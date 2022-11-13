Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

The Camellia Grill

2,370 Reviews

$

626 S. Carrollton Ave

New Orleans, LA 70118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mashed Potatoes
Pancake
Western Omelette

Eggs

One Egg

$2.99

Two Eggs

$4.99

Eggs/Bacon

$9.99

Eggs/Turkey Bacon

$9.99

Eggs/Sausage Links

$9.99

Eggs/Ham

$9.99

Eggs/Chicken Breast

$12.99

Eggs/Catfish

$12.99

Order Catfish

$6.99

Eggs/Pork Chop

$12.99

Pork Chop

$6.99

Eggs/Patty

$9.99

Eggs/Hot Sausage

$9.99

Eggs/Breaded Chicken

$12.99

Omelettes

Natalia's Cheese Omelette

$11.99

Ham Omelette

$11.99

Potato and Onion Omelette

$11.99

Bacon Omelette

$11.99

Mushroom Omelette

$11.99

Western Omelette

$11.99

Turkey Omelette

$11.99

Chili Omelette

$11.99

Sausage Omelette

$11.99

Rano's Omelette

$12.99

Vegetable Omelette

$12.99

Mexican Omelette

$13.99

Manhattan Omelette

$13.99

Chef's Special Omelette

$13.99

The Greek Omelette

$13.99

Judy's Omelette

$14.99

One Filling Omelette

$9.99

Pancakes & Waffles

Pancake

$7.99

Pecan Pancake

$8.99

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$8.99

Waffle

$6.99

Pecan Waffle

$7.99

Breakfast Sides

Sausage Links

$4.99

Bacon

$4.99

Turkey Bacon

$4.99

Order of Catfish

$6.99

Grits

$1.99

Hash Browns

$3.99

Toast

$1.50

Grill Shrimp

$6.99

Fried Shrimp

$8.99

One Slice Of Cheese

$1.00

Two Slice Of Cheese

$2.00

Side Of Chili

$2.00

Cheese Grits

$2.99

Picante Sauce

$2.00

2 Stips Bacon

$2.50

1 Sausage Link

$2.50

Gravy

$2.00

Pork Chop

$6.99

Chicken Strips

$6.99

Chicken Breast

$6.99

Patty

$4.99

Breaded Chicken

$6.99

Hot Sausage Patty

$4.99

Eggs

$3.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$9.99

The Hickmen's

$9.99

Turkey Burger

$8.99

10" Po-Boys

Roast Beef Po-Boy

$13.99

Harry's Po-Boy

$13.99

Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

$15.99

Word Special Po-Boy

$11.99

Ham Po-Boy

$11.99

Fried Catfish Po-Boy

$15.99

Hamburger Po-Boy

$13.99

Breakfast Po-Boy

$13.99

Hot Sandwiches

The Judges Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

BLT

$9.99

Ham and Egg Sandwich

$9.99

Bacon and Egg Sandwich

$9.99

Hot Sausage Sandwich

$8.99

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$11.99

Grill Cheese With Bacon

$8.99

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Cold Sandwiches

Turkey Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Baked Ham Sandwich

$8.99

Combination Baked Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Tuna Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Corned Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Whole Meal Sandwiches

Mardi Gras

$15.99

Club

$12.99

Doc

$13.99

Ruben

$13.99

Camellia Special

$14.99

Soups & Salads

SM Gumbo

$7.99

LG Gumbo

$10.99

SM Chili

$5.99

LG Chili

$9.99

Bowl Tomato Basil Soup

$5.99

Turkey Salad

$8.99

Tuna Fish Salad

$8.99

Soup and Sand

$8.99

Shrimp Remoulade

$13.99

Chicken Strips Salad

$13.99

Grill Chicken Salad

$13.99

Chef Salad

$15.99

Slice Turkey Salad

$13.99

Spring Mix Salad

$7.99

Lettuce & Tomatoes Salad

$4.99

Breaded Chicken Salad

$13.99

Dinner Plates

Hamburger Steak

$12.99

Fried Catfish

$15.99

Daniella's Chicken Strips

$12.99

Red Beans and Rice

$8.99

Pork Chop

$12.99

Sides

Fries

$4.99

Potato Chips

$1.50

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Side Salad

$3.99

3 Chicken Strips

$6.99

Order Bacon

$4.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Chili Fries

$6.99

Grill Shrimp

$6.99

Side Fried Shrimp

$8.99

Side Of Chili

$2.00

One Slice Of Cheese

$1.00

Two slice Of Cheese

$2.00

Picante Sauce

$2.00

Gravy

$2.00

Filling

$2.00

Up Charge

$2.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Pork Chop

$6.99

Extra Patty

$4.99

Desserts

Pecan Pie

$4.99

Chocolate Pecan

$5.99

Banana Cream Pie

$4.99

Coconut Cream Pie

$4.99

Chocolate Cream

$4.99

Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$2.99

Whole Pecan Pie

$19.99

Whole Chocolate Pecan Pie

$20.99

Whole Banana

$19.99

Whole Coconut

$19.99

Whole Cho Cream

$19.99

Apple pie

$4.99

Whole apple

$19.99

Appetizers (Copy)

Onion Rings

$5.99

Mac Bites

$5.99

F.G.T

$5.99

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.99

Orange Juice

$4.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Tomato Juice

$4.99

Grapefruit Juice

$4.99

Milk - White

$1.99

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Hot Cocoa

$1.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Red Creme

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Ice Coffee

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Freezes

Single Scoop Freeze

$4.99

Double Scoop Freeze

$5.99

Retail

Apron

$16.00

Camellia Hat White

$14.99

Camellia Mug

$10.99

Camellia T-Shirt White

$15.99+

Camellia T-Shirt Black

$15.99+

Camellia Hoodie Pink

$26.99+

Camellia Hoodie Black

$26.99+

Camellia Hoodie Grey

$26.99+

Camellia Hoodie White

$26.99+

Camellia Hat Black

$14.99

Camellia Hat Pink

$14.99

Camellia Hat Khaki

$14.99

Camellia T-Shirt Grey

$15.99+

Camellia T-Shirt Gold

$15.99+

Camellia T-Shirt Purple

$15.99+

Camellia T-Shirt Green

$15.99+

Camellia T-Shirt Tie Pink

$15.99+

Camellia T-Shirt Tie Green

$15.99+

Camellia T-Shirt Tie Purple

$15.99+
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Food, Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner All Day. Counter Seating inside. Table Seating Outside.

Location

626 S. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118

Directions

Gallery
The Camellia Grill image
The Camellia Grill image
The Camellia Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dat Dog - Freret Street
orange star4.6 • 1,025
5030 Freret Street New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
BUB'S NOLA
orange star4.5 • 28
4413 Banks St. New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Wakin' Bakin' Midcity
orange star4.2 • 1,140
4408 Banks St. New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Wakin' Bakin' - Uptown ~ Prytania St
orange star4.5 • 342
3625 Prytania St. New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea - NOLA
orange star4.5 • 149
4641 S Carrollton Ave New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Midcity
orange starNo Reviews
315 S Broad St New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

Carrollton Station - 8140 Willow Street
orange star4.6 • 378
8140 Willow Street New Orleans, LA 70118
View restaurantnext
Seafood Sally's - 8400 Oak Street
orange star4.4 • 294
8400 Oak Street New Orleans, LA 70118
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
East Riverside
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Bywater
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Lower Garden District
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Central Business District
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
West Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Freret
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
French Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Marigny
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Irish Channel
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston