

Qupe Roussanne"Bien Nacido Hillside Estate" 2007

$95.00

Pouilly Fuisse

$75.00

Red

375 ml La Rioja Alta Rioja Tempranillo “Viña Alberdi” Reserva 2015

$34.00

375ml Haut-Segottes Saint-Émilion 2018

$48.00

375ml Ridge Monte Bello 2013

$195.00

Amiral de Beychevelle Saint Julien, 2018

$120.00

Bodegas Benegas Estate Single Vineyard Malbec 2018

$70.00

Cesari Mara Valpolicella Ripasso 2018

$70.00

Chateau Beaulieu Pomerol, 2020

$80.00

Chateau Lagrange Bordeaux St. Julien

$195.00

Crochet Sancerre Rouge La Croix du Roy 2015

$72.00

Domaine du Vieux CDP 'Télégramme' 2018

$105.00

Ferrando Carema Etichetta Bianca 2017

$165.00

Hureau Saumur-Champigny 2018

$54.00

Jax Vineyards Y3 "Taureau", 2018

$75.00

Marine Layer Pinot Noir Gap's Crown

$130.00

Mayacamas Cabernet Sauvignon, 2011

$290.00

Negro Lorenzo Barbera D’Alba 2016

$46.00

Oddero Barbaresco Gallina 2019

$145.00

Paterianakis Peza Red 2018

$68.00Out of stock

Pierre Naigeon Fixin "Les Herbues" 2019

$135.00

Rodney Strong Reserve Cab, 2016

$105.00

Rodney Strong Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, 2017

$115.00

San Giorgio Brunello Di Montalcino 2017

$165.00

Sierra Cantabria Rioja Gran Reserva 2011

$98.00

Sinskey Bordeaux Blend Point of View 2015

$110.00

Stags Leap Hands of Time 2018

$85.00

Stéphane Lucas Braucol le Champ d’orphée 2018

$62.00Out of stock

Tesselaarsdal Pinot Noir

$145.00

Virna Barolo Cannubi 2016

$230.00

Voge Cornas Syrah Chailles 2018

$130.00

K Syrah "Cattle King", 2018

$170.00

Ridge Petit Sirah Lytton Spring Estate, 2019

$110.00
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
A tribute to the old world European boucheries, The Butcher Shop is a neighborhood wine bar and full-service restaurant offering a highly-seasonal menu for dinner daily and weekend brunch as well as regionally-inspired snacks during weekday aperitivo hour.

552 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02118

