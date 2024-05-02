Italian
Amore Bistrot
61 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Gather, eat, drink, and enjoy!
Location
145 East D Street, Benicia, CA 94510
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Pleasant Hill
No Reviews
1660 Contra Costa Blvd. Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
View restaurant
La Fontaine Restaurant - Walnut Creek - 1375 N Broadway
No Reviews
1375 n broadway walnut creek, CA 94596
View restaurant