The Buttered Crumb LLC 6937 Route 309

Order Again

Breakfast Sandwiches

No Bread - Egg, Meat, Cheese

$4.79

Egg Sandwich

$3.99

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.49

Egg & Meat Sandwich

$5.49

Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$5.29

Grab & Go Sandwich

$5.99

Bagels

Bagel-Single

$1.25

Everything Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$3.49

Plain Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$3.49

Bread/Croissant/English Muffin

White Bread

$1.50

Wheat Bread

$1.50

Croissant

$1.75

English Muffin

$1.75

Specialty Breads

Banana Nut Slice

$2.99

Lemon Blueberry Slice

$2.99

Pumpkin Slice

$2.99

Seasonal Slice

$2.99

Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$3.00

Breakfast Misc

Hashbrown Casserole

$2.99

Quiche - Slice

$4.99

Quiche - Whole

$24.00

Bar Dessert

Brownies-Any Flavor

$2.69

Lemon Squares

$2.69

Rice Crispy Treats

$2.29

Tandycake

$2.69

Tandycake - 9 count pkg

$10.99

Cakes/Cupcakes

Cake - Square

$2.99

Cupcakes-Iced - 4 pack

$6.79

Cupcakes-Iced - 9 pack

$13.99

Funny Cake-8"

$7.99

Pineapple Upside Down-Individual

$2.69

Black Bottom Cupcake-4 pk

$5.99

Black Bottom Cupcake-9 pk

$13.49

Black Bottom/Pumpkin-4 pk

$5.99

Black Bottom/Pumpkin-9 pk

$13.49

Pumpkin CC Cupcake-4 pk

$5.99

Pumpkin CC Cupcake-9 pk

$13.49

Carrot Cupcks w/CC Icing-4 pk

$6.49

Specialty Cake - 4"

$9.99

Cheesecakes

Cheesecake-4"

$8.99

Cheesecake-Slice-Regular

$3.99

Cheesecake-Slice-Specialty

$4.99

Cookies/Kiffles/Nut Tossies

Cookies - Large

$1.69

Cutouts - 1/2 lb

$17.99

Ricotta Cookies

$13.99

Crumb Cakes

Blueberry Crumb-Individual

$2.29

Buttered Crumb - Individual

$2.29

Molasses Crumb - Individual

$2.29

Blueberry Crumb - 6"

$6.49

Buttered Crumb - 6"

$6.49

Molasses Crumb - 6"

$6.49

Fastnachts/Icing

Fastnacht-Single

$1.25

Fastnacht-1/2 Dozen

$7.00

Fastnacht-Dozen

$14.00

Icing-Chocolate BC (10 oz)

$4.50

Icing-Vanilla BC (10 oz)

$4.50

Icing-Peanut Butter (10 oz)

$4.50

Loaf Breads-Sweet

Slice

$2.99

Loaf-6"

$4.49

Muffins

Banana Nut Muffins

$2.99

Blueberry Muffins

$2.99

Chocolate Chip Muffins

$2.99

Cinn Chip Streusel Muffins

$2.99

Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

$2.99

Pastries

Apple Dumpling

$5.99

Bear Claw

$3.49

Boston Creme Cupcake

$3.29

Croissant-Flavord

$3.29

Croissant-Plain

$2.29

Danish

$3.29

Eclair

$3.59

Handpie

$3.69

Pumpkin Roll - 1/2 roll

$10.99

Pumpkin Roll-2 slices

$4.99

Rice Pudding

$3.29

Specialty Shortcake Cupcake

$4.29

Whoopie Pie

$2.69

Pies-Cream

Cream Pie-Slice

$4.99

Cream Pie-5"

$6.99

Pies-Fruit/Custard

Custard Pie-5"

$6.49

Fruit Pie-5"

$6.49

Crisp - Any Flavor-5"

$6.49

Pies-Other

Shoofly Pie

$7.99

Scones

Scone-Any Variety

$3.49

Seasonal

Fresh Fruit

$4.59

Sweet Dough Items

Cinnamon Roll w/Icing - Individual

$2.29

Cinnamon Roll w/Icing - Large

$9.99

Raised Cake - Large

$7.99

Sticky Bun - Individual (any topping)

$2.29

Sticky Bun - Plain - Large

$8.99

Sticky Bun - Coconut, Raisin, Walnut - Large

$9.99

Cooler Drinks

Guers Iced Tea (Regular or Diet)

$0.99

Guers Milk (White or Choc)

$0.99

Guers Raspberry Tea

$0.99

Lemonade

Orange Juice

$0.99

Pure Wild Tea

$2.29

Snapple

Soda - A-Treat

$1.09

Soda-16.9 oz bottles

$1.89

Water

$1.09

Hot Drinks

Brewed Coffee - 12 oz (Small)

$2.29

Brewed Coffee - 16 oz (Medium)

$2.89

Brewed Coffee - 20 oz (Large)

$3.19

Cafe Americano - 12 oz (Small)

$2.89

Cafe Americano - 16 oz (Medium)

$3.39

Cafe Americano - 20 oz (Large)

$3.69

Hot Cafe Latte - 12 oz (Small)

$3.69

Hot Cafe Latte - 16 oz (Medium)

$4.39

Hot Cafe Latte - 20 oz (Large)

$4.89

Hot Cocoa - 12 oz (Small)

$3.19

Hot Cocoa - 16 oz (Medium)

$3.59

Hot Cocoa - 20 oz (Large)

$3.89

Hot Tea (Regular) - 12 oz (Small)

$1.39

Hot Tea (Specialty) - 12 oz (Small)

$1.69

Iced Drinks

Iced Coffee - 12 oz (Small)

$3.69

Iced Coffee - 16 oz (Medium)

$4.39

Iced Coffee - 20 oz (Large)

$4.89

Iced Latte - 12 oz (Small)

$3.69

Iced Latte - 16 oz (Medium)

$4.39

Iced Latte - 20 oz (Large)

$4.89

Other

Espresso Shot

$1.00

Coffee Bags

Coffee Bags-Grnd (1 lb)

$16.00

Coffee Bags-Grnd (1/2 lb)

$8.50

Coffee Bags-Bean (1 lb)

$16.00

Coffee Bags-Bean (1/2 lb)

$8.50

Chocolate

Choc Covered Pretzels

$5.99

Marshmallow Box

$10.99

Non Pariels Box

$10.99

PB Melts Box

$10.99

Sea Salt Caramel Box

$10.99

Chocolate Strawberries

Choc Straw-Single

$2.25

Choc Straw-6 pack

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6937 Route 309, New Tripoli, PA 18066

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
