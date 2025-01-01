The Canal Market 600 Mildred Ave
No reviews yet
600 Mildred Ave
Venice, CA 90291
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Art on Tiles
Beer/Spirits
1792 Whiskey
$37.00
3 Weavers - day job
$11.99
3 Weavers - expat IPA
$11.99
3 Weavers - seafarer
$10.99
Agua del Sol
$53.00
Amass Dry Gin
$48.00
Amass Hard Seltzers
$21.00
sell as set of 2 (single price= $5.25)
Amass Vodka
$35.00
Beachwood Lager
$10.99
Bear Republic
$13.99
sold as 6 pack
Bear Republic
$13.99
sold as 6pack
Boochcraft
$15.99
sold as 6 pack
Boochcraft
$15.99
sold as 6 pack
Boochcraft
$15.99
sold as 6 pack
Boomtown- Bad Hombre
$11.99
Botanica Gin
$55.00
Botanica Gin
$37.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$65.00Out of stock
Bulleit Rye 90
$65.00
Cali Riptide Whiskey
$35.00
Dos Perros
$49.00
East Brother- Pilsner
$11.99
East Brother- Red Lager
$11.99
El Segundo
$14.99
sold as 4 pack
El Segundo
$11.99
sold as 4 pack
El Segundo - Oktoberfest VIP
$17.99
Fuyu Japanese Whiskey
$79.00
Gilly’s Beer
$12.99
Giltini
$19.99
Heaven Sake
$69.00
Hop Saint - pure intention
$14.99
Humboldt Vodka
$30.00
June Shine
$15.99
sold as 6 pack
June Shine
$15.99
sold as 6 pack
June Shine
$15.99
sold as 6 pack
June Shine
$5.49Out of stock
sold single 16 oz - must sell two at a time
June Shine- Rum Mai Tai
$16.00
4 pack
June Shine- Tequila Margarita
$16.00
4 pack
June Shine- Tequila Ranch Water
$16.00
4 pack
June Shine- Vodka Mule
$16.00
4 pack
June Shine- Vodka Soda
$16.00
4 pack
Kearn River
$13.99
sold as 4 pack
Kearn River
$14.99
sold as 4 pack
LA Ale Works - Be Cool
$19.99
LA Ale Works - down sunset
$19.99
LA Ale Works - lunar kitten
$17.99
LA Ale Works - palmera pils
$13.99
Leashless Brewing - pilsner
$13.99
Leashless Brewing - V Town IPA
$15.99
Little Bo Pils
$11.99
Lo Siento - blanco tequila
$32.00
Lo Siento - reposado
$32.00
Long Beach Beer - Dad Beer
$15.99
Long Beach Beer - Stimulus Package
$16.99
Long Beach Beer - Wrigs
$13.99
Luna Nueva
$39.00
Luna Nueva
$50.00
Luna Nueva
$66.00Out of stock
Madewest
$10.99
sold as 4 pack
Madewest
$8.99
sold as 4 pack
Madewest
$9.99
sold as 4 pack
Madewest
$8.99
sold as 4 pack
Madre - desert water 4 packs
$20.00Out of stock
Madre - mezcal
$52.00
Modern Times Beer - dungeon map
$12.99
Mommenpop - Blood Orange Aperitif
$39.00
Mommenpop - Grapefruit Aperetif
$39.00
Mommenpop - Grapefruit Paloma
$34.99
Mommenpop - Kumquat Aperetif
$39.00
Mommenpop - Orange Aperitif
$26.00
Morris Kitchen
$13.50
Morris Kitchen
$13.50
Morris Kitchen
$13.50
Morris Kitchen
$13.50
Mother Earth
$12.99
sold as 6 pack
Mother Earth
$9.99
sold as 6 pack
Nikka Whiskey
$99.00Out of stock
Nosotros Mezcal
$65.00
Nosotros Tequila Blanco
$45.00Out of stock
Nosotros Tequila Repasado
$55.00
Offshoot- Hazy IPA
$15.99
Offshoot- Pale Ale
$15.99
Offshoot- West Coast IPA
$15.99
Pinhook Bourbon
$55.00
Pinhook Rye
$55.00
Raicilla
$69.00
Rancho West - IPA
$23.99
Rancho West - lager
$21.99
Rosaluna Mezcal
$42.00
Rowan's Creek - Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey
$77.00
Sake High
$22.00
Societe - light beer
$10.99
Societe - the coachman
$11.99
Societe - the harlot
$11.99
Sonoma Brothers - bourbon/rye
$67.00
Sonoma Brothers - Gin
$31.00
Sonoma Brothers - Vodka
$22.00
Soonish
$16.99
St. Hildie's (4 pack)
$17.99
Sunny Vodka
$29.00
Suntory Vodka
$42.00
Suntory Whiskey
$42.00Out of stock
Tenjaku Whiskey
$48.00
Tito's Vodka
$26.00
Vervet Cocktails - angelicano
$23.99
Vervet Cocktails - sundowner
$23.99
Vervet Cocktails - toyo
$23.99
Villager Spirits - tequila marg
$12.99
Villager Spirits - tequila paloma
$12.99
Willet - Rye Whiskey
$89.00
Yes Cocktail Co.
$15.00
Cheese/Charcuterie
Central Coast
$12.00
Cowgirl Creamery
$18.00
Cowgirl Creamery
$18.00
Cypress Grove
$8.12
Cypress Grove
$7.40
Cypress Grove
$8.00
Cypress Grove - midnight moon
$10.00
Friend in Cheese
$4.99
Friend in Cheese
$4.99
Marin French
$8.84
Marin French
$8.16
Point Reyes
$9.95
Point Reyes
$10.00
Salami Black Truffle
$15.99
Salami Nostrano
$11.99
Salami Toscano
$11.99
Cypress Grove
$12.99
Stepladder Creamery - big sur
$11.99
Stepladder Creamery - ragged point
$11.99
Stepladder Creamery - lumber jack
$10.99
Stepladder Creamery - moonstone
$11.99
Cypress Grove - truffle tremor
$18.00
Coffee/Tea
Home Goods
Bluewater Road Hats
$25.00
Canal Market Tote
$7.00
Cellar Door Candles (breathe easy)
$25.00Out of stock
Cellar Door Candles (lemon verbena)
$25.00
Cellar Door Candles (Oregon lavendar)
$25.00
Cellar Door Candles (tokyo citrus)
$25.00
Church Cards
$5.00
Dog Toys (bones)
$16.00
Floral Canvas Tote
$9.99
Hairclips
$6.99
Poppy + Pout - lip balm
$9.95
Poppy + Pout - lip scrub
$14.99
Simply Mints + Gum
$2.99
Tea Towels
$15.00
Venice Supply Co. Candles
$38.00
Vacation - SPF spray
$20.00
Vacation - SPF lotion
$18.00
Vacation - SPF sun oil
$22.00
Foggy Dog - bandana
$26.00
Wine Keys
$8.99
Out front ceramics
Pastries
Croissant
$5.00
Muffin
$4.75
Cinnamon Roll
$7.00
Matcha Almond Scone
$4.50
Savory & Sweet Twists
$5.00
Vegan Sun Puff (seasonal)
$6.00
Vegan Sun Puff (impossible meat)
$7.00
Donut
$4.00
Linda's Cookies- Amaretti
$5.00
Linda's Cookies- Pumpkin Spice
$5.00
Linda's Cookies- Tea Sampler
$10.00
Linda's Cookies- Vegan (minis)
$9.50
Breakfast Burrito (w/ bacon + salsa)
$12.00
Breakfast Burrito (w/out bacon + salsa)
$12.00
Hasi Bread (mini loaf)
$7.00
Baguette
$6.00
Danish Rye Loaf
$13.00
1/2 Danish Rye Loaf
$7.00
Tuna Sandwich
$11.00
Chicken Sandwich
$11.00
Merguez Sandwich
$12.50
Soft Drinks
Better Booch
$4.68
Better Booch
$4.68
Better Booch
$4.68
Better Booch
$4.68
Boxed Water
$2.00
Boxed Water
$3.50
Boylan
$2.34
Boylan
$2.34
Boylan
$2.34
Boylan
$2.34
Boylan - root beer
$2.34
Caffe Luxxe - originale
$6.00
Cali Water - prickly pear
$3.00
Calypso - lemonade
$3.50
Coconut Water
$2.49
De la Calle- Tepache
$4.06
De la Calle- Tepache
$4.06
De la Calle- Tepache
$4.06