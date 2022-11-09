Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad

The Butcher's Daughter - West Village

2,522 Reviews

$$

581 Hudson St

New York, NY 10014

Spicy Kale Caesar Salad
Iced Ceremonial Matcha
Cafe Latte

SHAREABLE

Artichoke Heart Quesadilla

$16.00

SPINACH | MOZZARELLA | ROASTED PEPPERS | MARINARA (D)

Jumbo Lump Crab cake

$17.00

JACKFRUIT & SWEET POTATO-QUINOA CAKES | FENNEL-CUCUMBER SLAW | LEMON-HERB TARTAR (GF)(V)

Cheese Plate

$17.00

BARN CAT | PEAR- CRANBERRY CHUTNEY | PICKLED ROMANESCO | GF ROSEMARY CRACKERS | FOCACCIA TOAST (V)(N)

Cauliflower Pizza

$19.00

CAULIFLOWER CRUST (GF)(D)(EGG) | MARINARA SAUCE | MOZZARELLA | MARKET VEGETABLES (D)

Roasted Beet Hummus

$15.00

ALEPPO TAHINI | CUCUMBER | WATERMELON RADISH | RAINBOW CARROTS | FOCACCIA TOAST (V)

SALADS & SANDWICHES

Spicy Kale Caesar Salad

$16.00

CHIPOTLE MARINATED KALE | CRISPY RED ONIONS AVOCADO | TOASTED ALMONDS | ALMOND PARMESAN | CROUTONS (N)(V)

LITTLE GEM SALAD

$17.00

BUTTERNUT SQUASH | GREEN APPLE | RAINBOW CARROT | RED ONION | CASHEW MOZZARELLA | SUPER SEED CRISP | RED & GREEN GEM LETTUCE | BELGIUM ENDIVE | CIDER VINAIGRETTE

The BD Royale

$22.00

TWIN IMPOSSIBLE SMASH PATTIES | VEGAN AMERICAN | SMOKED COLA-BRAISED ONIONS | SHREDDED ICEBERG | TOMATO | 1K DRESSING | OVEN ROASTED SWEET POTATO WEDGES (S)(N)

The Butchers Burger

$18.00

VEGETABLE + BLACK BEAN PATTY | MOZZARELLA | TOMATO | SAUTÉED ONIONS | VEGAN CHIPOTLE MAYO | BBQ | ARUGULA | BRIOCHE | OVEN ROASTED SWEET POTATOES WEDGES (D)

VEGETABLES

Cacio e Pepe

$15.00

CAULIFOWER FLORETS PECORINO | BUTTER | VEGGIE STOCK | BLACK PEPPER | PARSLEY (D)

Daily Soup

$14.00

DAILY SOUP MADE WITH SEASONAL MARKET VEGETABLES | SERVED WITH FOCACCIA BREAD

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

PASTAS & GRAINS

Healing Harvest Bowl

$17.00

A HEALTHFUL COLLABORATION WITH @ADIDASRUNNERS | ROASTED SWEET POTATOES | TRI-COLOR QUINOA | BABY ARUGULA | WATERMELON RADISH CRISPY CHICKPEAS | RAINBOW MICROGREENS | GINGER SOY DRESSING (V)(GF)(S)

Mushroom & Squash Carbonara

$19.00

ZUCCHINI NOODLES | ADZUKI BACON BITS | ROASTED MUSHROOMS | BABY SPINACH | SEASONED BREAD CRUMBS (V)(S)

Pad Thai Noodle

$20.00

RICE NOODLE | SWEET SOY | TURMERIC TOFU SCRAMBLE | CARROT-CUCUMBER SLAW | PEANUT | SESAME | LIME (N)(S)(V)(GF)

GLASS NOODLE & GOCHUGARU TOFU

$19.00

Eggplant Curry

$22.00

ROASTED JAPANESE EGGPLANT | RALSTON FAMILY FARMS PURPLE RICE | ENGLISH PEAS | HERB SALAD| PICKLED VEGGIES | YELLOW CURRY SAUCE (V)

SIDES & EXTRAS

Seasonal Fruit Salad

$6.00

Side Kale

$5.00

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Smashed Avocado

$3.00

Tempeh

$5.00

Adzuki Bean Bacon

$5.00

Egg

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Impossible patty

$6.00

Tofu scramble

$3.00

SAUCES

Butter

$0.50

Jam

$0.50

Butter And Jam

$1.00

Almond Butter

$1.00

Harissa Ailoi

$0.50

Vegan Espresso Mascarpone

$1.00

Coconut Drizzle

$0.50

Berry Sauce

$1.00

Maple-Tahini Cream

$1.00

Chair-Date Syrup

$1.00

Hollandaise Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Salsa

$0.50

Ginger Soy Dressing

$0.50

Spicy Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Aleppo Tahini

$0.50

Lemon-Herb Tartar

$0.50

Stone Ground Mustard

$1.00

Rosemary Mayo

$1.00

Cashew Ricotta

$1.00

1K Dressing

$0.50

BBQ sauce

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Pear-Cranberry Chutney

$1.50

Aji Amarillo Vinaigrette

$1.00

Honey Chili Garlic Glaze

$1.50

Yellow Curry Sauce

$1.00

Maple Syrup

$0.15

Hot Sauce

Ketchup

Olive Oil

$0.50

Lemon Juice

$0.25

Dessert

Loaded Banana Bread

$13.00

Bittersweet Chocolate Tart

$9.00

Hibiscus Cheesecake

$9.00

Dutch Apple Pie

$9.00

Pastry

Classic Croissant

$5.00

Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg

Banana Bread

$5.00

Vegan Brownie

$4.50

GF and vegan power bar with dried fruits, oats, and agave. Allergens: Sesame, almond, cashew, blueberries, gogi, sesame. coconut.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Double chocolate cookie with a little chipotle spice. Allergens: Dairy, gluten

Mocha Power Bars

$4.00

Cherry Tahini Power Bar

$4.00

Pina Colada Cake

$4.50

Tomato Scallion Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Choc. Chip Almond Bread

$5.00

Nine Grain Loaf

$7.00

P.P. Cookies

$6.00

Halloween Cookie

$4.00

Coffees/Tea

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

DBL Espresso

$6.00

Cafe Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Flat White

$4.50

Macchiatto

$4.00

Moroccan Mint Tea

$4.00

HOT WATER & FRESH MINT, SERVED WITH LEMON

Rare Tea Company

$6.00

Iced Tea Black

$4.50

Ice Tea - Hibiscus

$4.50

Iced Ceremonial Matcha

$4.50

Raw Cold Pressed Coconut Water

$9.00

Wellness Lattes

Golden State

$6.00

BD HEIRLOOM TURMERIC, MAPLE, BLACK PEPPER & ALMOND MILK

Mexican Cacao Elixir

$6.00

RAW CACAO POWDER, BD ‘MAGIC MUSHROOM’ POWDER, MAPLE, CAYENNE & ALMOND MILK

Cardamom Chai

$6.00

SPICED CHAI, CINNAMON, RAW HONEY & ALMOND MILK

Walnut Cacao

$6.00

RAW CACAO, MAPLE, WALNUT, OAT MILK

Matcha Master

$6.00

MATCHA GREEN TEA POWDER, RAW HONEY & ALMOND MILK, BEE POLLEN

Hot Golden Elixir

$6.00

(CAN ALSO BE SERVED COLD) HOT WATER, LEMON, YUZU, GINGER, HONEY, ECHINACEA TINCTURE

Beet Root Latte

$6.00

CINNAMON, VANILLA, PRESSED GINGER, CHILE POWDER & ALMOND MILK

Cardamom Rose Latte

$6.50

Juices/Elixirs

Orange Juice

$10.00

Pineapple Juice

$10.00

Grapefruit Juice

$10.00

Liquid Vitality

$4.00

LEMON, GINGER, HONEY, YUZU, ECHINACEA TINCTURE

Vampire Slayer

$4.00

GINGER, LEMON, GARLIC, CAYENNE

Squeezed Root

$4.00

PRESSED GINGER

Iced Vitality

$5.00

LIQUID VITALITY SHOT, SPARKLING WATER, MINT

Smoothies

Brazilian Blast

$12.00

ACAI, BANANA, GOJI BERRIES, LOCAL BERRIES, ALMOND MILK, BD ‘FORBIDDEN FRUIT’ BLEND (N)

Brass Monkey

$12.00

BANANA, PEANUT & ALMOND BUTTER, AGAVE, ALMOND MILK, MACA ROOT (N)

Solar Power

$12.00Out of stock

AVOCADO, PINEAPPLE, COCONUT, KALE, HEMP PROTEIN, CILANTRO, COCONUT WATER

7 Minutes in Heaven

$12.00

COCONUT, DATES, ALMOND BUTTER, ALMOND MILK, VANILLA, TOCOS (N)

Mango Lassi

$12.00

MANGO, COCONUT, COCONUT WATER, PRESSED LIME, BEE POLLEN, BD HEIRLOOM TURMERIC

OTHER BEVERAGES

Small Sparkling Water

$5.00

Large Sparkling Water

$7.00

Large Still Water

$7.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Raw Coconut Water

$9.00

Kombucha Seek Harmony

$9.50

Kombucha Seek Immunity

$9.50

Kombucha Seek Vitality

$9.50

Retail

West village Mug Retail

$10.00

Granola

$15.00

PEPITA, DRIED CHERRIES ,PECANS,MAPLE SYRUP,AMARANTH AND CERTIFIED ORGANIC OATS

Bath Salts - Desert Rose

$24.00

Charcoal Detox Body Wash

$36.00

Amina Mundi Retail

Hand Soaps

BD Candles

Room Sprays

Eau De Gypsy Room Spray

$28.00

Vintage Champagne Room Spray

$28.00

TBD Olive Oil

$21.00

TBD Tshirt Retail

$25.00

TBD Hat Retail

$20.00

Pink Salt

$15.00

Sea Salt

$35.00

Bath Salts - Post Surf Soak

$24.00

Flowering Rosemary Body Wash

$36.00

Black salt

$35.00

syrup

$28.00

Honey

$35.00

Cookie Dough

$7.00

TBD Jam Session Set Retail

$28.00

Green Mint Tea Retail (25 Gr)

$15.00

Lemongrass & Verbena Tea Retail (50 Gr)

$14.00

State of Bliss

$25.00

Blueberry Jam w/ Ginger

$12.00

Peach Jam w/ Brown Sugar

$12.00

Rhubarb Jam with Cherry

$14.00

TBD Sweater S Retail

$38.00

TBD Sweater M Retail

$38.00

TBD Sweater L Retail

$38.00

TBD Sweater XL Retail

$38.00

Coffee

The Butcher's Daughter Blend Whole Bean Retail

$15.00

The Butcher's Daughter Espresso Beans Retail

$15.00

Events Beverage

House Blend Boxed Coffee

$49.00

Box Offerings

Warm Up Box

$25.00

BD Classic Box

$25.00

Seasonal Fav Box

$25.00

GF Lunch Box

$25.00

Vegan Lunch Box

$25.00

Build Your Own Box

$30.00

Brunch Catering

pick 2 items

$18.00

pick 4 items

$28.00

Pick 5 items

$33.00

Dinner Catering

2 items

$25.00

4 items

$35.00

Catering Strawberry Tart

$45.00

Catering Bittersweet Chocolate Tart

$45.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
581 Hudson St New York, NY 10014 212-219-3434

581 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014

The Butcher's Daughter image
The Butcher's Daughter image

