Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Carlisle

review star

No reviews yet

1770 State Route 508

Onalaska, WA 98570

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$11.00

French Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Tater Tots

$8.00

Mini Tacos

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$11.00

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Drummies

$11.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Lemonade Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.00

Fish & Chip Basket

$15.00

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Burger

Deluxe Hamburger

$12.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Jalapeno Burger

$14.00

The Carlisle

$15.00

Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Hawaiian Chicken

$14.00

BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

Chef Salad

$14.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches

The Club

$11.00

Grilled Cheese Melt

$10.00

Cold Sandwich

$10.00

French Dip

$14.00

BLT

$11.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$12.00

French Fries

Tater Tots

$1.00

Onion Rings

$1.50

Desserts

Pie Slice

$7.00

Pie Ala Mode

$8.00

Brownie Supreme

$7.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Specials

2 Beef Tacos

$6.00

2 Pulled Pork Tacos

$7.00

2 Fish Tacos

$9.00

Loaded Nachos

$10.00

Beef Burrito

$6.00

Pulled Pork Burrito

$7.00

Fish Burrito

$9.00

Breakfast

Bacon & Eggs

$13.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

French Toast

$10.00

Pancakes

$10.00

Steak & Eggs

$17.00

The Carlisle Bowl

$15.00

The Carlisle Omelet

$16.00

The Denver Omelet

$15.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

Dinner Meals

Breaded Shrimp

$15.00

Chicken Carlisle

$19.00

Salmon

$22.00

Top Sirloin

$22.00

8oz Rib Eye

$24.00

Entrees 1

Bacon & Eggs - Kids

$6.00

Biscuits & Gravy - Kids

$6.00

Breakfast Sandwich - Kids

$7.00

Chicken Fried Steak - Kids

$7.50

French Toast - Kids

$5.00

Pancakes - Kids

$5.00

Steak & Eggs - Kids

$8.50

The Carlisle Bowl - Kids

$7.50

The Carlisle Omelet - Kids

$8.00

The Denver Omelet - Kids

$7.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Bar & Grill

Location

1770 State Route 508, Onalaska, WA 98570

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pasta Bowl
orange starNo Reviews
1780 North National Avenue Chehalis, WA 98532
View restaurantnext
Insert Coin - 309 N Tower Ave
orange starNo Reviews
309 N Tower Ave Centralia, WA 98531
View restaurantnext
Berry Fields Cafe - 201 S Pearl St
orange starNo Reviews
201 S Pearl St Centralia, WA 98531
View restaurantnext
Mill Town Smokehouse - 834 Westlake Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
834 Westlake Avenue Morton, WA 98356
View restaurantnext
Backyard Grill
orange starNo Reviews
216 West Main Avenue Morton, WA 98356
View restaurantnext
Peper’s 49er Restaurant - 916 Walsh Ave NE
orange starNo Reviews
916 Walsh Ave NE Castle Rock, WA 98611
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Onalaska
Lacey
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Olympia
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Puyallup
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Tacoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston