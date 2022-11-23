Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Cafe

509 Southard st

Key West, FL 33040

Café Spring Rolls
Spinach Gyoza Dumplings
Kale Caesar Salad

Housemade Drinks

Watermelon, Cucumber, and Lime

$7.00

Todays Brewed Herbal Tea

$4.00

Blood Orange Tonic

$6.00

Limeade with agave and fresh mint

$5.50

Blackberry Limeade

$6.00

Chai Hot

$6.00

Chai Iced

$7.00

Dirty Chai Iced

$7.50

Dirty Chai Hot

$7.50

Honey Lemon Ginger Tonic

$6.00

Passionfruit Tonic

$6.00

Juice of the Day

$7.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$3.50

Double espresso

$4.50

Con Leche

$5.00

Cappucinno

$5.00

Lavender-vanilla Latte Hot

$7.00

Lavender-vanilla Latte Iced

$7.00

Turmeric Latte Hot

$6.50

Tumeric Latte Iced

$6.50

Matcha Latte Hot

$7.00

Matcha Latte Iced

$7.00

Organic Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Sodas

Boxed Water

$2.00

Boyland Rootbeer

$4.00

Boylands Black Cherry

$4.00

Boylands Creme Soda

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Izzie Sparkling Grapefruit

$4.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Reeds Extra Ginger

$4.00

Sasparilla

$4.00

Schwepps Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.50

White Wine

Perin Prebois Rose Bottle

$35.00

Tommasi Pinot Grigio Bottle

$35.00

Duesa Nai Almarino Bottle

$38.00

Kono Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$35.00

Honig Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$35.00

Bacchus Chard Bottle

$35.00

Red Wine

La Vendimia Tempranillo Bottle

$35.00

Juggernaut Pinot Noir Bottle

$35.00

Piateli Malbec Bottle

$36.00

Deloach Organic Cab Glass

$10.00

Deloach Organic Cab Bottle

$35.00

The Biker Zinfandel Bottle

$35.00

Candoni Merlot Glass

$6.00

Candoni Merlot Bottle

$26.00

Can and Bottle Beer

Cider Boys Fresh Press

$6.00

Stiegle Grapefuit Radler

$6.50

Founders All Day IPA

$6.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$7.00

High Noon Watermelon

$7.00

Dr Hops Hard Kombucha Stawberry Lemon

$15.00

Dr Hops Hard Kombucha Ginger Lime

$15.00

Boulevard Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale

$8.00

New Planet GF Blonde

$7.00

New Planet GL Ale

$7.00

Estrella NA

$7.00

Sapporo

$7.00

Sapporo Light

$7.00

Island Life Key West Lager

$7.00

Night Swim Sake

$13.00

Day Trip CBD Tangerine

$8.00

Day Trip CBD Cherry

$8.00

Day Trip CBD Coconut Pineapple

$8.00

Misc Canned Beer

$6.00

Appetizers

Baked Fresh Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.50

Parmesan & truffle oil with grilled pita wedges

Bruschetta

$16.00

Chiabatta bread, fresh mozzarella, topped with tomatoe salad, balsamic drizzle

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Café Spring Rolls

$12.00

Crispy with sweet chili sauce

Café Veggie Burger Bites

$12.00

Curry lime sauce (non-vegan) & BBQ sauce

Cold Soba Peanut Noodles

$11.50

Edamame, red peppers, chili flakes, roasted peanuts

Edamame

$10.00

Sesame oil, sea salt (for two)

Hummus & Pita

$8.00

Grilled wheat pita wedges & our hummus

Organic White Polenta Sticks

$9.50

Goat cheese, roasted red peppers, marinara sauce

PEI Mussels

$16.50

Safron broth, fresh herbs tomatoes garlic, chili flakes, white wine, butter, with grilled ciabatta bread

Soup Day Bowl

$10.00

Soup Day Cup

$6.00

Spinach Gyoza Dumplings

$8.50

With soy-ginger sauce

Stuffed Avocado

$13.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Curry-lime sauce (non-vegan)

Tomato Cream Soup Bowl

$10.00

Tomato Cream Soup Cup

$6.00

Truffled French Fries

$9.00

Truffle oil, black pepper, parmesean

Un-Wing Dings

$12.50

Boneless crispy tofu with BBQ, hot, or teriyaki served with blue cheese (non-vegan)

Wok Fired Bok Choy

$10.00

Japanese dressing with garlic, soy, mustard seed, ginger & wasabi, and toasted seasame seed

Squash-Kale Salad

$12.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake - Vegan

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cake - Vegan

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Coconut Cake - Vegan

$9.50

Green Tea Ice Cream

$8.75

Key Lime Cheese Cake - Vegan

$9.50

Peanut Butter Cake

$9.50

Red Velvet Cake - Vegan

$9.00Out of stock

Vegan Pudding

$8.75

Whole Cake

$110.00

Green Tiramisu

$10.00Out of stock

Entrees

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$27.00

Mango-pineapple salsa, sauteed green beans, roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Café Piccata Mahi

$28.00

sauteed tomatoes, garlic, capers & white wine, sauteed green beans, roasted potatoes

Café Piccata Tofu

$25.00

sauteed tomatoes, garlic, capers & white wine, sauteed green beans, roasted potatoes

Curried Butternut Squash

$21.00

Stuffed with organic red & white quioa, brussel sprouts, checkpeas, red Pepper, onion, coconut milk over sauteed spinach

Grand Burrito

$23.00

sausage, black beans, chipotle, onions & peppers, brown rice, cheddar cheese, garden tortilla, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle sour cream

Kung Pao

$23.00

Crispy seasoned tofu, lots of veggies, organic brown rice, housemade spicy teriyaki

Meatball Fettuccine

$23.00

Veggie 'meatballs', house marinara, over fettucini, fishished with parmeesean cheese

Sausage Quesadilla

$19.50

Tofu Quesadilla

$19.50

Sauteed mushrooms, onions, peppers & spinach, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, spinach wrap, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream choice of 'sausage or blackened tofu

Veggie Quesadilla

$19.50

Salmon Chimichurri

$28.00

Pan-roasted salmon, fresh herb chimichurri, roasted garlic mashed potatoes & sauteed green beans

Udon Bowl Shrimp

$27.00

Housmade dashi broth, veggies, edamame, shitake, seaweed, fresh udon noodles with shrimp

Udon Bowl Tofu

$20.00

Housmade dashi broth, veggies, edamame, shitake, seaweed, fresh udon noodles with tofu

Kids Menu

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Cheese Quasadilla

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

cheddar on ciabatta

Grilled Cheese with FF

$8.00

Kid Granola

$5.00

plain yogurt, fresh fruit

Kid Omlette

$6.00

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$6.00

with eggs

Pasta with Butter

$6.50

Pasta with Marianara

$8.00

Pasta with Pesto

$8.00

Sausage and Egg

$7.00

two vegetarian sausage link, one egg, and toast

Toasted Bagel

$3.75

plain bagel, cream cheese

Waffle

$6.00

one Belgium waffle, maple syrup

Salads

Asian Quinoa Salad

$15.00

Edamame, red cabbage, carrots, red pepper, avocado, organic red & white quinoa, wasabi-soy-ginger

Blackend Tofu Salad

$15.75

Greens, tomato, avocado, edamame, cashews, miso-ginger dressing

Curried 'Chicken' Salad

$16.00

Grapes, shredded carrots, shallots, mango chutney, greens, avocado, tomato, almonds

Garden Salad (side)

$6.00

Grilled Portobello Mushroom Salad

$16.00

Greens, goat cheese, roasted red pepper, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette

Kale Caesar Salad

$14.50

Our vegan caesar dressing, herbed ciabatta croutons, avocado, parmesan (available vegan & gluten free)

Quinoa & Avocado Salad

$15.00

Greens, organic red & white quinoa, apples, chickpeas, tomatoes, almonds, organge-cumin dressing

Roasted Beet & Carrot Salad

$16.00

Arugula, goat cheese, red onion, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach, Bean & Tahini Salad

$16.00

Marinated chickpeas, kidney beans, cilantro & scallions, avocado, cherry tomatoes, sunflower seeds.

Sandwiches

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$17.50

Our avocado mayo, lettuce, tomato, sprouts

Blackened Tofu Wrap

$14.75

Hummus, greens, carrots, tomato, red onion, avocado, spinach tortilla

Classic Sprouthead Sandwich

$15.00

Swiss, avocado, cucumber, hummus, lettuce tomato, sprouts

Curried 'Chicken' Salad Sandwich

$15.50

Carrots, grapes mango chutney, shallots, toasted almonds, lettuce, tomato, sprouts

Falafel in Pita

$16.50

hummus, tahini, israeli salad

Famous Café Veg Burger Sandwich

$16.50

Housemade with legumes, carrots, broccoli, muchroom, scallions, sunflower seeds

Mozz Sandwich

$13.50

House pesto, grilled tomatoes

Portobella Sandwich

$16.00

Goat cheese, roasted red peppers, fesh spinach

Meatball' Sub Sandwich

$15.50

Pepper'steak & Swiss Sandwich

$16.00

Our take on the classic, housemade seitan, shitake & portobelllo mushroom, peppers, onions (availabe vegan)

Salmon and Pesto Sandwich

$17.50

Roasteds salmon, house pesto, oil cured tomatoes, aruguala

Sandwich of the Day Special

$18.00

Specials

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Wok fired shave brussel sprouts, honey-sherry dressing, parmesan, portobella bacon

Empanada

$15.00

Falafel Special

$18.50

Portabella mushrooms, feta cheese, tahini, Israeli salad with sweet potoato fries & curry lime sauce

Sandwich of the Day Special

$18.00

Special Pasta

$26.00Out of stock

Special Tacos

$24.50

Stuffed Avocado

$13.50

Spinach, mozzarella, cheese, cherry tomatoes, housemade pesto with balsamic drizzle

Veggie Burger Special

$19.50

Our veggie burger with caramelized onions & mozzarella cheese with sweet potatoe fries & curry lime sauce

Shephard's Pie

$17.00Out of stock

Tacos

Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos

$17.00

With sauteed brussel sprouts, red onions, chimichurri, sour cream, soft corn tortillas

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

With sauteed brussel sprouts, red onions, chimichurri, sour cream, soft corn tortillas

Blackened Tofu Tacos

$17.00

With sauteed brussel sprouts, red onions, chimichurri, sour cream, soft corn tortillas

Sides

Avocado

$3.00

Portabella

$3.50

Rice

$4.50

Sauces

Side Chicken Salad

$5.50

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Green Beans

$4.00

Side Homemade Seitan

$6.00

Side Mahi

$11.50

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Mix Sauted Veg

$8.00

Side Pico

$3.00

Side Pita

$2.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Saute Garlic Spinach

$4.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Tofu

$8.50

Side Tortilla

$3.00

Side Veggie Burger Patty

$8.00

Three Bean Salad Large

$5.50

Three Bean Salad Small

$4.50

Side Bread

$2.50

Salt Scrub

Salt Scrub Travel

$12.99

Salt Scrub Large

$20.99

5 Travel Salt Scrubs For $55

$55.00

3 Large Salt Scubs For $55

$55.00

Stickers

Rock the Veg

$3.00

The Cafe Logo

$3.00

T-Shirts

T-shirt

$30.00

Pizzas (Copy)

Brussel Sprout White Pizza

$22.00

Shaved brussel sprouts, lemon-dill blue cheese, mascarpone spread, red onion, fesh spinach, mozzarella, balsamic glaze

Sausage & House Pesto

$22.00

Basil pesto, veggie sausage, red onion, portobello muchroom, mozzarella

Veggie Pizza

$22.00

Grilled Pizza of the Day

$22.00

Stir Fry

Spicy Szechuan

$18.00

Japanese Style

$18.00

Soy-Ginger Garlic

$18.00

Red Thai Curry

$18.00

Teriyaki

$18.00

Peanut

$18.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chill spot in Old Town Key West adorned with local art, serving globally inspired veggie & seafood eats, plus beer & wine.

Website

Location

509 Southard st, Key West, FL 33040

Directions

Gallery
