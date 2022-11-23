Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bywater

758 Reviews

$$$

532 N Santa Cruz Ave

Los Gatos, CA 95030

Fried Chicken & Macaroni Salad
Beignets
Shrimp Po Boy

FOOD TO-GO

Simple Mixed Green Salad

Simple Mixed Green Salad

$12.00
Shrimp & Avocado Remoulade Salad

Shrimp & Avocado Remoulade Salad

$18.00
Fried Chicken & Macaroni Salad

Fried Chicken & Macaroni Salad

$22.00
Rich Mans Red Beans & Rice (available after 3pm)

Rich Mans Red Beans & Rice (available after 3pm)

$17.00
Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$19.00
Oyster Po Boy

Oyster Po Boy

$19.00
Hot Chicken Po Boy

Hot Chicken Po Boy

$19.00
Peacemaker Po Boy

Peacemaker Po Boy

$19.00

Fried shrimp and fried oysters

Creole Spiced Fries

Creole Spiced Fries

$6.00
Side of Macaroni Salad

Side of Macaroni Salad

$6.00
Beignets

Beignets

$12.00

BBQ TO-GO (SUNDAY ONLY)

Smokehouse Sampler (for 4)

Smokehouse Sampler (for 4)

$95.00

ONLY AVAILABLE SUNDAYS- Feeds 4 -Smoked Brisket -Smoked Pork Shoulder -Spicy BBQ Sauce -House Made Pickles -Coleslaw -White Bread

BEER

Alvarado Street Mai Tai IPA 6.5%

Alvarado Street Mai Tai IPA 6.5%

$8.00

Calidad Mexican Lager
$7.00

$7.00
Abita Amber 4.5%

Abita Amber 4.5%

$5.00

Tag + Jug Cold Coldie Druy Cider 7.1%
$8.00

$8.00
Locust Blackberry Cider

Locust Blackberry Cider

$7.00

TO-GO COCKTAILS

Frozen VOODOO Daiquiri (26 oz.)

Frozen VOODOO Daiquiri (26 oz.)

$32.00

White rum, Pineapple rum, Pomegranate, Lime, Bitters.

Double Sazerac

Double Sazerac

$26.00

Rye, Herbsaint, Armagnac, Peychaud's

Double Clarified Ramos Gin Fizz

Double Clarified Ramos Gin Fizz

$26.00

Gin, Lemon, Milk, Orange Flower Water, Soda

Double Huck-a-Buck (Vodka)

Double Huck-a-Buck (Vodka)

$26.00

Vodka, Madeira, Watermelon, Lemon

Double Huck-a-Buck (Tequila)

Double Huck-a-Buck (Tequila)

$26.00

Tequila, Madeira, Watermelon, Lemon

Double Hurricane

Double Hurricane

$26.00

Jamaican Rum Blend, Campari, Passion Fruit, Lemon

Double Nitro Pimms Cup

Double Nitro Pimms Cup

$26.00

gin, Pimms, lemon, cucumber bitters, soda

Double Black Manhattan

Double Black Manhattan

$32.00

Woodford Reserve bourbon, amaro, Carpano, chicory-pecan bitters

check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
For take out pick up orders only. Sundays 11am- 8pm / Mondays 3pm - 9 pm / Tuesdays - Closed / Wednesday 3pm - 9 pm / Thursday 3pm - 9 pm / Friday 11 am -9 pm / Saturday 11am- 9 pm /

532 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030

Directions

