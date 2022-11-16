The Cabin
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Classic American bar fare meets authentic Mexican street food served inside a beautiful 50 year old hand built log cabin. Located just a few miles away from the coolest towns in the catskills. Full bar, local beers, patio dining and family friendly.
Location
495 Hessinger and Lare Rd, Jeffersonville, NY 12748
