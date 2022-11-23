The Cafe
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Chill spot in Old Town Key West adorned with local art, serving globally inspired veggie & seafood eats, plus beer & wine.
Location
509 Southard st, Key West, FL 33040
