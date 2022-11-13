American
The Camel
697 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy live music every night and a full restaurant with 28 beers on tap! We are employee owned and operated and Richmond's destination for musicians new and old!
Location
1621 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Richmond
Red Eye Cookie Richmond Catering - Cater VCU
4.4 • 2,836
935 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurant
More near Richmond