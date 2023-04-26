Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Park West Palm Beach

7301 Georgia Avenue

West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Cabana Cups

Popcorn Chicken

$8.00

crispy chicken bites, cabana chips, honey mustard or bbq sauce

BBQ

$8.00

slow roasted pork shoulder, slaw, Carolina Q, toasted jalapeno cornbread

Tuna & Avocado

$8.00

power greens, cucumber, edamame, shaved carrots, sriacha

Chicken Salad

$8.00

green goddess chicken salad, romaine lettuce, toasted almonds

Daily Soup

$6.00

chef's selection of a hot or cold soup

Cabana Handhelds

Birdies

$8.00

fresh corn tortillas crisped on the grill, pulled ancho chicken, queso blanco, onion, cilantro

Cabana Burger

$12.00

prime burger, yellow cheddar, brioche bun, comeback sauce, iceberg, tomato, pickle

Tri Tip Steak

$14.00

cabbage slaw, roasted garlic aioli, pickled red onion, potato roll

Puppy Dog

$12.00

all beef dog, toasted bun, salsa criolla, creole mustard

ABLT

$8.00

smashed avocado, nueske's bacon, iceberg, heirloom tomato, seeded bread

Grilled PBB&J

$8.00

organic chunky peanut butter, strawberry jelly, banana, white bread

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Cabana is a Full Service Half Way House Serving Fresh Snacks for The Park Guest and Beyond.

7301 Georgia Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

