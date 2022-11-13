Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Smoked Pork BBQ Sandwich

Apps

Artichoke Fritters

$8.99

Garlic and parsley marinated artichoke hearts, panko breaded and friend, served with a lemon wedge and roasted red pepper ketchup.

Cheese Fries

$11.99

French fries, three cheese blend, bacon, and scallions. Served with ranch dressing.

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Hand breaded marinated chicken tenders tossed in one of our homemade sauces: maple sriracha, bbq, or buffalo. Make it a platter by adding fries for $2.00

French Fries (plate)

$5.99
Fried Mac-N-Cheese

$9.99

Jalapeño mac and cheese rolled in panko breadcrumbs, fried until golden brown, topped with savory tomato jam, and garnished with scallions.

Hush Puppies

$9.99

A blend of cornmeal, herbs and spices, Allagash White, and roasted corn fried until golden brown. Served with roasted red pepper ketchup.

Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla chips, three cheese blend, black beans, jalapeños, salsa, sour cream, and scallions.

Quesadilla

$9.99

Three cheese blend melted on a flour tortilla with salsa, sour cream, and scallions.

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$9.99

Homemade roasted garlic hummus topped with tomato jam. Served with toasted naan pieces, cucumbers, and carrots for dipping.

Sausage Stars

$10.99

Wontons stuffed with country sausage, olive tapenade, and three cheese filling, baked until crisp, and garnished with scallions. Served with a sriracha drizzle.

Take n Bake Stars

$23.95

Wontons stuffed with country sausage, olive tapenade, and three cheese filling, baked until crisp, and garnished with scallions. Served with a sriracha drizzle. Order comes with 24 stars in pans and baking instructions! Preheat your oven, pop in, and enjoy fresh!

Flatbreads & Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$12.99

Buffalo braised or fried chicken, cucumbers, and bleu cheese.

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Pan-seared tilapia, sriracha aioli, black bean and corn salad, scallions, and a lemon wedge.

Smoked Pork Tacos

$12.99

Smoked pork, bbq sauce, jalapeños, tomato, and cilantro.

The Big Cheese

$10.99

Havarti, cheddar, provolone, with a garlic aioli base.

The C.B.R.

$11.99

Braised chicken, three cheese blend, bacon, and ranch dressing.

The Oinker

$11.99

Sausage, bacon, mozzarella, and red pepper sauce.

The Pest-Oh!

$10.99

House-made pesto, mozzarella, and tomato.

The Veggie-tarian

$10.99

Spinach, mushroom, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella.

Salads

House Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes.

Sandwiches

Garlic Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Shredded chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, tomato and garlic aioli on a toasted sourdough bread.

Hummus Wrap

$11.99

Hummus, spinach, mushrooms, red peppers, and red onions on naan bread.

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Shredded chicken, pesto, mozzarella, tomato, and mixed greens on toasted sourdough bread.

Smoked Pork BBQ Sandwich

$13.99

Smoked pork tossed in homemade BBQ sauce, topped with our apple-carrot slaw served on a kaiser roll.

Steak-n-Cheese

$12.99

Shredded Philly steak, provolone, and caramelized onions on naan bread.

Burgers

Classic Burger

$13.99

Half pound house made burger served with mixed greens, tomato, carmelized onions. Choice of cheese.

Black Bean Burger

$9.99

House-made blackbean burger served with mixed greens, tomato, carmelized onions, topped with roasted red pepper ketchup.

Havarti & Mushroom Burger

$16.99

Half pound house made burger served with mixed greens, tomato, carmelized onions, Havarti cheese, mushrooms, garlic aioli

One-Eye Burger

$16.99

Half pound house made burger served with mixed greens, tomato, carmelized onions, american cheese, applewood bacon, and a fried egg.

Smokehouse Burger

$16.99

Half pound house made burger served with mixed greens, tomato, caramelized onions, cheddar, bacon, bbq sauce, and fried onions.

Southwest Burger

$16.99

Half pound house made burger served with mixed greens, tomato, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, and sriracha aioli.

Sweet & Spicy Bleu Burger

$16.99

Half pound house made burger served with mixed greens, tomato, caramelized onions, bleu cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, and a maple sriracha glaze.

Entrees

Chicken & Waffle

$16.99

Honey glazed fried chicken strips served on cheese covered waffle with a bed of spinach and sriracha aioli. Garnished with scallions.

Fish-n-Chips

$15.99

Legend Brown Ale battered fish, crispy fries, and sriracha aioli for dipping.

Havarti Mac

$16.99

Penne Pasta tossed in a havarti cream sauce with braised chicken and diced applewood smoked bacon, garnished with scallions and served with toasted sourdough bread.

Pesto Pasta

$13.99

Penne pasta, marinated artichoke hearts, homemade pesto sauce, roasted red peppers, and tomatoes topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with toasted sourdough bread.

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Homemade key lime pie topped with graham cracker crumbs, whipped cream, and a lime wheel.

Nana's Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Topped with a homemade whipped cream and a salted caramel drizzle.

Retail

Baseball Cap

$18.99

Trucker Hat

$18.99

Coffee Mug

$4.75

Pint Glass

$4.75

Shirt

$23.59

Sweatshirt

$37.75

Online Cocktails

Fresh Squeezed Margarita

$9.00

Tequila, triple sec, fresh squeezed lemon and lime, splash of OJ, simple syrup, and a lime wedge.

Vodka Limeade

$9.00

Vodka, triple sec, fresh squeezed limes, and sprite.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy live music every night and a full restaurant with 28 beers on tap! We are employee owned and operated and Richmond's destination for musicians new and old!

Website

Location

1621 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

