The Cantina

254 Reviews

$

101 Van Pelt pl

Charlevoix, MI 49720

Order Again

Kids

Kids Chips & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tacos

$8.00

Kids Pork Tacos

$8.00

Kids groud beef taco

$8.00

Kids barbacoa taco

$8.00

Mas

Carnitas Nachos

$16.00

Five Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Godzilla Burrito

$16.00

Enchilada Mods

$16.00

Salad

$16.00

Sides

Rice and Beans

$6.00

Rice

$6.00

Beans

$6.00

Chip Basket

Roja 4 oz

$3.00

Roja 2oz

$1.00

Pico 4oz

$3.00

Pico 2 oz

$1.00

Verde 4 oz

$3.00

Verde 2 oz

$1.00

Side of Guac 4oz

$3.00

Side lime crema 2oz

$0.50

Side of Carne Asada

$6.00

Side of Carnitas

$4.00

Side of Chicken

$4.00

Side of Queso

$4.00

Side of Potato

$4.00

Side of Barbacoa

$5.00

Side of ground beef

$4.00

Side of Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Guac 2 oz

$1.50

Starters

Cantina Sampler

$14.00

Guacamole

$10.00

Queso

$12.00

Salsa

$4.00

Trio

$8.00

Smash fries

$12.00

Tacos

Baja Fish

$5.00

Butternut Squash

$5.00

Carne Asada

$6.00

Carnitas

$5.00

Chicken

$5.00

Lunch Taco

$10.00

Brunch

Traditional Taco

$5.00

Hog WIld

$5.00

Hot and Heavy

$5.00

Stack

$6.00

Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Side Pancake

$6.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Potatoes

$5.00

Side Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

desert

choc chip cookie

$4.00

Merch

T-Shirts

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy the best Mexican in Northern Michigan. Serving award-winning tacos & handcrafted cocktails in a casual back alley atmosphere!

101 Van Pelt pl, Charlevoix, MI 49720

The Cantina image
The Cantina image

