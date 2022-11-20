The Candied Yam imageView gallery
Southern
Soul Food

The Candied Yam

1,248 Reviews

$$

2305 44th Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49508

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Catfish
Fried Chicken Dark
Mac N Cheese

PLEASE READ BEFORE PLACING YOUR ORDER

MUST BRING CREDIT CARD USED TO PLACE ORDER AT PICKUP. We strive for a 20 minute turn around time, however, we make our food from scratch and wait times vary based on customer orders in the que. Please contact our store at 616-551-3509 for updated wait times.
IMPORTANT NOTICE

IMPORTANT NOTICE

MUST BRING CREDIT CARD USED TO PLACE ORDER AT PICKUP. We strive for a 10-20 minute turn around time, however, we make our food from scratch and wait times vary based on customer orders in the que. Please contact our store at 616-551-3509 for updated wait times.

Value Meal

One Piece of Meat, One Scratch-Made Side and a Candied Muffin

Baked Dark Meat

$7.50

Fried Dark Meat

$7.50

Fried White Meat

$9.50

Perch

$8.50

Catfish

$9.50

Meatloaf

$9.50

Smothered Pork Chop

$9.50

BBQ Rib (One Bone)

$10.50

Signature Meal

Fried Chicken Dark

$13.00

Baked Chicken Dark

$13.00

Fried Chicken White

$15.00

Perch

$14.00

Catfish

$15.00

Meatloaf

$15.00

Smothered Pork Chop

$15.00

BBQ Ribs (Two Bones)

$16.00

Veggie Meal

Veggie Meal

$11.50

Sides

Black Eyed Peas

$6.50+

Cabbage

$6.50+

Candied Yams

$3.50+

Collard Greens

$3.50+

Corn w/Peppers

$6.50+

Dressing

$3.50+

Green Beans

$6.50+

Mac N Cheese

$3.50+

Mashed Potatoes

$6.50+

Desserts

Tartlets

$2.75

Peach Cobbler

$3.75

Banana Pudding

$3.75

Cake

$2.75

Extras

Sweet Potato Cornbread

$1.00

Cranberry Sauce

$0.20

Side of Gravy

$0.50

16oz Gravy

$6.00

8oz Gravy

$3.00

Sliced Onions

$0.20

Containers

$0.25

Butter

$0.25
Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$3.50

Beverages

Lemonade

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Half & Half

$2.75

Kool-Aid

$2.75

Fountain Soda

$1.99

Soda Can

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Cup of ice

$0.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Scratch made favorites just like grandma used to make!

Website

Location

2305 44th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508

Directions

Gallery
The Candied Yam image

Similar restaurants in your area

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen - Gaslight Village
orange star4.4 • 415
2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120 East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Forty Acres Soul Kitchen & Cognac Bar
orange star4.0 • 248
1059 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Original Wing Kingz - 1604 Diamond Ave NE,
orange starNo Reviews
1604 Diamond Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids

Hancock
orange star4.7 • 3,302
1157 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Donkey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 3,052
665 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 2,549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Gita Pita - Grand Rapids
orange star4.4 • 2,367
2 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot of Grand Rapids
orange star4.3 • 1,619
2090 Celebration Dr NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Rapids
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston