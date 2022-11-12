The Cake Drip
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Welcome to The Cake Drip where the roses are always in bloom and the desserts become a living art with your spin. Known in Tampa as the top Instagram and TikTok magnet, our pretty-in-pink dessert boutique offers award-winning, customizable desserts, chocolates bars, teas and more. Enjoy brunch on the patio or reserve an In Studio experience with complementary champagne.
1104 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
