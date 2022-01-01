The Cake Drip 1625 W Snow Cir

Blueberry Flapjack Cake

$9.75 Out of stock

Wild Blueberry Flapjack Cake combines the all-day appeal of breakfast with innovative indulgence. Thick, buttery cake layers inspired by flapjacks are baked with Wild Maine Blueberries and stacked in layers on top of smooth maple cream for a delectable three-tiered cake cake. It’s the ideal dessert for both traditional after-dinner treat or as a sweet part of your lunch and brunch time. topped with your choice of 3 toppings!