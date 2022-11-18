The Carriage House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Enjoy home made food on the Delaware River. Some German-Hungarian dishes are included in Continental Cuisine. Hope you come and enjoy!
Location
3351 NY-97, Barryville, NY 12719
Gallery