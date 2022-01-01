Bars & Lounges
American
The Campground
67 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Campground is a cozy cocktail bar & restaurant located in the Stockyards District of KCMO. Always In Good Company
1531 Genessee Street, Kansas City, MO 64102
