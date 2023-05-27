A map showing the location of El Cabron Cantina 155 W SAN FERNADO STView gallery

El Cabron Cantina 155 W SAN FERNADO ST

No reviews yet

155 W SAN FERNADO ST

SAN JOSE, CA 95113

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

DINNER

APPETIZERS

TACOS DE LA CALLE

$13.00

QUESADILLA

$18.00

SOPES

$16.00

CEVICHE

$19.00

AGUACHILE

$24.00

FLAUTAS

$15.00

TOSTADAS DE CARNITAS

$15.00

EL CABRON NACHOS

$25.00

QUESO FUNDIDO

$22.00

GUACAMOLE

$16.00

QUESABIRRIA

$22.00

CHIPS AND SALSA

$3.00

ENSALADAS

MEXICAN CAESAR

$15.00

ENSALADA TROPICAL

$15.00

EL RANCHERO SALAD

$20.00

SOUPS

POZOLE BLANCO

$15.00

SOPA DE POLLO CON TORTILLA

$15.00

PLATILLOS FUERTES

ASADERO MOLCAJETE CHICO

$45.00

ASADERO FAMILIAR MOLCAJETE GRANDE

$110.00

BARBACOA DE RES

$25.00

EL BURRO MOJADO

$22.00

DIVORCED ENCHILADAS

$20.00

CARNE ASADA

$35.00

POLLO ASADO

$22.00

POLLO EN MOLE

$25.00

PLATO DE CARNITAS

$25.00

COSTILLA DE RES

$65.00

POSTRES

CAPIROTADA MEXICANA

$13.00

CHURROS

$12.00

EL BORRACHITO

$12.00

SIDES

RICE

$5.00

BLACK BEANS

$5.00

PINTO BEANS

$5.00

TORTILLAS

$5.00

QUESADILLAS

$10.00

SOUR CREAM

$3.00

GUACAMOLE

$3.00

SALSA CASERA

$0.50

SALSA VERDE

$0.50

SALSA GUAJILLO

$0.50

BAR

BOTTLE BEER

BUD LIGHT

$8.00

CORONA

$8.00

ESTRELLA

$8.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$8.00

NEGRA MODELO

$8.00

PACIFICO

$8.00

STELLA

$8.00

STELLA

$8.00

VICTORIA

$8.00

HIGH NOON

$8.00

BOURBON

BASIL HAYDEN

$12.00

BULLEIT

$12.00

MAKERS MARK

$12.00

BRANDY AND COGNAC

HENNESSY VS

$14.00

REMY MARTIN

$14.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

AMF

$12.00

BLOODY MARY

$12.00

CHABELA

$12.00

COSMO

$12.00

GIMLET

$12.00

LONG ISLAND

$12.00

MAI THAI

$12.00

MANHATTAN

$12.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

MARTINI

$12.00

MICHELADA

$12.00

MIMOSA

$8.00

MOJITO

$12.00

MULES

$12.00

OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

SANGRIA

$12.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$12.00

SOURS

$14.00

SPRITZ

$12.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$12.00

CRAFT COCKTAILS

BRAMBLE

$14.00

CABRON Y VAGO

$16.00

CLASSIC MARGARITA

$14.00

CLASSIC MOJITO

$14.00

EL MATADOR

$14.00

MANGONADA

$14.00

MAZAPAN

$14.00

OXACAN OLD FASHIONED

$16.00

PALOMA

$14.00

SENOR PEPINO

$14.00

SUAVECITO

$14.00

TAMARINDO 1,2,3

$14.00

TEAS ME

$14.00

TEXMEX

$14.00

DRAFT BEER

MANGO CART

$8.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$8.00

NEGRA MODELO

$8.00

PACIFICO

$8.00

CORONA

$8.00

JUICY HAZE

$8.00

TRUMER PILS

$8.00

ANCHOR STEAM

$8.00

GIN

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$12.00

HENDRICKS

$12.00

WELL GIN

$8.00

MEZCAL

400 CONEJOS

$14.00

DOS HOMBRES

$16.00

EL SILENCIO

$12.00

UNION JOVEN

$12.00

VERDE

$12.00

NON ALCOHOLIC

BOTTLE WATER

$3.00

COKE CAN

$3.00

DIET COKE CAN

$3.00

ENERGY

$5.00

MEXICAN COKE BOTTLE

$6.00

MEXICAN FANTA BOTTLE

$6.00

MEXICAN SPRITE BOTTLE

$6.00

MEXICAN SQUIRT BOTTLE

$6.00

MINERAGUA SPARKLING WATER

$5.00

SPRITE CAN

$3.00

RUM

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$12.00

MALIBU

$12.00

WELL RUM

$8.00

RYE

BASIL HAYDEN DARK RYE

$14.00

BULLEIT RYE

$12.00

SCOTCH

BUCHANANS 12 YRS

$12.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$12.00

TEQUILA

1942

$45.00

CASA AMIGOS BLANCO

$12.00

CASA AMIGOS NEJO

$14.00

CASA AMIGOS REPO

$13.00

CENRTENARIO REPO

$13.00

CENTENARIO ANEJO

$14.00

CENTENARIO BLANCO

$12.00

CLASE AZUL

$45.00

DON JULIO 70

$20.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$20.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$14.00

DON JULIO REPO

$16.00

EL TESORO BLANCO

$14.00

EL TESORO EX ANEJO

$28.00

EL TESORO REPO

$16.00

HERRADURA ULTRA

$14.00

PATRON ANEJO

$16.00

PATRON REPO

$16.00

PATRON SILVER

$14.00

TRES AGAVES ANEJO

$13.00

TRES AGAVES REPO

$12.00

WELL TEQUILA

$8.00

VODKA

CIROC

$14.00

CIROC PEACH

$14.00

GREY GOOSE

$16.00

KETEL ONE

$14.00

TITOS

$12.00

WELL VODKA

$8.00

WHISKEY

CROWN ROYAL

$12.00

JACK DANIELS

$12.00

JAMESON

$12.00

WELL WHISKEY

$8.00

WINE AND CHAMPAGNE

CHANDON ROSE BTL

$90.00

CHANDON BRUTE BTL

$90.00

CHANDON PINOT NOIR BTL

$90.00

JOSH PINOT NOIR

$60.00

HOUSE RED GL

$12.00

HOUSE WHITE

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

155 W SAN FERNADO ST, SAN JOSE, CA 95113

Directions

