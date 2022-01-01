The Camp imageView gallery

The Camp

74 Reviews

$$

5909 University Dr.

Huntsville, AL 35806

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Espresso

Espresso Shot

$2.50

Americano

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cortado

$3.75

Latte

$5.00+

Macchiato

$3.00

Purple Rain

$7.00+

Sweater weather

$7.00+

Brown Eyed Girl

$7.50

Pink Floyd

$6.00Out of stock

Ellie Spritz (Equalitea)

$6.00Out of stock

Sappho Spritz (Equalitea)

$6.00Out of stock

Green Tambourine

$7.00+

Ff

$7.00Out of stock

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Cold Brew Tonic

$6.00

Cold Brew Vodka Tonic

$12.00

Gallon of Coffee To Go

$18.00

Pour Over

$5.50

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Tea & Misc.

Rishi Tea

$4.50+

P&L Tea

$5.00+

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Matcha

$5.50+

Hot Cocoa

$3.00+

Steamer

$2.50

Cup Of Water

Superbloom

$7.50Out of stock

Golden Year

$7.00Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Ruby Red

$4.00Out of stock

London Fog

$5.00

Draft Kombucha

$6.00

Food

Everything Bagel

$3.50

Plain Bagel

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$3.50

Cranberry Oat Muffin

$3.50

Funky Bread

$4.00

Croissant

$4.50

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$7.00

CLIFF bar

$2.50

RX Bar

$2.50

Cookies

$1.50

Fruit

$5.00

Retail

Golden Hour

$18.00

Guatemala

$18.00

Brazil

$18.00

Colombia

$18.00

Decaf Colombia

$18.00Out of stock

Rwanda

$18.00

Outpost

$18.00

Sunrise

$18.00Out of stock

Indonesia

$18.00

Sumatra

$18.00

Ethiopia

$18.00

Mexico

$18.00

Nicaragua

$18.00

Camp Bag Logo Tee

$25.00

Mountain Blue Tee

$25.00

Bakingtist Gr8 Spice

$6.50

Greenroom V-neck - asphalt

$25.00

Greenroom V-neck - green

$25.00

Camp Hat

$25.00

Blue Rocket City Shirt

$25.00

Put the Rock - Green

$25.00

Put the Rock - Grey

$25.00

Hoodie - IYKYN Navy

$50.00

Camp To Amp - Oatmeal

$30.00

Camp To Amp - Navy

$30.00

Greenroom Sticker Record Player

$3.00

Greenroom Sticker Coffee Cup

$3.00

Greenroom Shirt & Coffee Special

$20.00

Liquor

Bailey's

$6.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$7.00

Evan Honey

$6.00

LP Tito's

$10.00

Tito's

$6.00

Evan Williams (well)

$6.00

LP Maker's Mark

$15.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Espresso Vodka

$5.00

Jameson

$8.00

Kahula

$6.00

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Coke

$3.00+

Bottled Sprite

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

OJ

$5.00Out of stock

Mineragua

$2.50Out of stock

HR Kombucha Blossom

$6.50

HR Kombucha Cosmos

$6.50

HR Kombucha Sunshine

$6.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Miracle Merch

Santa Pants Mug

$11.95

Santa Face Mug

$11.95

Santa Dbl Shot Glasses

$16.95

T Rex Mug

$18.95

Egg Nog Mugs

$16.95

Mistle Toe Glasses

$8.00

Small reservation

$72.75

Medium reservation

$97.00

Large reservation

$121.25

Carrol barrel merch mug

$16.95

Food

Ms Ofeilas ChickenTamales

$10.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Burrito Bowl

$15.00

Mardi Gras Pasta

$15.00

Gumbo

$13.00

Red Beans Rice

$12.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Smoked BBQ Ribs

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Shrimp Boat

$18.00

Carne Asada Fries

$17.00

Drinks

Mulled Wine

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Tito’s Lemonade

$8.00

Spiked Holiday Cranberry Cider

$10.00

Jello Syringe Shot

$5.00

Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Coffee 12 0z

$4.00

Merchandise

Camp Koosie

$5.00

Hoodie IYKYK

$50.00

Camp Bag Logo

$25.00

Camp Hat

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5909 University Dr., Huntsville, AL 35806

Directions

Gallery
The Camp image

Similar restaurants in your area

Superhero Chefs Huntsville - Midcity
orange starNo Reviews
930 Old Monrovia Road Northwest Suite 3 Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Big Shake's Hot Chicken - Huntsville
orange star4.1 • 1,334
4925 University Dr Suite 178 Huntsville, AL 35816
View restaurantnext
Nothing But Noodles - University Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,452
6125 University Drive NW Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Chop N Fresh - University
orange starNo Reviews
6125 University Drive Northwest Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante
orange starNo Reviews
6125 University Drive Northwest E-18 Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Kamado Ramen - Mid City
orange starNo Reviews
1022 Mid City Drive Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Huntsville

Nothing But Noodles - Whitesburg Dr
orange star4.6 • 4,430
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11 Huntsville, AL 35802
View restaurantnext
Purveyor
orange star4.5 • 3,153
201 Jefferson St. N Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Cotton Row
orange star4.5 • 2,292
100 Southside Square Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Huntsville
orange star4.4 • 2,112
2309 Memorial Parkway SW Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Urban Cookhouse - Huntsville
orange star4.8 • 1,870
325 Bridge Street Suite 105 Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Nothing But Noodles - University Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,452
6125 University Drive NW Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntsville
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Muscle Shoals
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston