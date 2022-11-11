Cafes, Coffee & Tea
The Café on Lumpkin
192 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Breakfast, lunch, and afternoon tea daily 8am - 5pm. Dine in & Take-Out available.
Location
1700 S Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30606
Gallery