The Cajun Spot 17731 Fairgrove Park Dr

review star

No reviews yet

17731 Fairgrove Park Dr

Houston, TX 77095

Food

SANDWICHES

Catfish Po'Boy

$12.00

Hand battered Catfish served on and 8" French baguette roll with Cajun seasoned fries

Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.00

Gulf shrimp served on an 8" French baguette roll with Cajun seasoned fries

PLATTERS

Catfish Platter

$12.00

2 catfish fillets served with 2 hushpuppies and Cajun seasoned fries

Shrimp Platter

$15.00

6 Jumbo, Hand Battered Gulf Shrimp served with 2 hushpuppies and Cajun seasoned fries

Fried Fish and Shrimp Combination Platter

$16.00

2 Catfish fillets, 4 Jumbo hand battered gulf shrimp and 2 hushpuppies served with cajun seasoned fries

APPETIZERS

Louisiana Homestyle Gumbo

$6.00

Louisiana style chicken and sausage gumbo served over white rice

The Spot Taco

$4.00+

Cajun slaw and Spot sauce served with your choice of either fish or shrimp on a warm tortilla

Poppin' Shrimp Pistollette

$5.00

Lightly Fried french roll stuffed with delicious shrimp etouffee'

Boudin Egg Rolls

$6.00

2 egg rolls filled with authentic louisiana boudin and pepper jack cheese served with a creamy tomatilla sauce

ENTREE'

World Famous Shrimp Etouffee' Baker

$20.00

Huge Baked potato topped with shrimp etouffee', butter, sour cream, bacon, parmesan cheese and chives

Drinks

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Water

Water Bottle

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

17731 Fairgrove Park Dr, Houston, TX 77095

Directions

