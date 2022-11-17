The Caboose Sports Tavern
67 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
107 North Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Wrigley - 207 S. Main St. - Corbin, Kentucky
4.7 • 1,191
207 S Main St Corbin, KY 40701
View restaurant