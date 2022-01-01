Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific

6,748 Reviews

$$$

3010 Lafayette Avenue

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Lunch Appetizers

1/2 Oysters

$20.00

Baked Peruvian Scallops

$20.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Clam Chowder

$10.00

Crab Cake

$18.00

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens

$10.00

Lunch Mains

L- Burger

$22.00

L- Lobster Roll

$38.00

L-911 Roll

$21.00

L-Cannery Roll

$21.00

L-Chicken Sandwich

$22.00

L-Chirashi Bowl

$28.00

L-Fish & Chips

$24.00

L-Fish Tacos

$28.00

L-Jack's Catch of the Day

$36.00

L-Mediterranean Seafood Salad

$34.00

L-Salmon

$38.00

L-Steak Frites

$34.00

L-Sushi Burrito

$24.00

Sides (Copy)

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

Fontina Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Green Beans

$9.00

Rice Cup

$5.00

English Pea Risotto

$16.00

Wild Mushrooms

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Select items available for takeout, further offerings coming soon.

3010 Lafayette Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663

