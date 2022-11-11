Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Café on Lumpkin

192 Reviews

$$

1700 S Lumpkin St

Athens, GA 30606

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Avocado Bowl
Iced Coffee

BREAKFAST

Avocado Bowl

Avocado Bowl

$10.50

avocado, eggs over-medium, quinoa mix, everything seasoning

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.50

bacon, avocado, scrambled eggs, crema, pico de gallo, smashed tater tots, white cheddar & american cheeses

Café Breakfast

Café Breakfast

$9.50

two eggs any style, sausage or bacon, toast, served with coffee or tea

Granola Bowl

Granola Bowl

$8.50

granola, yogurt, berries

Lox & Bagel Sandwich

Lox & Bagel Sandwich

$11.50

lox, cream cheese, onion, tomato, capers, toasted bagel

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.50

toasted bagel, eggs* over-medium, provolone cheese, bacon or sausage (+) or avocado (+)

LUNCH

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$8.50

chicken, mayonnaise, onion, celery, spices

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$8.50

chicken, buffalo sauce, cream cheese, celery

Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$10.50

turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, mayonnaise

Strawberry Pecan Salad

Strawberry Pecan Salad

$8.50

greens, strawberries, toasted pecans, basil, balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.50

greens, chicken, avocado, tomato, mushroom, white cheddar & american cheeses, ranch dressing

Café Lunch

$12.50

SIDES

Bacon

$3.00

two slices of bacon

Bagel Chips

$3.00

Bagels Chips + Guacamole

$5.50

Berries + Cream

$5.00

Butter (2oz)

$0.25

Cream Cheese (2oz)

$1.00

Eggs* Any Style

$3.50

Jams & Curd

$1.00

Sausage (1 patty)

$3.50

Scoop of Buffalo Chicken

$5.00

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.00

Scoop of Pimento Cheese

$5.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

1/2 avocado

Side Dressing / Sauce

$0.50

Side Lox

$6.50

Tater Tots

$5.00

Toast + Jam

$3.50

KIDS MENU

Kids Breakfast

$4.00

scrambled egg, slice of bacon, white toast, apple slices

Kids French Toast

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid's PB&J

$5.00

Kids Milk (whole)

$2.00

Kids OJ

$4.00

Kids Lemonade

$3.00

DRINKS

rich dark chocolate, cream

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

The Café On Lumpkin 1700 blend, regular or decaf

Chocoffee

$4.00

hot chocolate mixed with our house blend coffee

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

sweetened or unsweetened black tea

Cup of Tea

$3.00

Pink Lady

$4.50

lemonade & peach iced tea

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

lemonade & earl grey iced tea

Minty Peach Iced Tea

$3.50

peach iced tea, mint simple syrup

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

chai tea leaves, spices, milk

Hot Chai Latte

$4.50

chai tea leaves, spices, milk

Lavender Lemonade

$5.50

lemonade + lavender syrup

Lemonade

$4.50

fresh squeezed lemons, sugar, water

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$4.50

lemonade, strawberry basil purée

Orange Juice

$4.50+

100% oranges

Coke

$2.50

Coca-Cola product

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coca-Cola product

KIDS DRINKS

Kids Milk (whole)

$2.00

Orange Juice

$4.50+

100% oranges

Kids Lemonade

$3.00

BAKED GOODS

Scones (2x)

$3.50

Bagel

$3.00

Pumpkin Bread

$4.50

Cake - Display Case (slice)

$4.50

Cake Pop

$4.50

Energy Bites (2x)

$3.50

Oats, peanut butter, prunes, dark chocolate. 2 per order.

Popcorn

$3.50

Almond Brittle

$6.00+

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Muffin

$2.50

Macaron

$2.50

Made from scratch, in-house.

Macarons (half dozen)

$15.00

Macarons (dozen)

$28.00

BAGELS + CREAM CHEESE

Bagels - Dozen

$24.00

Bagels - Half-Dozen

$15.00

Cream Cheese - 8oz

$4.00

Cream Cheese - 16oz

$6.00

Cream Cheese - 32oz

$11.00

Granola

Granola - 8oz

$4.00

Granola - 16oz

$7.00

Granola - 32oz

$13.00

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad - 8oz

$5.00

Chicken Salad - 16oz

$9.00

Chicken Salad - 32oz

$17.00

Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese - 8oz

$7.00

Pimento Cheese - 16oz

$12.00

Pimento Cheese - 32oz

$20.00

Clotted Cream

Clotted Cream - 8oz

$8.00

Clotted Cream - 16oz

$15.00

Clotted Cream - 32oz

$28.00

Strawberry Jam

Strawberry Jam - 8oz

$4.00

Strawberry Jam - 16oz

$7.00

Strawberry Jam - 32oz

$13.00

Lemon Curd Bulk

Lemon Curd - 8oz

$8.00

Lemon Curd - 16oz

$15.00

Lemon Curd - 32oz

$28.00

TEA & COFFEE

Tea - Sachet // ~2 cups

$2.50
Tea - 2oz Bag // ~20 cups

Tea - 2oz Bag // ~20 cups

$8.00

Your choice of 2oz from our selection of teas. Makes about 20 cups of tea.

Tea - 4oz Bag // ~40 cups

Tea - 4oz Bag // ~40 cups

$15.00

Your choice of 4oz from our selection of loose leaf teas. Makes about 40 cups of tea.

Tea - 8oz Bag // ~80 cups

Tea - 8oz Bag // ~80 cups

$28.00

Your choice of 8oz from our selection of loose leaf teas. Makes about 80 cups of tea.

Tea - 16oz Bag // ~160 Cups

$50.00

1700 Blend - 1 lb

$20.00

1 lb of our 1700 Blend coffee beans.

1700 Blend - ½ lb

1700 Blend - ½ lb

$12.00

½ lb of our 1700 Blend coffee beans.

APPAREL

Athens GA Beanie

Athens GA Beanie

$22.00
TCOL Hat

TCOL Hat

$25.00

Our signature logo'd hat.

TCOL Shirt

TCOL Shirt

$20.00
Five Points Long Sleeve

Five Points Long Sleeve

$28.00

POSTCARDS

Postcard - Tea Tier

Postcard - Tea Tier

$3.00
Postcard - Five Points Map

Postcard - Five Points Map

$3.00
Postcard - Five Points Houses

Postcard - Five Points Houses

$3.00
Postcard - TCOL Floral (blue)

Postcard - TCOL Floral (blue)

$3.00
Postcard - TCOL Floral (white)

Postcard - TCOL Floral (white)

$3.00

KNICK KNACKS

TCOL Mug

TCOL Mug

$10.00
Tea Infuser

Tea Infuser

$5.00
TCOL Sticker

TCOL Sticker

$1.00Out of stock

ARTWORK

11" x 14" custom artwork prints Prints take 7-days to produce. You can pick up your print 7 days after your order.
Floral Print 1

Floral Print 1

$20.00

11" x 14" Print

Floral Print 2

Floral Print 2

$20.00

11" x 14" Print

Five Points Map

Five Points Map

$20.00

11" x 14" Print

check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast, lunch, and afternoon tea daily 8am - 5pm. Dine in & Take-Out available.

Website

Location

1700 S Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30606

Directions

