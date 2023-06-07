Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Candy Store by LSC 2478 Coburn Ln

No reviews yet

2478 Coburn Ln

Shreveport, LA 71107

Grill and Stuff

Burger

Hamburger

$5.00

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.00

Quesadilla Burger

$8.00

Hamburger Combo

$9.00

Classic Hamburger Fries and a Drink

Cheeseburger Combo

$10.00

Classic Hamburger Fries and a Drink

Bacon Cheeseburger Combo

$11.00

Classic Hamburger Fries and a Drink

Quesadilla Burger Combo

$12.00

Classic Hamburger Fries and a Drink

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$2.00

Pork Chop

$3.00

Meatball

$6.00
Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$7.00

Grilled shaved steak sautéed onions and green peppers on a fresh white sandwich roll with mayo

Chicken Philly

$7.00

Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$8.00

Jalapeno Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$8.00

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$8.00

Philly Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken Philly Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Strips and Wings

Chicken Strips

$5.00+

Fried Seasoned White Meat Chicken

Whole Wings (3)

$7.00Out of stock

Hot Wing Style Wings

$7.00+

Traditional Breaded or Naked Seasoned Wings with your Choice of Sauce.

Salads, Pastas and, Potatoes

That House Salad

House Salad

$8.00+

A traditional Garden Salad complete with Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Bacon Bits, Shredded Cheese, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Grape/Cherry Tomatoes, Eggs, Croutons, and Chopped Ham, Turkey, or Both.

Chicken Salad

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Carrots, Sliced Onion, Cucumbers, Shredded Cheese, and Bacon Bits and Pieces Topped with your choice of Chicken

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.00

A traditional Garden Salad complete with Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Bacon Bits, Shredded Cheese, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Grape/Cherry Tomatoes, and Chopped Fried Chicken Breast.

Spicy Chicken Salad

$12.00

A traditional Garden Salad complete with Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Bacon Bits, Shredded Cheese, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Grape/Cherry Tomatoes, and Chopped Spicy Fried Chicken Breast.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

A traditional Garden Salad complete with Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Bacon Bits, Shredded Cheese, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Grape/Cherry Tomatoes, and Chopped Grilled Chicken Breast.

Overstuffed Potatoes

Chicken

$10.00

Shrimp

$12.00

Shrimp and Chicken

$15.00

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$12.00

Shrimp and Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Specialty Fries

Cheese Fry

$5.00+

Candy Store Fries covered in Nacho Cheese

Chili Cheese Fry

$5.00+

Candy Store Fries covered in Chili and Cheese

Bacon Cheese Fry

$6.00+

Candy Store Fries covered with Nacho Cheese and topped with Bacon

Fully Loaded Fry

$6.00+

Candy Store Fries covered with Nacho Cheese and topped with Bacon and a Ranch Drizzle

Fries

$3.00+

Concessions

Nachos

Nachos

$4.00+
Fully Loaded Nachos

Fully Loaded Nachos

$10.00

Nacho Cheese Doritos, Nacho Cheese, Diced Jalapeños, Bacon Bits and Pieces, Shredded Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, and Ranch Drizzle.

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$1.00

Chili Dog

$2.00

2 Chili Dogs

$3.00

Chili Dog Plate

$5.00

Sweet and Salty

Candy Bars

Snickers

$1.50

Kit Kat

$1.50

Hersey

$1.50

Hersey with Almonds

$1.50

Reese's

$1.50

Hersey's Cookies and Creme

$1.50

Payday

$1.50

Twix

$1.50

Butterfinger

$1.50

Chewy

Fruit Snacks

$0.25

Gushers

$0.50

Fruit Roll Up

$0.75

Sour Punch Straws

$1.00

Skittles

$1.50+

Peanut M&M's

$1.50

Starburst

$1.50

Airhead

$0.25+

Kool Aid Pickle

$1.00+

Chips

Nacho Cheese Doritos

$1.50

Cool Ranch Doritos

$1.50

Flamin' Hot Doritos

$1.50

Crunchy Cheetos

$1.50

Cheetos Puffs

$1.50

Flamin' Hot Cheetos

$1.50

Flamin' Hot Cheetos Limon

$1.50

Cheetos Hot Fries

$1.50+

Lay's Classic

$1.50

Lay's Barbeque

$1.50

Fritos Corn Chips

$1.60

Fritos Flavor Twist

$1.50

Cheddar and Sour Cream Ruffles

$1.50

Funyuns

$1.50

Flamin' Hot Funyuns

$1.50

Cookies and Cakes

Oreos

$1.00+

Honey Bun

$1.00+

Nutty Buddy

$1.00

Cold and Frozen

Cold Drink

Can- Coke

$1.00

Bottle- Coke

$2.00

Can- Sprite

$1.00

Bottle- Sprite

$2.00

Can- Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Bottle- Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$2.00

Orange Gatorade

$2.00

Red Gatorade

$2.00

Yellow Gatorade

$2.00

Purple Powerade

$2.00

Red Powerade

$2.00

Blue Powerade

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Frozen

Freeze Cup

$0.50
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
The neighborhood Candy Store just got better. In addition to candy and snacks you now have the a short order option to choose from. To put the icing on the cake we deliver. So go ahead and place an order and have it delivered to the park, the gym, your dorm or apartment, we’ll even bring it to a corner if that’s where you are when you get hungry.

2478 Coburn Ln, Shreveport, LA 71107

