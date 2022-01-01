Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Campground

67 Reviews

$$

1531 Genessee Street

Kansas City, MO 64102

Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad
Mini Cheese & Charcuterie

DINNER

$14.00

Selection of Green Dirt Farm Cheese & Paradise Locker Meats // served with crackers & accoutrements // selections may vary from picture

$8.00

Tossed in truffle oil and Parmesan (can be made dairy free/vegan)

$12.00

Romaine, pickled onions, croutons and vegan caesar dressing

Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine, pickled red onion, croutons , parmesan, anchovy

Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad

$15.00

Shaved Brussels sprouts with arugula, apples, dried cranberries, toasted sunflower seeds and honey mustard vinaigrette (vegan dressing available)

$14.00

Two 4 oz patties with pickles, red onion, American cheese and house aioli

Fried Chicken

$15.00

Pinko crusted chicken, miso soy braised cabbage, jasmine rice

Lamb Ravioli

$16.00

Ricotta, butternut squash sauce, sage, shaved Parmesan

DESSERT

S’mores Tart

$7.00

Graham cracker cake, chocolate ganache, toasted marshmallow meringue

check markCasual
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Campground is a cozy cocktail bar & restaurant located in the Stockyards District of KCMO. Always In Good Company

1531 Genessee Street, Kansas City, MO 64102

