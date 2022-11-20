Southern
Soul Food
The Candied Yam
1,248 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Scratch made favorites just like grandma used to make!
Location
2305 44th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen - Gaslight Village
4.4 • 415
2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120 East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurant
Forty Acres Soul Kitchen & Cognac Bar
4.0 • 248
1059 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurant
More near Grand Rapids