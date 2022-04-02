  • Home
A map showing the location of The Camp Seafood Market & Patio 40529 Sycamore AveView gallery

The Camp Seafood Market & Patio 40529 Sycamore Ave

No reviews yet

40529 Sycamore Ave

Gonzales, LA 70737

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Shrimp Cajun Pasta
Fried Shrimp Platter
Boudin Eggrolls

Lunch Menu

Fried Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Fried chicken served on a flour or spinach tortilla, with tomato, onion and romaine lettuce. Served with seasoned fries.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Chicken served on a flour or spinach tortilla, with tomato, onion and romaine lettuce. Served with seasoned fries.

Fried Shrimp Wrap

$14.99

Fried shrimp served on a flour or spinach tortilla, with tomato, onion and romaine lettuce. Served with seasoned fries.

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$14.99

Grilled shrimp served on a flour or spinach tortilla, with tomato, onion and romaine lettuce. Served with seasoned fries.

Fried 1/2 Shrimp Poboy

$10.99

Fried Shrimp served on poboy bread, with lettuce, tomato and mayo; spice it up with our house-made jalapeño mayo

Grilled 1/2 Shrimp Poboy

$10.99

Grilled shrimp, served on poboy bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo; spice it up with our house-made jalapeño mayo

Fried 1/2 Catfish Poboy

$10.99

Fried catfish served on poboy bread, with lettuce, tomato and mayo; spice it up with our house-made jalapeño mayo

Grilled 1/2 Catfish Poboy

$10.99

Grilled catfish served on poboy bread, with lettuce, tomato and mayo; spice it up with our house-made jalapeño mayo

Fried Catfish on a Bun

$13.99

Fried catfish atop a toasted sourdough bun, served with lettuce, tomato, mayo; spice it up with our house-made jalapeño mayo

Grilled Catfish on a Bun

$13.99

Grilled catfish atop a toasted sourdough bun, served with lettuce, tomato and mayo; spice it up with our house-made jalapeño mayo

Fried Shrimp on a Bun

$13.99Out of stock

Fried Shrimp atop a toasted sourdough bun, served with lettuce, tomato and mayo; spice it up with our house-made jalapeño mayo

Grilled Shrimp on a Bun

$13.99Out of stock

Grilled Shrimp atop a toasted sourdough bun, served with lettuce, tomato and mayo; spice it up with our house-made jalapeño mayo

Lunch Fried Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Fried Chicken atop a bed of Penne Pasta and Creamy Alfredo sauce

Lunch Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Seasoned grilled chicken atop a bed of Penne Pasta with a creamy Alfredo sauce

Lunch Fried Shrimp Alfredo

$14.99

Fried Shrimp atop a bed of Penne Pasta, with a creamy Alfredo sauce

Lunch Grilled Shrimp Alfredo

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp atop a bed of Penne Pasta, with a creamy Alfredo sauce

Lunch Fried Catfish Platter

$13.99

Catfish fillets lightly breaded and fried, served with seasoned fries and your choice of cocktail or tarter sauce

Lunch Grilled Catfish Platter

$13.99

Seasoned and grilled Catfish fillets, served with seasoned fries

Lunch Fried Shrimp Platter

$13.99

Jumbo Shrimp lightly breaded and fried, served with seasoned fries and your choice of cocktail or tarter sauce

Lunch Grilled Shrimp Platter

$13.99

Seasoned and grilled Jumbo Shrimp, served with seasoned fries

Lunch Fried Half and Half

$14.99

Lightly breaded and fried Jumbo Shrimp and Catfish fillets served with seasoned Fries

Lunch Grilled Half and Half

$14.99

Seasoned and Grilled Jumbo Shrimp and Catfish fillets served with seasoned Fries

Lunch Fried Chicken Platter

$11.99

Fresh seasoned chicken tenders, fried golden brown with a panko crust. Served with seasoned fries

Lunch Grilled Chicken Platter

$11.99

Fresh seasoned chicken tenders grilled to perfection. Served with seasoned fries

Cheeseburger

$12.99

1/2 lb seasoned burger cooked medium, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and your choice of cheese (American, Pepperjack, Provolone). Served with Seasoned Fries

Crawfish Grilled Cheese

$16.99

Seasoned crawfish with American, Pepperjack, Parmesan and Provolone cheese on sourdough bread. Served with seasoned fries.

Pastas

Grilled Chicken Cajun Pasta

$18.99

Sauteed onion, garlic, bell peppers, celery, and tomatoes in a spicy cream sauce. Choice of grilled or fried

Fried Chicken Cajun Pasta

$18.99

Sauteed onion, garlic, bell peppers, celery, and tomatoes in a spicy cream sauce. Choice of grilled or fried

Grilled Shrimp Cajun Pasta

$20.99

Sauteed onion, garlic, bell peppers, celery, and tomatoes in a spicy cream sauce.

Fried Shrimp Cajun Pasta

$20.99

Sauteed onion, garlic, bell peppers, celery, and tomatoes in a spicy cream sauce.

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Fried Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Grilled Shrimp Alfredo

$19.99

Fried Shrimp Alfredo

$19.99

Alfredo Pasta

$11.99

Cajun Pasta

$12.99

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Chicken served on a flour or spinach tortilla, with tomato, onion and romaine lettuce. Served with seasoned fries.

Fried Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Fried chicken served on a flour or spinach tortilla, with tomato, onion and romaine lettuce. Served with seasoned fries.

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$14.99

Grilled shrimp served on a flour or spinach tortilla, with tomato, onion and romaine lettuce. Served with seasoned fries.

Fried Shrimp Wrap

$14.99

Fried shrimp served on a flour or spinach tortilla, with tomato, onion and romaine lettuce. Served with seasoned fries.

Poboys

Grilled Shrimp Poboy

$16.99Out of stock

lettuce, tomato, mayo

Fried Shrimp Poboy

$16.99Out of stock

lettuce, tomato, mayo

Grilled Catfish Poboy

$16.99

lettuce, tomato, mayo

Fried Catfish Poboy

$16.99

lettuce, tomato, mayo

Buns

Grilled Catfish on a Bun

$13.99

Grilled catfish atop a toasted sourdough bun, served with lettuce, tomato and mayo; spice it up with our house-made jalapeño mayo

Fried Catfish on a Bun

$13.99

Fried catfish atop a toasted sourdough bun, served with lettuce, tomato, mayo; spice it up with our house-made jalapeño mayo

Grilled Shrimp on a Bun

$13.99Out of stock

Grilled Shrimp atop a toasted sourdough bun, served with lettuce, tomato and mayo; spice it up with our house-made jalapeño mayo

Fried Shrimp on a Bun

$13.99Out of stock

Fried Shrimp atop a toasted sourdough bun, served with lettuce, tomato and mayo; spice it up with our house-made jalapeño mayo

Burgers and Sandwiches

The Camp burger

$16.99

1/2 lb seasoined burger with house made BBQ sauce, bacon, tomato, onion and romaine lettuce

Cheeseburger

$12.99

1/2 lb seasoned burger cooked medium, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and your choice of cheese (American, Pepperjack, Provolone). Served with Seasoned Fries

Crawfish Grilled Cheese

$16.99

Seasoned crawfish with American, Pepperjack, Parmesan and Provolone cheese on sourdough bread. Served with seasoned fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Seasoned chicken with mayo, mustard, romaine lettuce, and tomato.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Seasoned chicken grilled or fried with mayo, mustard, romaine lettuce, and tomato.

Sauces

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Seafood Dip

$0.50

Appetizers

Fried Alligator

$14.99

Marinated pure white tail meat, battered and fried golden brown, served with ranch dressing

Crab Jalapeno Poppers

$10.99

Crabmeat and seasonings mixed with jalapenos, fried golden brown and served with sweet chili sauce

Crawfish kickers

$10.99

Crawfish tails and cajun stuffing, breaded and fried golden brown, served with ranch dressing

Boudin Balls

$10.99

pork, rice and vegetables blended with cajun spices, lightly battered and fried golden brown, served with ranch dressing.

Spinach and Artichoke dip

$13.99

Spinachm artichokem and jalapeno peppers, mixed with cream cheese, parmesan, sour cream, baked and served with pita chips.

Boudin Eggrolls

$10.99

Prok boudin and pepper jack cheese stuffed eggrolls served with sweet chili sauce

Tomato Soup And GC

$12.99

Salads

Fried Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing. (Can sub out Caesar dressing if you would like)

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing. (Can sub out Caesar dressing if you would like)

Fried Shrimp Caesar Salad

$16.99

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing. (Can sub out Caesar dressing if you would like)

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

$16.99

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing. (Can sub out Caesar dressing if you would like)

Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.99

8oz yellowfin tuna seasoned, slightly seared and thinly sliced. Served atop a bed of spring mix, carrots, tomatoes, walnuts, clementines, and avocado. choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Soups

Soup of the Day Cup

$5.99Out of stock

Soup of the Day Bowl

$9.99Out of stock

Soup of the Day Quart

$13.99Out of stock

Sides

Onion Rings

$7.99

Seasoned French Fries

$3.99

Sweet potato fries

$6.99

tossed in cinnamon sugar and honey (choice to have plain)

Mac n cheese

$8.99

cajun potato salad

$8.99Out of stock

red potatoes boiled from our boiler room, boiled eggs, red onion, mayo and mustard and cajun seasonings.

Side Salad

$6.99

Side Caesar

$7.99

Side Hushpuppies

$4.99

Boiled seafood

Dungeness (1 CLUSTER)

$22.50

1 Cluster of our Boiled Dungeness crab. Each Cluster contains half the breast of the crab, 4 legs and a claw. Size- 5ups

Snow Crab (1 CLUSTER)

$27.50Out of stock

1 Cluster of our Boiled Snow crab. Each Cluster contains half the breast of the crab, 4 legs and a claw. Size-10ups

Dungeness (2 CLUSTERS)

$45.00

2 Clusters of our Boiled Dungeness crab. Each Cluster contains half the breast of the crab, 4 legs and a claw. Size-5ups

Snow (2 CLUSTERS)

$55.00Out of stock

2 Clusters of our Boiled Snow crab. Each Cluster contains half the breast of the crab, 4 legs and a claw. Size-10ups

Lil Bit

$30.00Out of stock

1lb Boiled Jumbo Shrimp, 2lbs Crawfish, 1 Corn, 1 Potato, and Seafood Dip.

Crawfish by the Pound

$4.25Out of stock

Select how many Pounds of our perfectly Boiled and Seasoned Crawfish!

1# Crawfish Combo

$5.25Out of stock

1lb Crawfish Combo- includes 1 corn, 1 Potato and Seafood Dip.

2# Crawfish Combo

$9.50Out of stock

2lb Crawfish Combo- includes 1 corn, 1 Potato and Seafood Dip.

3# Crawfish Combo

$13.75Out of stock

3lb Crawfish Combo- includes 1 corn, 1 Potato and Seafood Dip.

4# Crawfish Combo

$18.00Out of stock

4lb Crawfish Combo- includes 1 corn, 1 Potato and Seafood Dip.

5# Crawfish Combo

$22.25Out of stock

5lb Crawfish Combo- includes 1 corn, 1 Potato and Seafood Dip.

Shrimp by the Pound

$16.99

Select how many pounds of our Perfectly Boiled and Seasoned Jumbo Shrimp! Local Louisiana Shrimp size 9/12!

1# Shrimp Combo

$17.99

1lb Shrimp Combo- includes 1 corn, 1 Potato and Seafood Dip. Louisiana Local Jumbo Shrimp. Size-9/12

2# Shrimp Combo

$34.99

2lb Shrimp Combo- includes 1 corn, 1 Potato and Seafood Dip. Louisiana Local Jumbo Shrimp. Size-9/12

Corn

$1.25

each

Potato

$0.50

each

Sausage link

$2.50

each

Seafood Dip

$0.50

1/2 Dozen Blue Crab

$25.00

BUTTER

$0.75

Dinner Platters

Fried Catfish Platter

$16.99

served with seaoned fries

Fried Shrimp Platter

$17.99

served with seaoned fries

Fried Half and Half

$19.99

served with seaoned fries

Fried Chicken Platter

$13.99

served with seaoned fries

Grilled Catfish Platter

$16.99

served with seaoned fries

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$17.99

served with seaoned fries

Grilled Half and Half

$19.99

served with seaoned fries

Grilled Chicken Platter

$13.99

served with seaoned fries

Desserts

Turtle brownie with ice cream

$8.99

Made locally by FiFi sweets

Cheesecake

$8.99

Made locally by FiFi sweets

Banana pudding

$7.99

Made locally by FiFi sweets

Mississippi mud

$7.99

Made locally by FiFi sweets

Lemon ice box

$8.99Out of stock

Made locally by FiFi sweets

Plain brownie

$7.99

Made locally by FiFi sweets

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$2.99

Kids menu

Kids Chicken tenders

$8.99

served with seasoned fries

Kids Fried shrimp

$8.99Out of stock

served with seasoned fries

KIds Fried catfish

$8.99

served with seasoned fries

Kids Grilled cheese

$8.99

served with seasoned fries

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

40529 Sycamore Ave, Gonzales, LA 70737

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

