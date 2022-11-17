Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Caboose Sports Tavern

67 Reviews

$

107 North Main Street

Corbin, KY 40701

Appetizers

Deep Fried Pickles

$6.99

Deep Fried Banana Pepper Rings

$6.99

Deep Fried Deviled Eggs

$7.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Loaded Cheese Fries

$8.99

Wildcat Mountain Cheese Curds

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Steak Quesadillia

$13.99

Pretzels N Beer Cheese

$8.99

Side of Fries

$2.99

Side Order Loaded Fries

$4.99

Salads

Steak Salad

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Side salad

$3.99

Sliders

Classic Sliders With Fries

$10.96

Meatloaf Sliders With Fries

$10.99

Ham & Cheese Sliders With Fries

$9.99

Chicken Sliders w/ fries

$10.99

Crabby Patty Sliders With Fries

$12.99

Club Sliders W/ Fries

$10.99

Brisket Sliders W/ Fries

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sliders

$10.99

Extra Slider

$3.99

Black Raspberry Burger

$11.99

Burgers

Bourbon Glazed Burger

$11.99

Jalapeno & Pepper Jack Burger

$12.99

Caboose Deluxe

$11.99

Wings

Full Order Boneless Wings (12)

$11.99

Half Order Boneless Wings (6)

$6.99

Full Order Traditional Wings (12)

$13.99

Half Order Traditional Wings (6)

$7.49

Extras

Bourbon BBQ

$0.50

Teriyaki & Sesame Seed

$0.50

24K Gold BBQ

$0.50

Lemon Pepper Dry Rub

$0.50

Cajun Dry Rub

$0.50

Classic Buffalo

$0.50

Stinging Honey

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Atomic

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Happy Hour

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Fried Banana Peppers Rings

$4.99

1/2 Order Boneless

$5.99

Pretzels N Beer Cheese

$8.99

Beef Tacos

$9.99

Steak Tacos

$12.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

107 North Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701

Directions

