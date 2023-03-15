Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Caribbean Bite Rivertown Mall

review star

No reviews yet

3700 Rivertown Parkway

Space 2164

Grandville, MI 49418

Combo's

#1 - Hot & Ready Combo

CHICKEN (Hot & Ready)

$13.50

Chicken Fajitas, Rice, and Sweet Plantains

STEAK (Hot & Ready)

$13.50

A La Carta

Special Dishes

Caribbean Cruise

$11.99
Fried Chicken (4CT)

$14.99
Chicken Chucks

$13.99
Chicken Wings

$12.99

Sides

Quick Bite

Empanada - Chicken

$3.50
Empanada - Cheese

$3.50
Empanada - Steak

$3.50
Tostones

$5.00
Waffle Fries

$5.00
Rice & Beans

$5.00
Salad

$4.00

Yellow Rice

$5.00
Sweet Plantains

$5.00

Sauce

Caribbean Sauce

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Drinks

Natural Juices

Passion Fruit

$5.00

Tamarindo

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Premium Drinks

Snapple

$3.50

Water

$2.00

Soda

Country Club

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tasty food with a Caribbean flavor!

Website

Location

3700 Rivertown Parkway, Space 2164 , Grandville, MI 49418

Directions

