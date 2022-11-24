Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Byrd House Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

605 S. Lamar

Oxford, MS 38655

Order Again

Popular Items

Acai Smoothie Bowl
Avocado Toast
Superfood Salad: MTO

Organic Smoothie Bowls

All About the Zen Bowl

All About the Zen Bowl

$15.00

CAN BE MODIFIED | Toppings: banana, berries, granola, pb, chia seeds

Berry Bliss Bowl

Berry Bliss Bowl

$15.75

CAN BE MODIFIED | Toppings: banana, berries, granola, honey, chia seeds

Chocolate Butter Cup Bowl

Chocolate Butter Cup Bowl

$15.00

CAN BE MODIFIED | Toppings: banana, berries, granola, pb, chia seeds

Green Machine Bowl

Green Machine Bowl

$15.00

CAN BE MODIFIED | Toppings: banana, berries, granola, ab, chia seeds

Turmeric Bowl

Turmeric Bowl

$15.00

CAN BE MODIFIED | Toppings: banana, berries, granola, ab, chia seeds

Wake Me Up Coffee Bowl

Wake Me Up Coffee Bowl

$15.00

CAN BE MODIFIED | Toppings: banana, berries, granola, ab, chia seeds

Acai Smoothie Bowl

Acai Smoothie Bowl

$16.00

CAN BE MODIFIED | acai, banana, strawberry, blueberry, honey, date paste, cashew milk, vanilla extract topped with granola, banana, berries,coconut flakes, ab

Dragonfruit Smoothie Bowl

Dragonfruit Smoothie Bowl

$16.00

CAN BE MODIFIED | dragonfruit, banana, strawberry, date paste, cashew milk, vanilla extract topped with: granola, banana, seasonal fruit, coconut flakes, ab

Rebel Bowl

$16.00

Fall Blend Smoothie Bowl

$16.00

Made to Order Bowls

Coconut Yogurt Bowl

Coconut Yogurt Bowl

$12.00

Coconut yogurt, Maple Syrup, Granola, Almond Butter, Banana, Seasonal Fruit, Hemp Hearts

Keto Yogurt Bowl

Keto Yogurt Bowl

$13.00

Coconut Yogurt, Almond Butter, Walnut, Hemp Hearts, Optional Monkfruit, Pumpkin Seeds, Blueberries

Granola Bowl

Granola Bowl

$11.00

Granola, Cashew Milk, Peanut Butter, Seasonal Fruit, Banana, Hemp Hearts

Organic Salads

Byrd Salad: MTO

Byrd Salad: MTO

$13.75

CAN BE MODIFIED | arugula, spinach, purple cabbage, carrot, cucumber, dried cranberries, pickled onions, pumpkin seeds, feta cheese, hemp seed, scallion, sauerkraut

Superfood Salad: MTO

Superfood Salad: MTO

$15.50

Dried cranberries, pickled onions, pumpkin seeds, avocado, blueberries, chickpeas, tomato, sunflower seeds, walnuts

Toasties

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.50

avocado, evoo, salt, pepper, topped with rep pepper flakes, hemp hearts, and a boiled egg

PB & B Toast

PB & B Toast

$8.50

peanut butter, bananas, superfood sprinkles

Monkey Bread Toast

Monkey Bread Toast

$8.50

whipped cinnamon honey, bananas, topped with almond butter and superfood sprinkles

Not Nutella Toast

Not Nutella Toast

$8.50

housemade chocolate hazelnut spread topped with banana, berries and superfood sprinkles

Butter Toast

$4.00

Organic Lattes

Cashew Milk Latte

Cashew Milk Latte

$6.00+

12oz - $6.00 16oz - $6.50

Vanilla Cashew Milk Latte

Vanilla Cashew Milk Latte

$6.50+

12oz - $6.50 16oz - $7.00

Salted Caramel Milk Latte

Salted Caramel Milk Latte

$6.50+

12oz - $6.50 16oz - $7.00

Repair Latte

Repair Latte

$7.00+

Collagen, Lucuma, Honey 12oz - $7.00 16oz - $7.50

Adaptogen Latte

Adaptogen Latte

$7.00+

Ashwagandha + Honey + Lion's Mane + Cinnamon 12oz - $7.00 16oz - $7.50

Mocha

Mocha

$6.50+

Raw Cacao + Maple Syrup 12oz - $6.00 16oz - $6.50

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$6.50+

12oz - $6.00 16oz - $6.50

Matcha Match Latte

Matcha Match Latte

$6.50+
Turmeric Golden Milk Latte

Turmeric Golden Milk Latte

$6.50+

*Caffeine - Free, Made with Coconut Milk* 12oz - $6.00 16oz - $6.50

16oz Iced Latte

$7.00

16oz Iced Vanilla Latte

$7.00

16oz Iced Salted Caramel

$7.00

16oz Iced Chai Latte

$7.00

16oz Iced Matcha

$7.00

Organic Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Regular 12oz - $3.00 16oz - $4.00

Drip Coffee - Made with Grass-Fed Butter

Drip Coffee - Made with Grass-Fed Butter

$4.00+

12oz - $4.00 16oz - $5.00

Brain on Fire Coffee

Brain on Fire Coffee

$5.75+

Grass-Fed Butter, MCT Oil and Collagen

16 oz. Cold Brew

16 oz. Cold Brew

$6.00

Organic Espresso

Single Espresso Shot

Single Espresso Shot

$3.00
Double Espresso Shot

Double Espresso Shot

$4.00
Americano 12 oz.

Americano 12 oz.

$4.00

Organic Smoothies

All About the Zen

All About the Zen

$11.75
Wake Me Up Coffee

Wake Me Up Coffee

$11.75
Anti-Inflammatory Turmeric

Anti-Inflammatory Turmeric

$11.75
Chocolate Butter Cup

Chocolate Butter Cup

$11.75
Detox Green Machine

Detox Green Machine

$11.75
Antioxidant Berry Bliss

Antioxidant Berry Bliss

$12.00
Keto Mint Chip

Keto Mint Chip

$15.25

Coconut Milk, Avocado, Zucchini, Coconut meat, EO peppermint, MCT oil, Whey Protein, monkfruit, coconut butter, Cacao Nibs

Keto Chocolate Butter Cup

Keto Chocolate Butter Cup

$16.00

Rishi Tea

Various Flavors

Various Flavors

$3.00

For the Baby Byrds

Baby Blue Byrd

Baby Blue Byrd

$8.00

Coconut milk, banana, blueberry

Baby Berry Bliss

Baby Berry Bliss

$8.00

hibiscus+ elderberry tea, banana, strawberry, blueberry

Baby Pink Flamingo

Baby Pink Flamingo

$8.00

Cashew milk, banana, strawberry

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Byrd House Cafe offers its customers a place to grab a quick, clean, nutritious bite to eat! The menu will consist of cold-pressed juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls, salads, noodle bowls, and healthy baked goods. All items will always be fresh, organic, and gluten free made from all-natural ingredients. In addition to the fresh, clean menu items Byrd House café will also have a barista offering customers organic coffee and superfood lattes.

Website

Location

605 S. Lamar, Oxford, MS 38655

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
The Byrd House Cafe image

