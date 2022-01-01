Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brennan's Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1350 I Street, NW

Washington, DC 20005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

French Bread Loaf

$6.00

with hand churned butter

Bowl Carlyle Salad

$11.00

taragon mustard dressing

Bowl Caesar Salad

$10.00

garlic anchovy dressing

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

cheesy crouton

French Onion Soup

$10.00

cheesy crouton

Side Carlyle Salad

$8.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Chicken nachos

$12.00

Wings

$14.00

Spicy cheese toast

$10.00

Seafood chowder

$12.00

Sandwiches

Classic Cheeseburger

$17.00

with cheese, bacon, tomato, and bib lettuce on a brioche bun

Shrimp Burger

$20.00

spicy tartar sauce

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

bread and butter pickles (spicy or not), fries

Croque Monsieur

$16.00

with parisian ham, side salad

French Dip with Au Jus

$19.00

with fries

Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.00

The Veggie Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Italian Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Club Sandwich

$17.00

Entrees

New York Strip

$31.00

tobacco onions, peppercorn sauce, chips

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$18.00

with mushy peas

Pan Seared Salmon

$26.00

creamed baby leeks

Chicken & Broccoli Pasta

$18.00

Chef's special

$18.00

Sides

Fingerling Potatoes

$9.00

Creamed Spinach

$10.00

Mixed Leaf Salad

$6.00

with mustard dressing

Truffle and Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Rosemary and Sea Salt Fries

$9.00

Arugula and Shaved Parmesan Salad

$6.00

Truffled Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Sub Veggies

Sub French Fries

Desserts

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Sorbet Scoop

$3.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Baked New York Cheesecake

$10.00

Selection of Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$10.00

Peach Cobbler

$10.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Kid's Fish & Chips

$12.00

Smash Burger Sliders

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Buttermilk Chicken

$12.00

Croquet Monsieur Sliders & Chips

$12.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich & Chips

$12.00

Brunch Entrees

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Surf and Turf Benedict

$23.00

Shakshuka

$16.00

French Toast of the Day

$16.00

Frittata

$18.00

Smoked Fish Platter

$24.00

Brunch Small Plates

Bowl Caesar Salad

$10.00

garlic anchovy dressing

French Onion Soup

$10.00

cheesy crouton

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

cheesy crouton

Beef Carpaccio

$18.00

parmesan, dijonnaise, micro greens, toasted sourdough bread

Roasted Red & Yellow Pepper Crostini

$14.00

with goat cheese

Sandwiches

Classic Cheeseburger

$17.00

with cheese, bacon, tomato, and bib lettuce on a brioche bun

Beyond Burger

$18.00Out of stock

with cheese, bacon, tomato, and bib lettuce on a brioche bun

Shrimp Burger

$20.00

spicy tartar sauce

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

bread and butter pickles (spicy or not), fries

Croque Monsieur

$16.00

with parisian ham, side salad

Croque Madame

$18.00

add an egg, with parisian ham, side salad

Lobster Roll

$24.00Out of stock

with truffle fries

Farmhouse Club Sandwich

$19.00

with fries

French Dip with Au Jus

$19.00

with fries

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$18.00

with mushy peas

Sides

Fingerling Potatoes

$9.00

Creamed Spinach

$10.00

Mixed Leaf Salad

$6.00

with mustard dressing

Truffle and Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Rosemary and Sea Salt Fries

$9.00

Arugula and Shaved Parmesan Salad

$6.00

Truffled Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Desserts

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Sorbet Scoop

$3.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Baked New York Cheesecake

$10.00

Selection of Cheese

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

European Style Brasserie Bar in downtown DC

Location

1350 I Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Piccolina da Centrolina
orange starNo Reviews
963 Palmer Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Central Michel Richard
orange starNo Reviews
1001 Pennsylvanian Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20004
View restaurantnext
Centrolina Market
orange starNo Reviews
974 palmer alley washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Brock & Co - Finnegan
orange starNo Reviews
901 New York Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar - DC
orange starNo Reviews
901 New York Ave. NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Brasserie Beck
orange starNo Reviews
1101 K Street, NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston