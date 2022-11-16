A map showing the location of The CabinView gallery

The Cabin

495 Hessinger and Lare Rd

Jeffersonville, NY 12748

Small Plates + Snacks

6 Chicken Wings

$8.00

crispy wings with choice of sauce/rub

Chips + Dips

$6.00

fresh corn tortilla chips with guacamole or salsa trio

Chips + Guacamole

$6.00

Quesadilla

$7.00

Large sonoran flour tortilla filled with shredded cheddar and topped with crema and a side of pico de gallo

Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

Corn fritters with crema, chili powder and lime

Mac & cheese bite

$4.00

Chicken tenders

$11.00

House made chicken tender and hand cut fries served with ranch and BBQ sauce

Roasted Brussels sprouts

$6.00

Roasted Brussels sprouts tossed in a garlic-parmesan hot wing sauce

Between Bread

Mexican Relleno Burger

$16.00

1/2lb. beef patty with cheese stuffed poblano pepper, garlic aioli and caramelized onions

Black Bean burger

$13.00

veggie black bean patty, guacamole, arugula, tomato, caramalized onion and chipotle aioli

Dive burger

$9.00

1/4lb. smash patty, white american, pickles, shedded lettuce

Classic Cabin Burger

$14.00

1/2lb. grilled beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

Chicken Sando

$14.00

Fried chicken tossed in Sonoran chili rub, coleslaw, pickled red onion, roasted garlic aioli

Carne Asada Torta

$17.00

Marinated and grilled flank steak, diced and stacked with melty cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, diced cabbage and crema

Tacos

Birria Tacos

$14.00

consommé-braised beef. Corn tortillas dipped in chili oil, melted queso Chihuahua with birria, onions and cilantro, consommé for dipping

Fish Tacos

$14.00

beer battered Cod, poblano crema, citrus cabbage slaw and chiltepin salsa

Carnitas

$12.00

braised pork shoulder, diced and crispy. Served with pico de gallo, lime and queso fresco cheese

Green chili chicken enchiladas

$15.00

Shredded chicken with onion,green chili, cremavwrapped in corn tortillas and smothered in green enchilada sauce

Carne asada burrito

$17.00

Flank steak,fries,shredded cheddar,pico de gallons and guacamole rolled inside a large sonoran flour tortilla

Salads

Steak salad

$16.00

Grilled Flank Steak, arugula, radish greens, cilantro, oven-dried tomatoes, roasted corn, quick-pickled onions, cucumber ribbons, guacamole, grilled cactus strips and spiced Mexican wheel chips with mojo dressing

Tomato & Feta

$9.00

allspice and basil roasted beets, avocado-basil crema, chili-lime salt and fried basil leaves

Jicama salad

$8.00Out of stock

Shaved jicama(crunchy and juicy shaved root vegetable), orange segments, mint, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, hibiscus syrup and mint crema

Sides

Side of Rice

$3.00

Mexican rice

Side of beans

$3.00

Refried Beans

Hand-cut fries

$4.00

fries cooked in beef fat

Guacamole

$6.00

guacamole

Loaded Nachos

$8.00

Tortilla chips covered in cheese, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, salsa verde, lettuce

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Fries covered in cheese, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, salsa verde, lettuce

Side of Mac n cheese

$5.00

Dessert

Berry Handpie

$5.00

fresh baked chocolate chunk cookie with sea salt, no-egg chocolate chip cookie dough batter and oat milk horchata

Banana puddy

$5.00

passionfruit curd filled pastry shell with raspberry sorbet, milk crumb and white chocolate

HH Menu

HH Sonoran Hotdog

$4.00

bacon wrapped hot dog, pinto beans, onion, tomato, crema and salsa verde

HH Walking Taco

$3.00

fritos in the bag topped with seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo salsa and crema

HH Tecate Can

$2.00

can of Tecate

Weekly Specials

Wednesday Special

$15.00

Birria Ramen-shredded beef cooked with garlic, chilis, loads of spices and served with wavy egg noodles, soft-boiled egg, cilantro, radish, and fried garlic

Thursday Special

$18.00

Duck Carnitas tacos on Sonoran flour tortillas and radish escabeche

Friday Special

$15.00

Carne Asada Flank Steak, grilled spring onions, jalapeño, sautéed Mexican grey squash and refried beans with fresh flour tortillas

Saturday Special

$12.00

Adobo Braised Beef Rib, olive oil poached baby potatoes and chayote squash slaw

Sunday Special

$17.00

Pork Belly Lechon, Cuban black beans and rice, plantains, and braised greens

Burger Special

$16.00

Wing Special

$8.00

Brussels

$6.00

Kids Menu

kids burger

$7.00

1/4lb. beef patty burger

Kids rolled tacos

$7.00Out of stock

shredded chicken rolled tacos with cheese

Kids grilled cheese

$7.00

american cheese stuffed sliced brioche

Kids fish and chips

$7.00

battered cod and fries

Kids tenders

$7.00

breaded chicken breast tenders

Kids Ground beef tacos

$7.00Out of stock

ground beef fried in corn tortilla with cheese and lettuce

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Brunch Entrees

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Fresh corn tortillas smothered in roasted green chili with tomato ranchero sauce, pinto beans, over easy eggs, cilantro pistou, avocado

French Ham Benedict

$12.00

Poached eggs on brioche with hollandaise, French ham, dill and breakfast potatoes

Fluffly Ricotta Pancakes

$10.00

Tall stack of ricotta pancakes with fresh fruit

Mexican Relleno Burger

$16.00

½-pound smash patty, Mexican cheese stuffed poblano pepper, garlic aioli, caramelized onions

Chilaquiles Verde

$11.00

Fresh Corn tortilla chips tossed in Salsa verde, Oaxacan Chorizo link, fried egg, cotija cheese, crema, pepitas, shredded cabbage, cilantro

Classic

$8.00

3 Local Farm fresh eggs, bacon, breakfast potatoes, Pan au Levain toast with local honey butter

Brunch Sides

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

crispy diced potatoes with caramalized onion

Side yogurt

$6.00

plain yogurt with fruit and granola

oatmeal

$6.00

almond milk cooked oatmeal with berries, spiced almonds and maple syrup

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Smashed avocado on pain levain with smoked paprika, pumpkin seeds and radish sprouts

Side Bacon

$3.00

3 strips of crispy bacon

Kids Brunch Meals

Kids Short Stack

$5.00

Short Stack of ricotta pancakes with maple syrup

Kids Breakfast Taco

$5.00

scrambled egg, bacon in a pancake taco shell with maple syrup on top

Mini Classic

$5.00

1 egg, bacon, potatoes and toast

Cab'n Crunch Cereal

$5.00

our secret cereal blend

Brunch N/A Drinks

Fresh Pressed Green Juice

$6.00

kale-cucumber-celery-pear-lemon

Fresh Pressed Red Juice

$6.00

beet-carrot-apple-ginger

Drip Coffee

$3.00

2 queens dare devil blend

Fresh OJ

$3.00

orange juice

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

grapefruit juice

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Classic American bar fare meets authentic Mexican street food served inside a beautiful 50 year old hand built log cabin. Located just a few miles away from the coolest towns in the catskills. Full bar, local beers, patio dining and family friendly.

Location

495 Hessinger and Lare Rd, Jeffersonville, NY 12748

Directions

