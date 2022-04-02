The Camp Seafood Market & Patio 40529 Sycamore Ave
40529 Sycamore Ave
Gonzales, LA 70737
Lunch Menu
Fried Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken served on a flour or spinach tortilla, with tomato, onion and romaine lettuce. Served with seasoned fries.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken served on a flour or spinach tortilla, with tomato, onion and romaine lettuce. Served with seasoned fries.
Fried Shrimp Wrap
Fried shrimp served on a flour or spinach tortilla, with tomato, onion and romaine lettuce. Served with seasoned fries.
Grilled Shrimp Wrap
Grilled shrimp served on a flour or spinach tortilla, with tomato, onion and romaine lettuce. Served with seasoned fries.
Fried 1/2 Shrimp Poboy
Fried Shrimp served on poboy bread, with lettuce, tomato and mayo; spice it up with our house-made jalapeño mayo
Grilled 1/2 Shrimp Poboy
Grilled shrimp, served on poboy bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo; spice it up with our house-made jalapeño mayo
Fried 1/2 Catfish Poboy
Fried catfish served on poboy bread, with lettuce, tomato and mayo; spice it up with our house-made jalapeño mayo
Grilled 1/2 Catfish Poboy
Grilled catfish served on poboy bread, with lettuce, tomato and mayo; spice it up with our house-made jalapeño mayo
Fried Catfish on a Bun
Fried catfish atop a toasted sourdough bun, served with lettuce, tomato, mayo; spice it up with our house-made jalapeño mayo
Grilled Catfish on a Bun
Grilled catfish atop a toasted sourdough bun, served with lettuce, tomato and mayo; spice it up with our house-made jalapeño mayo
Fried Shrimp on a Bun
Fried Shrimp atop a toasted sourdough bun, served with lettuce, tomato and mayo; spice it up with our house-made jalapeño mayo
Grilled Shrimp on a Bun
Grilled Shrimp atop a toasted sourdough bun, served with lettuce, tomato and mayo; spice it up with our house-made jalapeño mayo
Lunch Fried Chicken Alfredo
Fried Chicken atop a bed of Penne Pasta and Creamy Alfredo sauce
Lunch Grilled Chicken Alfredo
Seasoned grilled chicken atop a bed of Penne Pasta with a creamy Alfredo sauce
Lunch Fried Shrimp Alfredo
Fried Shrimp atop a bed of Penne Pasta, with a creamy Alfredo sauce
Lunch Grilled Shrimp Alfredo
Grilled Shrimp atop a bed of Penne Pasta, with a creamy Alfredo sauce
Lunch Fried Catfish Platter
Catfish fillets lightly breaded and fried, served with seasoned fries and your choice of cocktail or tarter sauce
Lunch Grilled Catfish Platter
Seasoned and grilled Catfish fillets, served with seasoned fries
Lunch Fried Shrimp Platter
Jumbo Shrimp lightly breaded and fried, served with seasoned fries and your choice of cocktail or tarter sauce
Lunch Grilled Shrimp Platter
Seasoned and grilled Jumbo Shrimp, served with seasoned fries
Lunch Fried Half and Half
Lightly breaded and fried Jumbo Shrimp and Catfish fillets served with seasoned Fries
Lunch Grilled Half and Half
Seasoned and Grilled Jumbo Shrimp and Catfish fillets served with seasoned Fries
Lunch Fried Chicken Platter
Fresh seasoned chicken tenders, fried golden brown with a panko crust. Served with seasoned fries
Lunch Grilled Chicken Platter
Fresh seasoned chicken tenders grilled to perfection. Served with seasoned fries
Cheeseburger
1/2 lb seasoned burger cooked medium, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and your choice of cheese (American, Pepperjack, Provolone). Served with Seasoned Fries
Crawfish Grilled Cheese
Seasoned crawfish with American, Pepperjack, Parmesan and Provolone cheese on sourdough bread. Served with seasoned fries.
Pastas
Grilled Chicken Cajun Pasta
Sauteed onion, garlic, bell peppers, celery, and tomatoes in a spicy cream sauce. Choice of grilled or fried
Fried Chicken Cajun Pasta
Sauteed onion, garlic, bell peppers, celery, and tomatoes in a spicy cream sauce. Choice of grilled or fried
Grilled Shrimp Cajun Pasta
Sauteed onion, garlic, bell peppers, celery, and tomatoes in a spicy cream sauce.
Fried Shrimp Cajun Pasta
Sauteed onion, garlic, bell peppers, celery, and tomatoes in a spicy cream sauce.
Grilled Chicken Alfredo
Fried Chicken Alfredo
Grilled Shrimp Alfredo
Fried Shrimp Alfredo
Alfredo Pasta
Cajun Pasta
Poboys
Buns
Burgers and Sandwiches
The Camp burger
1/2 lb seasoined burger with house made BBQ sauce, bacon, tomato, onion and romaine lettuce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned chicken with mayo, mustard, romaine lettuce, and tomato.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned chicken grilled or fried with mayo, mustard, romaine lettuce, and tomato.
Sauces
Appetizers
Fried Alligator
Marinated pure white tail meat, battered and fried golden brown, served with ranch dressing
Crab Jalapeno Poppers
Crabmeat and seasonings mixed with jalapenos, fried golden brown and served with sweet chili sauce
Crawfish kickers
Crawfish tails and cajun stuffing, breaded and fried golden brown, served with ranch dressing
Boudin Balls
pork, rice and vegetables blended with cajun spices, lightly battered and fried golden brown, served with ranch dressing.
Spinach and Artichoke dip
Spinachm artichokem and jalapeno peppers, mixed with cream cheese, parmesan, sour cream, baked and served with pita chips.
Boudin Eggrolls
Prok boudin and pepper jack cheese stuffed eggrolls served with sweet chili sauce
Tomato Soup And GC
Salads
Fried Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing. (Can sub out Caesar dressing if you would like)
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing. (Can sub out Caesar dressing if you would like)
Fried Shrimp Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing. (Can sub out Caesar dressing if you would like)
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing. (Can sub out Caesar dressing if you would like)
Ahi Tuna Salad
8oz yellowfin tuna seasoned, slightly seared and thinly sliced. Served atop a bed of spring mix, carrots, tomatoes, walnuts, clementines, and avocado. choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Soups
Sides
Onion Rings
Seasoned French Fries
Sweet potato fries
tossed in cinnamon sugar and honey (choice to have plain)
Mac n cheese
cajun potato salad
red potatoes boiled from our boiler room, boiled eggs, red onion, mayo and mustard and cajun seasonings.
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Side Hushpuppies
Boiled seafood
Dungeness (1 CLUSTER)
1 Cluster of our Boiled Dungeness crab. Each Cluster contains half the breast of the crab, 4 legs and a claw. Size- 5ups
Snow Crab (1 CLUSTER)
1 Cluster of our Boiled Snow crab. Each Cluster contains half the breast of the crab, 4 legs and a claw. Size-10ups
Dungeness (2 CLUSTERS)
2 Clusters of our Boiled Dungeness crab. Each Cluster contains half the breast of the crab, 4 legs and a claw. Size-5ups
Snow (2 CLUSTERS)
2 Clusters of our Boiled Snow crab. Each Cluster contains half the breast of the crab, 4 legs and a claw. Size-10ups
Lil Bit
1lb Boiled Jumbo Shrimp, 2lbs Crawfish, 1 Corn, 1 Potato, and Seafood Dip.
Crawfish by the Pound
Select how many Pounds of our perfectly Boiled and Seasoned Crawfish!
1# Crawfish Combo
1lb Crawfish Combo- includes 1 corn, 1 Potato and Seafood Dip.
2# Crawfish Combo
2lb Crawfish Combo- includes 1 corn, 1 Potato and Seafood Dip.
3# Crawfish Combo
3lb Crawfish Combo- includes 1 corn, 1 Potato and Seafood Dip.
4# Crawfish Combo
4lb Crawfish Combo- includes 1 corn, 1 Potato and Seafood Dip.
5# Crawfish Combo
5lb Crawfish Combo- includes 1 corn, 1 Potato and Seafood Dip.
Shrimp by the Pound
Select how many pounds of our Perfectly Boiled and Seasoned Jumbo Shrimp! Local Louisiana Shrimp size 9/12!
1# Shrimp Combo
1lb Shrimp Combo- includes 1 corn, 1 Potato and Seafood Dip. Louisiana Local Jumbo Shrimp. Size-9/12
2# Shrimp Combo
2lb Shrimp Combo- includes 1 corn, 1 Potato and Seafood Dip. Louisiana Local Jumbo Shrimp. Size-9/12
Corn
each
Potato
each
Sausage link
each
Seafood Dip
1/2 Dozen Blue Crab
BUTTER
Dinner Platters
Fried Catfish Platter
served with seaoned fries
Fried Shrimp Platter
served with seaoned fries
Fried Half and Half
served with seaoned fries
Fried Chicken Platter
served with seaoned fries
Grilled Catfish Platter
served with seaoned fries
Grilled Shrimp Platter
served with seaoned fries
Grilled Half and Half
served with seaoned fries
Grilled Chicken Platter
served with seaoned fries
Desserts
Turtle brownie with ice cream
Made locally by FiFi sweets
Cheesecake
Made locally by FiFi sweets
Banana pudding
Made locally by FiFi sweets
Mississippi mud
Made locally by FiFi sweets
Lemon ice box
Made locally by FiFi sweets
Plain brownie
Made locally by FiFi sweets
2 Scoops Ice Cream
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
