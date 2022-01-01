Main picView gallery

The Canton Local 801 S Decker Ave

review star

No reviews yet

801 S Decker Ave

Baltimore, MD 21224

Order Again

Shareables

Wings

$10.00+

1lb. Served with Celery and Choice of Bleu cheese or ranch. Flavors: Classic Buffalo, jack and honey bbq, old bay , honey old bay , Carolina gold and lemon pepper

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

House Breaded with your choice of dipping sauce (make them tossed in buffalo for $1)

Irish Poutine

$15.00

Fries, shredded corned beef, swiss, and sauerkraut. Your choice of Gravy or thousand island.

Banger & Mash Eggrolls

$12.00

Irish Bangers, Mashed potato, sauerkraut and our Jameson Honey mustard.

Mac N Cheese

$14.00

Onion Rings

$12.00

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$13.00

Fried Brussels

$12.00

Beer Cheese N Pretzels

$12.00

Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Ruban Egg Roll

$13.00

Motz sticks

$9.00

Soups and salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped Romaine, Parmesan, croutons and home-made Caesar dressing. Add Grilled Chicken $6, Salmon $8

Lemon Arugula

$13.00

Arugula tossed in lemon juice and olive oil served with Parmesan cheese and red onion.

House Salad

$12.00

Handhelds

Beer Cheesesteak

$16.00

Quarter pound of sliced ribeye served on a butter toasted sub roll with mayo and our house made beer cheese fried onion and peppers are available at no extra charge served with fries.

Reuben Pit Beef

$16.00

Charred Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, thousand islands. Served on Marble Rye.

B.Y.O mondo burger

$14.00

Half pound of special blend of short rib , brisket and Angus beef . With your choice of Swiss , provolone , and American cheese . add lettuce tomato and onion with no extra charge, bacon 1.50 served with fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

bangers and fries

$13.00

Split bangers served on a butter toasted sub roll with fried onions , peppers and sauerkraut.

Turkey Rachel

$17.00

BLT

$8.00

Turkey Club

$17.00

Irish Fare

Shephard's Pie

$15.00

Braised Beef & veg with Guinness gravy and mashed potato or cauliflower mash. A house specialty and customer favorite!

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Crispy beer-battered cod, fries and Chesapeake Remoulade.

Irish Mac

$14.00

Cavatappi smothered in Irish cheddar cheese sauce topped with crispy bacon.

Bangers & Mash

$15.00

Two Irish bangers over top a pile of mashed potato, sauerkraut, covered with caramelized onions and our house Jameson Honey Dijon mustard

Main Plates

Street Tacos

Your choice of Chicken ($12), Steak ($15), Salmon ($16) or Shrimp ($14) folded with spicy mayo, scallion and shredded cabbage. Served with a side of rice

Sides /Add Ons

Mac N Cheese Side

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Sautéed Veggie Side

$4.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Pretzel Bites

$2.00

Side Cesar Salad

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Mild Buffalo

$0.50

Hot Buffalo

$0.50

Sweet BBQ

$0.50

Memphis BBQ

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Sullivan

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Carolina Gold

$0.50

Happy Hour Food

HH Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

HH Poutine

$6.00

HH Mac N Cheese

$6.00

HH Fish and Chip Single Egg Roll

$6.00

HH Egg Roll Combo

$12.00

HH Tenders & Fries

$8.00

1/2 LB Shrimp

$11.00

1 LB Shrimp

$16.00

HH Banger single egg roll

$6.00

HH single Cheese Steak egg roll

$6.00

Specials

Chili

$7.00

Corn Dog

$6.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$10.00

Chicken Parm sub

$15.00

Wing of the Week

$15.00

Bourbon Chicken

$18.00

Salmon Blt

$19.00

Shrimp Sub

$15.00

South West Wrap

$10.00

Monday Specials

Mondo Burger

$10.00

Tuesday Special

2 Apps 2 Beers 2 Jameo

$30.00

Wednesday Specials

Wednesday 6 Wings

$4.75

Thursday Special

Thursday Ruben w/ fries

$9.00

Thurs Rachel w/ fries

$9.00

Sunday Specials

1lb Shrimp

$15.00

1/2lb Shrimp

$10.00

Late Night Food

Late Night Sprouts

$6.00

Late Night Tender Basket

$13.00

Late Night Tender & Fries

$8.00

Chix Cesar Wrap

$13.00

Late Night Fish n Chips

$16.00

Fish n Chip Eggroll

$6.00

Banger Eggroll

$6.00

Friday Specials

Burger & draft

$16.00

Game Day Menu

Nachos

$13.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

motz Sticks

$9.00

6 wings Side of Fries

$13.00

Boneless wings and Fries

$13.00

10 wings and Natty

$25.00

10 boneless and natty

$25.00

10 Wings and Blond

$30.00

10 Boneless and Blond

$30.00

Chilli Cheese Fries

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Baltimore's favorite Irish pub

Location

801 S Decker Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224

Main pic

