The Cake Drip

1104 Central Avenue

St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Create a Chocolate Bar

Create Your Chocolate Bar

Create Your Chocolate Bar

$12.75

(Grab & Go) Fine Belgian Chocolate, Kosher, Gluten Free - Customized Chocolate Bars can Take up to *30 to 45 minutes* to prepare.

(Grab & Go) Desserts

Cakedrip Cup

Cakedrip Cup

$8.75

(Grab & Go) Cake in a cup layered with creamy buttercream and your choice of three toppings from our mixins

Munchie-kins (donuts)

Munchie-kins (donuts)

$8.75

5 Small donuts , with your choice of dark, milk or white drizzled chocolate. And your choice of a color sprinkle.

Popcorn

Popcorn

$6.75

(Grab & Go) Popcorn covered with your choice of chocolate and one topping from our mixins

Macaroons

Macaroons

$8.75Out of stock

(Grab & Go) 6 Assorted macaroons dipped in your choice of chocolate or buttercream and topped with your choice of sprinkles. **If you want sprinkles please choose a dip option first.

Treat Box

Treat Box

$15.75

(Grab & Go) Enjoy a treat box that includes Marshmallows, Fruit, Cake pieces, and your choice of two melted chocolate flavors.

Chocolate Drizzled Nuts

Chocolate Drizzled Nuts

$8.75

(Grab & Go) Salted Chocolate Covered Nuts. Your Choice of Pecans, Walnuts or Almonds drizzled with your choice of chocolate and sprinkles.

Chocolate Drizzled Jerky

Chocolate Drizzled Jerky

$8.75Out of stock

What’s better than Jerky. Chocolate drizzled jerky, choose dark milk or white chocolate and one topping of your choice.

Acqua Panna Water (Grab & Go)

Acqua Panna Water (Grab & Go)

$2.75
Toffee Banana Bourbon Cake

Toffee Banana Bourbon Cake

$10.75Out of stock

Toffee BananaBourbon Cake has layers of vanilla and toffee banana-date cake soaked in bourbon butter glaze. Choose 3 toppings, includes whipped cream and macaroon.

Chocolate 6 Layer Cake

Chocolate 6 Layer Cake

$10.75Out of stock

Layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake is sandwiched with smooth chocolate filling piled high with chunks of cake and your choice of 3 toppings. Includes whipped cream and a macaroon!

DIY Cake

Unicorn DIY Cake

Unicorn DIY Cake

$75.00Out of stock

Adorn your own unicorn cake topped with a fondant horn.

Cookie Monster DIY Cake

Cookie Monster DIY Cake

$75.00Out of stock

For the ultimate Cookie Monster lover. All DIY Cake Events are 21+ after 6pm, before 6pm All Ages Welcome. Complimentary Water or Champagne Available

Ice Cream DIY Cake

Ice Cream DIY Cake

$75.00Out of stock

This Upside Down Ice Cream Cone Cake looks like an upside down ice cream cone melting on top. All DIY Cake Events are 21+ after 6pm, before 6pm All Ages Welcome. Complimentary Water or Champagne Available

Drunk Barbie DIY Cake (21+ only)

Drunk Barbie DIY Cake (21+ only)

$85.00Out of stock

Drunk Barbie cakes are a fun way to celebrate. Complimentary Water or Champagne Available!

Cannibus Cake (21+ Only)

Cannibus Cake (21+ Only)

$85.00Out of stock

21+ Up . Includes fondant and everything needed to design your cake. In Studio Only. Complimentary Water or Champagne Available!

Freestyle - Create Your Own DIY Cake

Freestyle - Create Your Own DIY Cake

$75.00Out of stock

Choose 2 colors of fondant, 3 icing colors and 2 sprinkle cups

Chocolate Tasting Flight (21+)

Chocolate Bar Tasting Flight | 21+ | CALL 813-385-4095 TO RESERVE TIME AND BOOK)

Chocolate Bar Tasting Flight | 21+ | CALL 813-385-4095 TO RESERVE TIME AND BOOK)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Welcome to The Cake Drip where the roses are always in bloom and the desserts become a living art with your spin. Known in Tampa as the top Instagram and TikTok magnet, our pretty-in-pink dessert boutique offers award-winning, customizable desserts, chocolates bars, teas and more. Enjoy brunch on the patio or reserve an In Studio experience with complementary champagne.

1104 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

