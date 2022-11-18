Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Carriage House

review star

No reviews yet

3351 NY-97

Barryville, NY 12719

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Sandwich
Avocado BLT
Chicken Parmesan

Appetizer

Arancini

$9.00

Pork Ragu filled Riceball, Marinara

Pierogies-Potato, Cheddar

$10.00

Butter, Caramelized Onions, Souer Cream

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Cheese Sause or Honey-Mustard Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Battered, Marinara Sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.00

Breaded, Bacon, Oregano

Avocado Eggroll

$9.00

Sundried Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Asian Sauce

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

House Breaded

Chicken Wings

$13.00

10 pieces

Spinach Raviloli

$11.00

Vodka Sauce

Spicy Shrimp

$13.00

Garlic Sauce, Toast

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

5 Jumbo Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce

Fresh Mussels

$14.00

Fra Diavlo

Soups & Salad

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Spring Mix Salad

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Beets, Wanuts, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette

The Carriage House Salad

$12.00

Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Avocado,

Dinner Salad

$4.00

Burger/Sandwiches

Burger

$13.00

House Ground

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Plant-based Burger

Potobello Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded Chicken

$14.00

Turkey Club

$14.00

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Avocado BLT

$13.00

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Chicken Alpine

$20.00

Fish and Chips

$17.00

Grilled Salmon

$23.00

Penne Pesto

$16.00

Pork Weiner

$17.00

Goulash

$20.00

Gypsy Pork

$20.00

Chicken Paprikas

$18.00

Fresh Trout

$22.00

Delmonico Steak

$34.00

Wiener Schnitzel

$26.00

Jager Schnitzel

$26.00

Dessert

Apple Strudel

$8.00

Cheesecake Tempura

$8.00

Carrott Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Somloi

$8.00

Ice cream Bowl

$5.00

Ice cream Scoop

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers FF

$6.00

Chicken Clown Face

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$5.00

Grilled Cheese W Fries

$9.00

Grilled Cheese W Tomato And Fries

$10.00

Bacon Grilled Cheese With Fries

$12.00

Sides

Baked Potatoe

$4.00

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Red Skin Potatoes

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Vegetable

$5.00

Red Cabbage

$5.00

Rice

$4.00

Spatzle

$5.00

Home made small dumplings

Mushroom Gravy

$3.00

Mothers Day

Mushroom soup

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Breaded Brie

$9.00

Chicken Francaise

$22.00

Roasted Half Duck

$28.00

Salmon Wellington

$26.00

Chateau Brianna

$36.00

Shrimp Fettuccini

$28.00

N/A Bev

Iced Tea

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Shirly Temple

$3.00

Pellegrino Small

$3.00

Pellegrino Large

$5.00

Tea

$2.50

Coffe

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Rootbeer

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Club Soda

$1.00

Choc Milk

$3.00

Oj

$2.50

Apple J

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Rasp Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Tonic

$3.00

Apple J

$3.00

Soda Pitcher

$10.00

Beer

Amstel Light

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Seltzer

$5.00

Captain Lawrence IPA

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Erdinger

$6.00

Franziskaner

$7.00

Guiness Draught

$7.00

Heinecken

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

High Noon 12 Oz

$7.00

Spaten

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Yuengling Bottle

$5.00

High Noon 24 Oz

$12.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Heineken Zero

$6.00

Nutrl

$6.00

Wine

House Cabernet

$7.00+

House Merlot

$7.00+

Vidigal

$8.00+

B& C Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Coppola Claret Cabernet

$10.00+

B&G Chateneauf de Pape

$42.00

La Linda Malbec

$10.00+

Louis M Martini

$8.00+

Murphy Pinot Noir

$9.00

House Chardonnay

$7.00+

House Pinot Grigio

$7.00+

Avia Riesling

$7.00+

Carta V Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00+

Hanging Wine Chardonnay

$9.00+

Edna Valley Chardonnay

$10.00+

Cadonini Pinot Grigio

$7.00+

Special White Wine

$8.00+

Josh Chard

$28.00

GL House Rose

$7.00

GL White Zinfandel

$7.00

Champagne

$7.00+

Prosecco Split

$10.00

Prosecco 750

$24.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy home made food on the Delaware River. Some German-Hungarian dishes are included in Continental Cuisine. Hope you come and enjoy!

Location

3351 NY-97, Barryville, NY 12719

Directions

Gallery
The Carriage House - Barryvillle image
The Carriage House - Barryvillle image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Outpost - 2378 State Route 97
orange starNo Reviews
2378 State Route 97 Pond Eddy, NY 12770
View restaurantnext
Sparkomatic Cafe & Talkhouse
orange starNo Reviews
611 Broad Street #4 Milford, PA 18337
View restaurantnext
Wallenpaupack Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 671
73 Welwood Ave Hawley, PA 18428
View restaurantnext
Benji and Jakes
orange starNo Reviews
5 Horseshoe Lake Rd White Lake, NY 12786
View restaurantnext
3575 Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
3575 State Route 55 Kauneonga Lake, NY 12749
View restaurantnext
Hammered Steel Tavern - 412 Route 390
orange starNo Reviews
412 Route 390 Tafton, PA 18464
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Barryville
Branchville
review star
No reviews yet
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Goshen
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Jermyn
review star
No reviews yet
Stroudsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Tannersville
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Lake Hopatcong
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Scranton
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston