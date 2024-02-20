Restaurant info

We exist to provide locally sourced and fresh ingredients every time you come to our store. Your experience is the most important part of our job and we take ownership of your visit. Our co-founders created The Buttered Biscuit to love others without reservation and want you to leave with a bigger smile than you came in with! And we guarantee that each plate that leaves our kitchen has been masterfully prepared by cooks that have been trained to use only the highest quality ingredients.