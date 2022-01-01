Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
6,748 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Select items available for takeout, further offerings coming soon.
Location
3010 Lafayette Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom - Newport Beach
4.7 • 504
3107 Newport blvd Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Newport Beach
FIG & OLIVE - Newport Beach
4.1 • 6,253
151 Newport Center Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurant
Cucina Enoteca - Newport Beach
4.4 • 3,554
951 Newport Center Dr Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurant
Ten Asian Bistro - 4647 MacArthur, Ten
4.4 • 3,394
4647 MacArthur Blvd Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurant