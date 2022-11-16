The Carlisle
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Bar & Grill
Location
1770 State Route 508, Onalaska, WA 98570
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mill Town Smokehouse - 834 Westlake Avenue
No Reviews
834 Westlake Avenue Morton, WA 98356
View restaurant
More near Onalaska