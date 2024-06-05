- Home
This restaurant does not have any images
The Buttered Biscuit - F-101, 17815 Chenal Parkway 005 AR LR Promenade
F-101, 17815 Chenal Parkway
Little Rock, AR 72223
Food
Starters
- Biscuit Basket$8.99
Three of our scratch-made biscuits with your choice of three handcrafted butters and spreads
- Cinnamon Roll$7.99
Handcrafted cinnamon roll topped with chocolate caramel and powdered sugar.
- Pigs in a Biscuit$7.99
Four sausage links tucked in signature biscuit dough, served with handcrafted spicy mustard
- Raspberry Beignets$7.99
Beignets drizzled with raspberry melba, orange honey butter and topped with powdered sugar
- Cinnamon Sugar Beignets$7.99
Beignets coated in cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing
- Lemon Curd Beignets$7.99
Beignets drizzled with lemon curd, fresh strawberries and topped with powdered sugar and sweet cream
- GF Cinnamon Roll$9.99
Spreads & Sauces
- Strawberry Jam$1.00
- Apple Butter$1.00
- Comeback Sauce$1.00
- Chocolate Caramel$1.00
- Orange Honey Butter$0.50
- Honey Butter$0.50
- Hollandaise$1.00
- Cilantro Aioli$1.00
- Raspberry Melba$1.00
- Cream Cheese Icing$1.00
- Whipped Butter$0.50
- Lemon Curd$1.00
- Bacon Jam$1.00
- Pimento Cheese$1.00
- Salsa Verde$1.00
- Sweet Cream$1.00
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Honey$1.00
- Peanut Butter$1.00
Sides
- Buttered Biscuit & Gravy$7.49
A biscuit topped with our house made sausage gravy
- Biscuit or Toast$3.25
Biscuit, White, Whole Grain or Sourdough toast
- GF Biscuit$5.25
- Sausage Gravy$4.49
Housemade sausage gravy
- Pancake(1)$4.25
Single pancake served with butter and syrup
- French Toast(1)$4.25
- 1 Egg$1.60
One egg cooked to order
- 2 Eggs$3.20
Two eggs cooked to order
- 3 Eggs$4.80
Three eggs cooked to order
- Fresh Greens$3.25
Spring mix served with housemade dressing
- Assorted Fruit$4.25
Fresh cut fruit
- Red Skin Potatoes$3.25
Seasoned house cut red skinned potatoes
- Meats$5.25
Two housemade sausage patties, three slices smoked bacon, three chicken sausage links, two slices ham, two pieces of fried chicken a side or our 12 hour slow roasted corned beef
Biscuit Benedicts
- Bacon Avocado Bennie$14.49
Fresh avocado spread and bacon on our famous Buttered Biscuit topped with two basted eggs, hollandaise, diced tomatoes, and basil served with fresh greens.
- Southern Style$12.99
Ham and two basted eggs on our famous Buttered Biscuit, topped with handcrafted sausage gravy and served with red skin potatoes.
- Traditional Bennie$12.49
Ham and basted eggs on our famous Buttered Biscuit, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with red skin potatoes.
- Shrimp Bennie$14.99
Sautéed bayou spiced shrimp on top of two basted eggs, seared tomatoes, and spinach on our scratch made buttered biscuit, covered in our Cajun hollandaise served with fresh greens.
Scrambles and Bowls
- Goat Trail Scramble$14.49
Four scrambled egg whites, baby spinach, peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomato, asparagus, goat cheese and avocado, served with famous buttered biscuit
- Farmer's Son Scramble$15.99
Four scrambled eggs, ham, fresh cut potatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese and topped with our handcrafted sausage gravy, served with famous buttered biscuit
- Meat Lover's Scramble$14.49
Four scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, bacon, chicken sausage, cheddar cheese, garnished with green onion and roasted tomato, with our signature comeback sauce, served with famous buttered biscuit
- Aztec Scramble$14.49
Four scrambled eggs, sausage, peppers, onions, chedda cheese, topped with our salsa verde, sour cream, avoca and cilantro, served with famous buttered biscuit
- Cajun Shrimp Scramble$15.49
Four scrambled eggs, sautéed baby spinach, peppers, onions, cream cheese, crumbled bacon, topped with oven roasted tomato & house marinated bayou shrimp, with a side of our Cajun hollandaise, served with famous buttered biscuit
- Countryman Bowl$14.49
Ham, bacon, sausage, potatoes, peppers & onion, & 2 eggs topped with sausage gravy(not pictured), served with our famous buttered biscuit
- Daylight Skillet$14.49
In-house artisan corned beef, potatoes, mushrooms, peppers, and onions topped with two eggs and cajun hollandaise served with our famous buttered biscuit.
- Acai Bowl$12.99
Frozen organic açaí berry sorbet, topped with fresh fruit, peanut butter and handcrafted granola, drizzled with local honey
Plates & Cakes
- Biscuit and Gravy Meal$12.99
Our famous Buttered Biscuit, handcrafted sausage gravy, two eggs of your choice served with red skin potatoes.
- Kickin' Chicken$14.49
Spicy fried chicken on our signature sweet cream waffle with a side of handcrafted bacon jam & syrup. Served with two eggs of your choice.
- Biscuit Feast$14.99
Our famous Buttered Biscuit paired with two eggs of your choice, red skin potatoes and your choice of meat.
- Waffle Feast$13.99
Our signature Buttered Biscuit Waffle paired with two eggs of your choice, and your choice of a meat. Served with butter and syrup.
- Signature Waffle$9.99
Award winning waffle topped with sweet cream and powdered sugar. Served with house syrup.
- Pancake Feast$13.49
Two large pancakes paired with two eggs of your choice, and your choice of meat. Served with butter and syrup.
- Pancakes (3)$9.99
A stack of three pancakes served with butter and house syrup.
- French Toast (3)$9.99
Three full slices or sweet bread french toast, topped with powdered sugar and served with house syrup.
- Lila Lemon Cakes$12.99
Blueberry pancakes, layered with lemon curd, topped with mint, blueberries and sweetened whipped cream. Add 2 eggs or a side of meat for a complete meal!
- Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes$12.99
Three pancake stack, layered with cream cheese icing, strawberry jam & garnished with sweet cream, powdered sugar and a fresh strawberry
- French Toast Feast$13.49
Biscuit Sandwiches & Such
- Razorback$10.99
Our famous Buttered Biscuit stacked with a sausage patty, pepper jack cheese, tomato, comeback sauce, smashed avocado, and one over hard egg. Served with a side of red skin potatoes.
- Winchester$10.99
Fried chicken on our Famous Buttered Biscuit served with our handcrafted sausage gravy. Served with a side of red skin potatoes.
- Bacon Classic$9.99
Our famous Buttered Biscuit with bacon, cheddar cheese, and one over hard egg. Served with a side or red skin potatoes.
- Sausage Patty Classic$9.99
Our famous Buttered Biscuit with sausage patty, cheddar cheese, and one over hard egg. Served with a side or red skin potatoes.
- Chicken Sausage Classic$9.99
Our famous Buttered Biscuit with chicken sausage, cheddar cheese, and one over hard egg. Served with a side or red skin potatoes.
- Ham Classic$9.99
Our famous Buttered Biscuit with ham, cheddar cheese, and one over hard egg. Served with a side or red skin potatoes.
- Fried Chicken Classic$10.99
Our famous Buttered Biscuit with fried chicken, cheddar cheese, and one over hard egg. Served with a side or red skin potatoes.
- Eureka$10.99
Fried chicken, bacon, tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese & over hard egg topped with cilantro aioli on out famous Buttered Biscuit. Served with a side of red skin potatoes.
- Deep South Sandwich$12.99
Fried chicken, bacon, pimento cheese, handcrafted zucchini pickles, our signature bacon jam on our famous buttered biscuit and served with Zapp's kettle chips.
- Fried Chicken BLT Wrap$13.49
Fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, and tomato, topped with cilantro aioli, wrapped in a tortilla and served with Zapp's kettle chips.
- Avocado Grove Toast$13.49
Rustic sourdough, melted swiss cheese, layered with avocado, topped with two sunny eggs, garnished with pepitas and freshly ground black pepper, served with a side of fresh greens.
- Breakfast Burrito$13.49
Your choice of bacon or sausage, eggs, red skin potatoes, our signature comeback sauce and cheddar cheese, served with red skin potatoes
- Verde Burrito$13.99
Fried chicken, potatoes, peppers, onions, two scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese topped with salsa verde, sour cream, pickled jalapeños, and cilantro.
- French Toast Biscuit Sandwich$10.99
Both savory and sweet with our famous Buttered Biscuit in our housemade french toast batter, swiss cheese, two pieces of bacon, and one over hard egg served with syrup. Served with a side of red skin potatoes.
Children's Menu
- 3 Mini-Me Cakes with Chocolate Chips$6.00
Three mini chocolate chip pancakes topped with chocolate chips and powdered sugar.
- KIDS 1 Pancake, 1 Meat, 1 Egg$7.00
One pancake, choice of meat, one egg.
- KIDS French Toast$6.00
French toast stack topped with powdered sugar, served with house syrup.
- Unicorn Pancake$8.00
Two pancakes, blueberry eyes, chocolate chip nose, bacon ears and sweet cream mane. With a strawberry horn of course!
Extra Items
Entree App
Drinks
Latte Bar
- Latte$5.49
2 oz Onyx espresso with 8 oz steamed milk and your choice of syrup.
- Espresso, Double$3.99
2 oz. concentrated shot of Onyx coffee.
- Extra/Single Shot Espresso$2.99
- Americano$3.00
2 oz espresso and 8 oz hot water.
- Cappuccino$3.50
1 oz Onyx espresso and 5 oz steamed milk.
- Cortado$3.50
1 oz Onyx espresso and 3 oz steamed milk.
- Triune Latte$5.49
Cold/Fountain
Juice/Milk
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
F-101, 17815 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, AR 72223