The Cake Drip 1625 W Snow Cir

50 Reviews

1625 W Snow Cir

Tampa, FL 33606

Popular Items

Create Your Chocolate Bar
Cakedrip Cup

Create a Chocolate Bar

Create Your Chocolate Bar

Create Your Chocolate Bar

$12.75

(Grab & Go) Fine Belgian Chocolate, Kosher, Gluten Free - Customized Chocolate Bars can Take up to *30 to 45 minutes* to prepare.

DESSERTS (Grab & Go)

Munchie-kins (donuts)

Munchie-kins (donuts)

$8.75Out of stock

5 Small donuts , with your choice of dark, milk or white drizzled chocolate. And your choice of a color sprinkle.

Popcorn (Grab & Go)

Popcorn (Grab & Go)

$6.75

(Grab & Go) Popcorn covered with your choice of chocolate and one topping from our mixins

Macaroons

Macaroons

$8.75Out of stock

(Grab & Go) 6 Assorted macaroons dipped in your choice of chocolate or buttercream and topped with your choice of sprinkles. **If you want sprinkles please choose a dip option first.

Treat Box (Grab & Go)

Treat Box (Grab & Go)

$16.00

(Grab & Go) Enjoy a treat box that includes Marshmallows, Fruit, Cake pieces, and your choice of two melted chocolate flavors.

Chocolate Drizzled Nuts

Chocolate Drizzled Nuts

$8.75Out of stock

(Grab & Go) Salted Chocolate Covered Nuts. Your Choice of Pecans, Walnuts or Almonds drizzled with your choice of chocolate and sprinkles.

Chocolate Drizzled Jerky

Chocolate Drizzled Jerky

$8.75Out of stock

What’s better than Jerky. Chocolate drizzled jerky, choose dark milk or white chocolate and one topping of your choice.

Acqua Panna Water (Grab & Go)

Acqua Panna Water (Grab & Go)

$2.75Out of stock
Cakedrip Cup

Cakedrip Cup

$8.75

(Grab & Go) Cake in a cup layered with creamy buttercream and your choice of three toppings from our mixins

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$8.75Out of stock
Chocolate Layer Cake

Chocolate Layer Cake

$9.75Out of stock

Layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake is sandwiched with smooth chocolate filling piled high with chunks of cake and your choice of 3 toppings!

Toffee Banana Bourbon Cake

Toffee Banana Bourbon Cake

$9.75Out of stock

Toffee Banana Bourbon Cake has layers of vanilla and toffee banana-date cake soaked in bourbon butter glaze. Choose 3 toppings, includes whipped cream and macaroon.

Blueberry Flapjack Cake

Blueberry Flapjack Cake

$9.75Out of stock

Wild Blueberry Flapjack Cake combines the all-day appeal of breakfast with innovative indulgence. Thick, buttery cake layers inspired by flapjacks are baked with Wild Maine Blueberries and stacked in layers on top of smooth maple cream for a delectable three-tiered cake cake. It’s the ideal dessert for both traditional after-dinner treat or as a sweet part of your lunch and brunch time. topped with your choice of 3 toppings!

Gourmet S'more

Gourmet S'more

$5.95Out of stock

Choose Vanilla or Chocolate waffle cookies or graham cracker, Toasted Vanilla S'more topped with one add on and your choice of chocolate.

Boba Juice

Boba Juice

$6.95Out of stock

20 oz DIY Boba Drink - Choose a juice - Choose a flavor Boba | Mix, Shake, Enjoy!! (Drinks only served cold)

DIY Cake

Unicorn DIY Cake

Unicorn DIY Cake

$75.00Out of stock

Adorn your own unicorn cake topped with a fondant horn.

Cookie Monster DIY Cake

Cookie Monster DIY Cake

$75.00Out of stock

For the ultimate Cookie Monster lover. All DIY Cake Events are 21+ after 6pm, before 6pm All Ages Welcome. Complimentary Water or Champagne Available

Ice Cream DIY Cake

Ice Cream DIY Cake

$75.00Out of stock

This Upside Down Ice Cream Cone Cake looks like an upside down ice cream cone melting on top. All DIY Cake Events are 21+ after 6pm, before 6pm All Ages Welcome. Complimentary Water or Champagne Available

Drunk Barbie DIY Cake (21+ only)

Drunk Barbie DIY Cake (21+ only)

$85.00Out of stock

Drunk Barbie cakes are a fun way to celebrate. Complimentary Water or Champagne Available!

Cannibus Cake (21+ Only)

Cannibus Cake (21+ Only)

$85.00Out of stock

21+ Up . Includes fondant and everything needed to design your cake. In Studio Only. Complimentary Water or Champagne Available!

Freestyle - Create Your Own DIY Cake

Freestyle - Create Your Own DIY Cake

$75.00Out of stock

Choose 2 colors of fondant, 3 icing colors and 2 sprinkle cups

CANDLES

Cake Drip dessert fragrances are here! Make the day your own with our Signature "This Smells Like" Candles — a whole new way to experience inspiring fragrances!
Cake Drip - Chocolate

Cake Drip - Chocolate

$22.00Out of stock

"This Smells Like The Cake Drip" Chocolate Candle "It's A Vibe" Handmade with Coconut Apricot Wax 12 oz/340g

Drake - Creme Brûlée

Drake - Creme Brûlée

$22.00Out of stock

"This Smells Like Drake" Creme Brûlée Candle "Way 2 Sexy" Handmade with Coconut Apricot Wax 12 oz/340g

Ariana Grande - Blueberries & Cheesecake

Ariana Grande - Blueberries & Cheesecake

$22.00Out of stock

"This Smells Like Ariana" Blueberries & Cheesecake Candle "Thank You, Next" Handmade with Coconut Apricot Wax 12 oz/340g

Beyoncé - Lemon Pound Cake

Beyoncé - Lemon Pound Cake

$22.00Out of stock

"This Smells Like Beyoncé" Lemon Pound Cake Candle “You Wish I Was Your Pound Cake“ Handmade with Coconut Apricot Wax 12 oz/340g

Doja Cat - Fruity Pebbles

Doja Cat - Fruity Pebbles

$22.00Out of stock

"This Smells Like Doja Cat" Fruity Pebbles Candle “Keep it Juicy, Juicy” Handmade with Coconut Apricot Wax 12 oz/340g

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are The Cake Drip, Hyde Park Village's newest exciting and sweet destination, with one mission: offering you the dream experience in our alluring fairytale interior design and a fun menu like no other! Welcome to our world where the roses are always in bloom and the desserts become a living art with your spin. Known in Tampa as the top Instagram and TikTok magnet, our pretty-in-pink dessert boutique offers award-winning, customizable desserts, chocolates bars and more. Enjoy to go desserts on the patio or reserve an In Studio experience.

Website

Location

1625 W Snow Cir, Tampa, FL 33606

Directions

The Cake Drip image
The Cake Drip image
The Cake Drip image

