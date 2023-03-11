Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Buttered Tin Saint Paul

No reviews yet

237 7th St E

Saint Paul, MN 55101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Cinnamon Roll
Breakfast Tacos
Pig's Eye Breakfast*

BREAKFAST

Egg Dishes

Walleye Cake Benedict*

Walleye Cake Benedict*

$15.00

Lake Superior walleye cake, two organic poached eggs, arugula, pickled pepper salad, lemon hollandaise & home fries*.

Soft Scramble*

Soft Scramble*

$13.95

Three organic eggs scrambled; with daily ingredients . Served with mixed greens & toast.

Pig's Eye Breakfast*

Pig's Eye Breakfast*

$13.00

Two organic eggs your way, choice of house made Turkey sage sausage patties, Fisher Farm's ham or bacon. Served with hash browns and house baked sunflower toast with butter & seasonal jam.*

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$13.50

Two corn tortillas with refried black beans, house made chorizo, scrambled eggs, white cheddar, pico de gallo & guacamole. (GF)

Smashed Avocado Toast*

Smashed Avocado Toast*

$12.50

Toasted baguette, house made avocado spread, crushed red pepper, olive oil, queso fresco, pickled red onions & one egg. *(V) Make it Gluten Friendly on Hash Browns $1.95

Huevos Rancheros Benedict*

Huevos Rancheros Benedict*

$13.50

Two organic eggs & ranchero sauce on house made cornbread, guacamole, roasted corn & black bean salsa & cilantro lime sour cream. *(V) Make it Gluten Friendly on Hash Browns $1.95

Biscuits & Gravy*

Biscuits & Gravy*

$13.50

House made buttermilk-thyme biscuits with house made sage sausage gravy & two organic eggs.*

Smothered Breakfast Burrito

Smothered Breakfast Burrito

$15.50

Our breakfast burrito is a flour tortilla packed full of refried beans, crispy hash browns, house made chorizo, pico de gallo, cheese, fluffy scrambled eggs and topped with our house made salsa roja and salsa verde.

The Buttered Tin Hash*

The Buttered Tin Hash*

$15.50

Savory beef pot roast, roasted carrots, peppers, tomato, onion & potato hash with an over easy egg & topped with mustard hollandaise.

Toast & Pancakes

Single Pancake

Single Pancake

$4.00

One pancake served with maple bacon butter and real maple syrup.

Pancakes Short (Double)

Pancakes Short (Double)

$8.00

Two pancakes served with maple bacon butter and real maple syrup.

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

Three pancakes, salted maple bacon butter, Fischer Farm's bacon lardons & real maple syrup.

Banana Foster French Toast

Banana Foster French Toast

$12.00

Griddled baguette with rum-caramel flamed bananas, maple pecans & whipped cream (V)

Red Velvet Pancakes

$12.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwiches & Specialities

Loaded Hash Browns

Loaded Hash Browns

$13.95

Crispy hash browns stuffed with daily ingredients. Served with side house salad.

Granola with Yogurt & Fruit

Granola with Yogurt & Fruit

$8.50

Fresh fruit, our house made granola & greek yogurt. (V, GF)

Biscuit Sammie*

Biscuit Sammie*

$9.00

House made cheddar & thyme biscuit with a turkey sage sausage patty, pickled peppers, pimento cheese & and organic over easy egg.*

Damn Good Egg Sandwich*

Damn Good Egg Sandwich*

$13.50

Two sunny side up eggs, white cheddar cheese, Fischer Farm's bacon, tomato, onion & mayo on toasted white.*

LUNCH

Sandwiches

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$12.00

Fischer Farm's bacon, mixed greens & tomatoes with roasted garlic-chive mayo on house made sunflower wheat.

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

White cheddar cheese and provolone on house made sunflower wheat toast. (V)

TBT Muffaletta

TBT Muffaletta

$15.00

Mortadella, salami, ham, provolone, roasted red pepper, olive relish & garlic aioli on toasted house made focaccia.

Walleye Tacos

Walleye Tacos

$15.00

Seared Lake Superior Walleye, Red Cabbage, Guacamole, Sriracha Lime Crema, Queso Fresco, and Fresh Cilantro on Corn Tortillas.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Cherry pecan chicken salad, crispy shallots, mixed greens & mayo on toasted house made focaccia.

Pot Roast Sandwich

Pot Roast Sandwich

$15.00

Balsamic braised pot roast, marinated tomatoes, crispy shallots, arugula & horseradish cream sauce on toasted ciabatta.

Garden Melt

Garden Melt

$13.50

Toasted sunflower wheat, Roasted Squash, Roasted Broccolini, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Bell Peppers, Brie Cheese, And Medjool Date Jam. (V)

Chicken Bacon Club

Chicken Bacon Club

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Spring Greens, Tomato, And Avocado Green Goddess Dressing on Toasted Focaccia

Greek Chicken Sandwhich

Greek Chicken Sandwhich

$14.00

Herb Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Marinated Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Tzatziki Sauce on Toasted Focaccia.

Salads & Soups

The Buttered Tin Salad

The Buttered Tin Salad

$10.50

Mixed organic greens, feta cheese, red onion, maple pecans, house made cider vinaigrette dressing. (GF, V)

House Salad

House Salad

$6.50

Mixed organic greens, pickled onions & fresh thyme with house made cider vinaigrette dressing. (GF, V) + chicken $3

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$3.95

A smaller size version of our house salad. Mixed organic greens, pickled onions & fresh thyme with house made cider vinaigrette dressing. (GF, V) + chicken $3

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.50

A bowl of our house favorite. This soup recipe contains feta cheese. Served with a garnish of grilled cheese croutons. (V)

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$6.50

Please see our daily specials page.

Harvest Grain Bowl

Harvest Grain Bowl

$12.00

Brown rice, quinoa, green garbanzos, edamame, chipotle sweet potatoes, kale, roasted corn & black bean salsa, avocado,pickled onions & chimichurri sauce. PB GF

SIDES

2 Eggs any way

2 Eggs any way

$4.00

Two organic eggs.

Single Egg any way

Single Egg any way

$2.00

One organic egg.

Side Bacon

$4.00

Fischer Farm's Bacon

Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$5.00
Ham

Ham

$4.00

Fischer Farm's Ham.

Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$4.00
Home Fries

Home Fries

$4.00

Sauteed potatoes with peppers & onions.

Jam

Jam

$1.00

House made jam.

Side Sage Sausage Patties

Side Sage Sausage Patties

$4.00

House made turkey sage sausage patties.

Sunflower Toast

Sunflower Toast

$2.00

Our house made sunflower bread, toasted with butter & fresh made jam.

BAKERY

Daily Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Baked Fresh Daily & served with cream cheese icing on the side. For orders greater than 8 please email bakeryorders@thebutteredtin.con and allow for 24 hour fulfillment time.

Pecan Coffee Cake

Pecan Coffee Cake

$5.00
Hand Pie

Hand Pie

$6.00
Buttermilk Cheddar & Thyme Biscuit

Buttermilk Cheddar & Thyme Biscuit

$3.50

Freshly baked every morning.

Sweet Bread Slice

Sweet Bread Slice

$3.50
Milk Ball

Milk Ball

$3.50

Available only Saturdays & Sundays. Our delicious milk bread baked and filled with something sweet.

Twin Key

Twin Key

$3.00Out of stock
Sunflower Bread Loaf

Sunflower Bread Loaf

$6.50Out of stock

Red Velvet Twin Key

$3.00Out of stock

Cookies & Bars

Cookies

Cookies

$2.50+
Whoopie cookies

Whoopie cookies

$2.75
Bars

Bars

$3.00

Cupcakes

Freshly baked with love.
Cupcake Flavors

Cupcake Flavors

$3.50

Cakes & Pies

Cake Slice

Cake Slice

$4.50
Pie Slice

Pie Slice

$4.50

DRINKS

COFFEE

Coffee To Go

Coffee To Go

$2.50+

B&W Roaster's - This well balanced coffee is rich and sweet, with overtones of fruit and chocolate.

Latte

Latte

$4.00

Espresso & steamed milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso & frothed milk

Americano

Americano

$3.00

B&W Roaster's Espresso & hot water

Espresso

Espresso

$2.25

A 2 oz shot of B&W espresso.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.50

Espresso, chocolate ganache & steamed milk.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50

Sattwa chai & steamed milk.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00Out of stock
Turmeric Latte

Turmeric Latte

$5.00

Turmeric & Ginger with steamed milk.

Hot Choc

Hot Choc

$4.00

Semi sweet chocolate & steamed milk.

Hot Cider

Hot Cider

$3.50

Apple cider mulled with spices served hot.

Cold Press

Cold Press

$4.00

B&W Cold Brew

Depth Charge

$4.25

Breve

$4.00

Espresso with steamed half n half.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

Coffee & Steamed Milk.

London Fog

$3.00

Earl grey tea with steamed milk.

NA BEVS

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50

Fresh squeezed

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.50
Arnie Palmer

Arnie Palmer

$3.50

House made ginger lemonade mixed with organic black iced tea.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Organic Black or Hibiscus Berry.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00
La Croix

La Croix

$3.00
Soda

Soda

$3.00
Milk

Milk

Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$3.50
Kombucha

Kombucha

$6.00

RETAIL & GROCERY

Made in House

Pickled Peppers 8 oz

Pickled Peppers 8 oz

$6.00Out of stock
Pickled Red Onions 8 oz

Pickled Red Onions 8 oz

$6.00
Pimento Cheese 8 oz

Pimento Cheese 8 oz

$8.00

Cider Vinaigrette

$5.00

Ginger Lemonade Bottle

$4.50

Lavender Lemonade Bottle

$4.50

Granola

$8.00Out of stock

House Made Pickles 8 oz

$6.00
Tomato Basil Soup Quart

Tomato Basil Soup Quart

$10.00Out of stock

House made tomato basil soup with feta cheese mixed in.

Raspberry Jam

$8.00
TBT Hot Sauce

TBT Hot Sauce

$7.00

Bottled Water

$3.00Out of stock

Market Food

Fischer Farm's Bacon

Fischer Farm's Bacon

$12.00
Hope Creamery Butter Unsalted

Hope Creamery Butter Unsalted

$7.00Out of stock

Retail

Ceramic Mug

Ceramic Mug

$10.00
Travel Mug

Travel Mug

$12.00
Whole Bean Coffee

Whole Bean Coffee

$12.00

TBT Wine Glass

$6.00

Farmer's Union Book

$27.99

Apparel

Scoop Neck T Shirt

$18.00
Crew Neck T Shirt

Crew Neck T Shirt

$18.00
Long Sleeve T Shirt

Long Sleeve T Shirt

$28.00
Sweatshirt

Sweatshirt

$54.00
Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$22.00
Knit Cap

Knit Cap

$20.00
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$24.00

Great for groceries or just running errands! Has a zipper top!

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our menu is fun and highlights American breakfast classics. It's comforting farm food - real food that's simple, fresh, local and delicious!

Website

Location

237 7th St E, Saint Paul, MN 55101

Directions

Gallery
The Buttered Tin image
The Buttered Tin image
The Buttered Tin image
The Buttered Tin image

