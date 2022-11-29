Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Carter Payne 320 S Weber St

320 S Weber St

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Order Again

Member Night

Blue Corn Tamale

$6.00Out of stock

Salchica Skewers

$9.00

Smoked Smashed Potatoes

$7.00

Hummus Trio

$13.00

Sanctuary Salad

$12.00

Baby arugula, spinach and kale with apples,candied bird seed, feta and smoked tea vinaigrette

Half Sanctuary Salad

$8.00

Baby arugula, spinach and kale with apples,candied bird seed, feta and smoked tea vinaigrette

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Rotating selection of Chef Brent's favorite soups, served with housemade sourdough pebble bread

Cup Soup

$5.00

Rotating selection of Chef Brent's favorite soups, served with housemade sourdough pebble bread

Caldo de Pollo

$14.00

Pan Seared Shrimp

$23.00

Thick Cut Chuletas

$24.00

Chicken Tinga Tostadas

$16.00

Fundido con Chorizo

$11.00

Chocolate Steeple

$16.00Out of stock

Panna Cotta

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Mousse

$9.00Out of stock

Specials

Salmon Taco

$16.00

Cider Braised Rabbit Legs

$6.00

Colorado Chile

$12.00

Shrimp and Bison Sausage Campanelle Alfredo

$24.00Out of stock

Profiteroles

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon Mousse

$8.00

Rice Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Cran White Choc Bread Pudding

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Steeple

$16.00Out of stock

RMFT Beer

$3.00

RMFT Tour Food

$7.00

Small Plates

Belly and Egg

$5.00

Miso marinated soft boiled egg topped spicy shaved pork belly and microgreens

Whipped Goat Cheese

$8.00

Served with lemon-infused olive oil and spicy kale crumble

Chicken Satay Skewers

$8.00

Coconut Serrano Cornbread

$5.00

Ahi Tuna Aguachile

$12.00

Steak Tartare

$11.00

Beet + Cauliflower Tostada

$6.00

Immerse Bar

Oysters on the Half Shell

$18.00Out of stock

Sanctuary Salad

$12.00

Baby arugula, spinach and kale with apples,candied bird seed, feta and smoked tea vinaigrette

Half Sanctuary Salad

$8.00

Baby arugula, spinach and kale with apples,candied bird seed, feta and smoked tea vinaigrette

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Rotating selection of Chef Brent's favorite soups, served with housemade sourdough pebble bread

Cup Soup

$5.00

Rotating selection of Chef Brent's favorite soups, served with housemade sourdough pebble bread

Charcuterie Board

$23.00

Chef's rotating selection of cured meats and artisinal cheeses, fruit, housemade spend grain chia crackers, pebble bread and mustards

Green Curry Mussels with Chorizo

$16.00

Hummus Trio

$13.00

Salmon Tostadas

$14.00

Seared miso glazed salmon over cabbage and greensand a white bean spread on tostada shells,topped with house-lacto-fermented salsa (GF)

Crispy Tofu Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Immerse Dinner

Quinoa Crusted Catfish

$23.00

Not Your Mom's Lasagna

$20.00Out of stock

Chuletas con Posole

$24.00

Jerk Crusted NY Strip

$33.00

Cast iron seared Cedar River Natural Farms New York Strip over saugeed vegetables with roasted shallot and herb compound butter

Pork Belly Shrimp Udon Bowl

$24.00

Bison Sausage Stroganoff

$26.00Out of stock

Mahi Falafel Tacos

$23.00

Seared Mahi Mahi and falafel over cabbage on flour tortillas with lemon herb aioli and house-fermented tomatillo guajillo salsa with spicy brown rice

Pebble Bread

$1.00

Desserts

Profiteroles

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon Mousse

$8.00

Rice Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Cran White Choc Bread Pudding

$8.00

Chocolate Steeple

$16.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Bento Box

$7.00

Kids Chicken Skewers

$7.00

Kids Egg In A Basket

$7.00

Kids Little Ling

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Choco French Toast

$7.00

Brunch

Priory Plate

$13.00

Borracho beans and crispy corn tortillas layered together, topped with two local farm eggs, whiskey-stave smoked outlaw brisket, cheese, chipotle salsa rojo and whatnot

B.F.G.

$9.00

Housemade Buttermilk Biscuits with spicyColorado sausage cream gravy

Breakfast Enchiladas

$14.00

Tortillas stuffed with potatoes and Muenster cheese withchile verde and cilantro crema, topped with a fried egg

Today's Omelet

$16.00

Ham & Cheese Biscuits

$14.00

Poblano and Sausage Omelet

$16.00

Roasted poblano chiles and Italian sausage in a threefarm-egg omelet topped with fennel seed goat cheese,served with church house potatoes, biscuit and jams

Shaved Ham Bennys

$16.00

A pair of English muffins topped with argula, shaved ham,poached Mo'Eggs eggs and housemade hollandaise

Breakfast Tacos

$15.00

Your choice of three, mix and match or go all in on one!

Sanctuary Salad

$12.00

Baby arugula, spinach and kale with apples,candied bird seed, feta and smoked tea vinaigrette

Salmon Tostadas

$14.00

Seared miso glazed salmon over cabbage and greensand a white bean spread on tostada shells,topped with house-lacto-fermented salsa (GF)

Berries and Cream French Toast

$13.00

Vegetable Tofu Scramble

$13.00

Mojo Pork Huevos

$16.00

Kids

Kids Egg In A Basket

$7.00

Kids Little Ling

$7.00

Kids Choco French Toast

$7.00

Kids Bento Box

$7.00

Kids OJ

$3.00

Kids Chicken Skewers

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

a la Carte

Extra Biscuit and Jams

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side of Potatoes

$2.00

Side of Green Chile

$3.00

Side of Gravy

$3.00

Pair of Eggs

$4.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

French Press Coffee

$8.00

Draft

Flight

$9.00

Half Pour

$4.00

Taster

$2.00

Mystery Full Pour

$5.00

Mystery Half Pour

$3.00

Winter Grätzer

$6.00

Sage Saison

$7.00

Hi How Are You?

$7.00

Smoked Yerba And Orange Saison

$7.00

Lovage Sour

$7.00

Carawheat Brown

$6.00

Green Tea Pale Ale

$7.00

DDH IPA

$7.00

Session Stout

$6.00

Armagnac Stout

$7.38

Tangerine And Molasses Stout

$8.00

22 BA Pumpkin Stout

$8.00

BA Cinn Almond Barleywine

$8.00

BA Barleywine

$8.00

BA Anniversary Blend

$10.00

Almanac Doom Scroll IPA

$7.00

Lemon Shandy

$6.00Out of stock

Bottle

Blueberry Saison

$15.00

Kveik Pale Ale

$12.00

BBA Sour Saison

$15.00

Mixed-cultire sour Belgian-style saison aged eight months in an Axe and the Oak whiskey barrel , 9.0% ABV

Pink Guave Wit

$14.00

Black Saison

$12.00

Marzen

$10.00

Lemon Verbena IPA

$14.00

Tamarind Sour Saison

$18.00

Raspberry Hazy IPA

$14.00

Saison Brett

$15.00

BBA Spon Sour

$18.00

Incognito Citra IPA

$16.00

Mixed Culture Table Saison

$12.00

Cucumber Saison

$15.00

Microvora Mushroom Sour

$18.00

BBA Maibock

$16.00

BA Rouge Oeno Belgian Strong

$18.00

Shiraz Sangio Oeno

$18.00

Oktoberfest

$12.00

Bba Molasses Wheat Wine

$18.00

Armagnac Stout

$16.00

Hot Patootie

$14.00

Sour Rye

$12.00

RBA Peach Tea Quad

$18.00

Grapefruit Saison

$15.00

Friends

NA Kombucha

$6.00

Shilling Cider - London Dry

$6.00

2 Towns - Cosmic Crisp

$6.00

Graft - Farm Flor

$6.00

Finnriver - Forest Ginger

$16.00

Boochcraft - Grapefruit Hibiscus (16 Oz)

$8.00

Boochcraft - Apple Jasmine Kombucha (16 Oz)

$8.00

Wild Tonic - Blackberry Mint (16 oz)

$8.00

Gueuze Tilquin (375)

$16.00

Gueze Tilquin (750)

$30.00

Off Color - Apex Predator

$8.00

Stillwater - Extra Dry

$8.00

Jester King - Sing A Long Death Match

$24.00Out of stock

Jester King - Enigmatic Taxa

$25.00

Beechwood - Blood Orange Meridian

$20.00

Crooked Stave - Members Not Berries

$18.00

Alesong - Raindrops On Roses

$20.00

Evil Twin - Retro Series Lil B

$10.00

Ecliptic - BA Oort

$20.00

Belching Beaver - Sling Yer Hook

$20.00

Red

1808 Valcavada Tempranillo

$11.00Out of stock

1808 Valcavada Tempranillo (Rioja, Spain)

Babylonstoren Nebukadnesar Red Blend

$19.00

Babylonstoren

Bernardi Retromarcia Chianti

$13.00

Berton Metal Label Cab Sauv

$12.00

Berton

Bonpas CdR Villages

$12.00

Carlin De Paulo Grignolino

$9.00

Chat LaBastide Malbec

$11.00

Chateau Lavastide Haute Malbec (Cahors, France)

Chat Mukhrani Saperavi Red

$15.00

Château Mukhrani Saperavi (Kartli, Georgia)

Chat St Julian Bordeaux

$12.00

Château St Julian Merlot/Cabernet/Cab Franc (Bordeaux Supérieur, France)

Ciconia Touriga Nacional

$11.00

Ciconia Touriga Nacional (Alentejano, Portugal)

Darting Munier

$15.00

Dom De Tourelles Red Blend

$13.00

Durigutti Proyecto Las Compuertas

$14.00

Durigutti Proyecto Las Compuertas Criolla Chica (Mendoza, Argentina)

Earthquake Zin

$12.00

Fritz Windisch Dornfelder

$10.00

Valckenberg Dornfelder (Rheinhessen, Germany)

Grilos Portugese Blend

$8.00

Grilos Tempranillo, Touriga Nacional, Mencía (Dão, Portugal)

Gund Bund Mtn Cuvee

$15.00

Kovac Nimród "Blues"

$12.00

Mauro Molino Barolo

$40.00

Mettler Petite Sirah

$15.00

Montefiore Cabernet

$22.00

OPP Pinot Noir

$14.00

Red Block By Angelo Cellars

$25.00

Regaleali Guarnaccio Perricone

$14.00Out of stock

Ruca Malen Petit Verdot

$14.00

Ruca Malen Petit Verdot (Mendoza, Argentina)

Skouras Agiorghitiko St George

$14.00

Skouras Agiorghitiko (Nemea, Greece)

Sperino Uvaggio Barolo

$27.00

Sur De Los Andes Cab Franc

$11.00

TAJ Pinotage

$13.00

Three French Hens Merlot

$10.00

Three French Hens Merlot/Mourvèdre (Pays d'Oc, France)

Ultreia St Jacques Mencia

$14.00

Raúl Pérez

Zingari Super Tuscan

$12.00

Zingari Sangiovese/Merlot/Petite Verdot/Syrah (Tuscany, Italy)

Gioventu Chianti

$13.00

Palazzotto Dolcetto

$12.00

White

Buonsenso

$14.00

Capoeira White

$8.00

Chat Mukhrani Goruli Mtsvane White

$15.00

Château Mukhrani Goruli Mtsvane (Kartli, Georgia)

Chat Musar Jeune White

$15.00

Château Musar

Colterris Chardonnay

$13.00

Dafinos White

$12.00

Dom Ciringa Fosilni Breg Sauv Blanc

$15.00

Dr Hermann H Riesling

$11.00

Dr. Hermann

Este Escolha

$8.00

Foris Moscato

$10.00Out of stock

Foris Moscato (Oregon, USA)

Golden Chardonnay

$10.00

Green and Social Verdejo

$10.00

Green & Social Verdejo (Reuda, Spain)

Jade And Jasper Fiano

$14.00

Joyce Albarino

$16.00

Jules Taylor Pinot Gris

$12.00

Krasno White Blend

$12.00

Klet Brda

La Selva Sangio Bianco

$15.00

Les Esperon White Blend

$8.00

Mary Taylor DAnjou Blanc

$12.00

Naturalmente Orange Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Pfafl Gruner Veltliner

$11.00

Pfafl Grüner Veltliner (Neiderösterreich, Austria)

Regaleali Grillo

$14.00

Santiago Ruiz Albarino

$14.00

Sincerely Sauv Blanc

$12.00Out of stock

Tiberio Trebbiano

$14.00

Triennes Viognier

$13.00

Triennes St Fleur Viognier (Provence, France)

Vinosia Falanghina

$10.00

Piquitos Moscato

$8.00

Pernand-Vergelesses Chardonnay

$40.00

Sparkling/Rose/Flights

Graham Beck Brut

$13.00

Kila Cava

$10.00

Lambrusco Sparkling Red

$10.00

Medici Ermete Reggiano Lambrusco I Quercioli Secco Lambrusco (Emilia-Romagna, Italy)

Llopart Sparkling Rosé

$15.00

Llopart Monastrell/Garnatxa/Pinot Noir (Penedès, Spain)

Krasno Rebula Sparkling

$13.00

Klet Brda

Rondeau Cerdon Bugey

$15.00

Medieval De Ourem

$14.00

Badenhorst Rose (Secatuers)

$13.00

Seahorse Rose

$11.00

Moshin Rose

$12.00

Wine Flight and Cheese Plate

$30.00Out of stock

Somm Select x4

$35.00

Casal Garcia Rose

$8.00

Rose d'Enfer

$11.00

Fortified/Dessert

Florido Palomino Amontillado Sherry

$13.00

Cesar Florido

Alvear PX Med Oloroso Sherry

$14.00

Alvear

Barbadillo PX Sweet Sherry

$8.00

Barbadillo Pedro Ximenez, PX Sherry (Sweet) (Jerez, Spain)

Taylor Sauv Blanc Late Harvest

$15.00Out of stock

Jules Taylor Sauvignon Blanc, Late Harvest (Marlborough, New Zealand)

Niepoort Touriga Blend Ruby Port

$9.00

Niepoort Touriga based blend, Ruby Port (Porto, Portugal)

Buller Tawney

$10.00

Santorelli Passito

$15.00

Barbadillo La Cilla Sherry

$10.00

Half Glass

HALF Durigutti Proyecto Las Compuertas

$8.00Out of stock

Durigutti Proyecto Las Compuertas Criolla Chica (Mendoza, Argentina)

HALF Bliss Zinfandel

$6.00

Bliss Zinfandel (Mendocino, California, USA)

HALF Darting Munier

$8.00

HALF Grilos Portugese Blend

$5.00

Grilos Tempranillo, Touriga Nacional, Mencía (Dão, Portugal)

HALF Boya Pinot Noir

$7.00

Boya Pinot Noir (Leyda Valley, Chile)

HALF Ama Chianti Sangiovese

$13.00

Ama Chianti Classico Sangiovese (Tuscany, Italy)

HALF 1808 Valcavada Tempranillo

$7.00

1808 Valcavada Tempranillo (Rioja, Spain)

HALF Annick Bachelet Gamay

$8.00

Annick Bachelet Gamay (Morgon Les Charmes, Beaujolais, France)

HALF Skouras Agiorghitiko St George

$8.00

Skouras Agiorghitiko (Nemea, Greece)

HALF El Pajaro Rojo

$8.00

HALF Campi Orgiolo Lacrima

$7.00

Marotti Campi

HALF Kovacs Nimrod Rhapsody Red

$8.00Out of stock

Kovács Nimród Rhapsody (Bull's Blood) Kékfrankos, Pinot Noir, Syrah, Merlot and Cabernet Franc (Eger, Hungary)

HALF Chat LaBastide Malbec

$7.00

Chateau Lavastide Haute Malbec (Cahors, France)

HALF Fiore Nebbiolo

$8.00

Fiore Nebbiolo d'Alba (Piedmont, Italy)

HALF Three French Hens Merlot

$6.00

Three French Hens Merlot/Mourvèdre (Pays d'Oc, France)

HALF Musar Jeune Red

$9.00

Château Musar

HALF Chat St Julian Bordeaux

$7.00

Château St Julian Merlot/Cabernet/Cab Franc (Bordeaux Supérieur, France)

HALF Colterris Cab Franc

$8.00

Colterris Cabernet Franc (Grand Valley, Colorado, USA)

HALF Zingari Super Tuscan

$7.00

Zingari Sangiovese/Merlot/Petite Verdot/Syrah (Tuscany, Italy)

HALF Chat Mukhrani Saperavi Red

$9.00

Château Mukhrani Saperavi (Kartli, Georgia)

HALF Sur de Los Andes Cab Sauv

$7.00

Sur de los Andes Cabernet Sauvignon (Mendoza, Argentina)

HALF Ciconia Touriga Nacional

$7.00

Ciconia Touriga Nacional (Alentejano, Portugal)

HALF Berton Metal Label Cab Sauv

$7.00

Berton

HALF Babylonstoren Nebukadnesar Red Blend

$11.00

Babylonstoren

HALF Ruca Malen Petit Verdot

$8.00

Ruca Malen Petit Verdot (Mendoza, Argentina)

HALF Guarnaccio Perricone

$9.00

HALF Windisch Dornfelder

$6.00

HALF Earthquake Zin

$7.00

HALF Foris Moscato

$6.00

Foris Moscato (Oregon, USA)

HALF Barbadillo Palomino Fino

$6.00

Bodegas Barbadillo

HALF Green and Social Verdejo

$6.00

Green & Social Verdejo (Reuda, Spain)

HALF Les Couteaux Tufiers Vouvray Chenin Blanc

$7.00

Les Coteaux Tufiers, Vouvray Demi-Sec Chenin Blanc (Loire, France)

HALF Dr Hermann H Riesling

$7.00

Dr. Hermann

HALF Blanquito

$5.00

HALF Vina Mayo Pedro Ximenez

$7.00

Viña Mayu Pedro Ximénez (Valle del Elqui, Chile)

HALF Anemos Moschofilero Roditis Greek White

$7.00

Anemos Moschofilero/Roditis (Nemea, Greece)

HALF Triennes Viognier

$8.00

Triennes St Fleur Viognier (Provence, France)

HALF Yarden Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Yarden Sauvignon Blanc (Galilee , Israel)

HALF Cleebourg Auxerrois

$6.00

Cleebourg Auxerrois (Alsace, France)

HALF Vinosia Fiano de Avellino

$8.00

Luciano Ercolino

HALF Botani Moscatel

$7.00

Botani Moscatel (Muscat of Alexandria) (Sierras de Málaga, Spain)

HALF Kumush Chenin Blanc

$6.00

Kumusha Chenin Blanc (Breedekloof, South Africa)

HALF Chat Musar Jeune White

$9.00

Château Musar

HALF Pfafl Gruner Veltliner

$7.00

Pfafl Grüner Veltliner (Neiderösterreich, Austria)

HALF Bichot Macon Chardonnay

$8.00

Maison Albert Bichot Chardonnay (Mâcon-Villages, France)

HALF Kovachs Nimrod Battonage Chardonnay

$9.00

Kovács Nimród Battonage Chardonnay (Eger, Hungary)

HALF Chat Mukhrani Goruli Mtsvane White

$9.00

Château Mukhrani Goruli Mtsvane (Kartli, Georgia)

HALF Krasno White Blend

$7.00

Klet Brda

HALF La Cana Albarino

$11.00

La Caña Navia Albariño (Rias Baixas, Spain)

HALF Buonseno Catarratto

$9.00

HALF Naturalmente

$8.00

HALF Cavallo delle Fate Grillo

$9.00

Half Von Winnings Riesling

$8.00

HALF Colterris Chardonnay

$7.00

HALF Krasno Rebula Sparkling

$8.00

Klet Brda

HALF 101 Bubbles Gruner Veltliner Sparkling

$7.00

101 Bubbles Grüner Veltliner (Mendoza, Argentina)

HALF Huber Hugo Sparkling

$8.00

Markus Huber

HALF Llopart Sparkling Rosé

$9.00

Llopart Monastrell/Garnatxa/Pinot Noir (Penedès, Spain)

HALF Lambrusco Sparkling Red

$6.00

Medici Ermete Reggiano Lambrusco I Quercioli Secco Lambrusco (Emilia-Romagna, Italy)

HALF Segura Viudas Sparkling

$5.00

Segura Viudas Brut (Cava, Spain)

HALF Solara Pinotage Rosé

$8.00

Solara

HALF Sierra Cantrabria Viura Rosé

$6.00

Sierra Cantabria Rosado Viura (Macabeo), Garnacha, Tempranillo (Rioja, Spain)

HALF Griottes Beaujolais Rosé

$7.00

Pierre-Marie Chermette Griottes Beaujolais Gamay (Beaujolais, France)

HALF Anciano Rosado

$5.00

HALF Florido Palomino Amontillado Sherry

$8.00

Cesar Florido

HALF Alvear PX Med Oloroso Sherry

$8.00

Alvear

HALF Barbadillo PX Sweet Sherry

$5.00

Barbadillo Pedro Ximenez, PX Sherry (Sweet) (Jerez, Spain)

HALF Taylor Sauv Blanc Late Harvest

$9.00

Jules Taylor Sauvignon Blanc, Late Harvest (Marlborough, New Zealand)

HALF Niepoort Touriga Blend Ruby Port

$6.00

Niepoort Touriga based blend, Ruby Port (Porto, Portugal)

Bottle Wine

BOTL Durigutti Proyecto Las Compuertas

$56.00

Durigutti Proyecto Las Compuertas Criolla Chica (Mendoza, Argentina)

BOTL Darting Munier

$60.00

BOTL Grilos Portugese Blend

$32.00

Grilos Tempranillo, Touriga Nacional, Mencía (Dão, Portugal)

BOTL Fritz Windisch Dornfelder

$40.00

Valckenberg Dornfelder (Rheinhessen, Germany)

BOTL Glatzer Zweigelt

$52.00

BOTL Ama Chianti Sangiovese

$96.00

Ama Chianti Classico Sangiovese (Tuscany, Italy)

BOTL Skouras St George

$56.00

BOTL Angela Pinot Noir

$80.00

BOTL Kovacs Soul Syrah

$48.00

BOTL Earthquake Zin

$48.00

BOTL El Pajaro Roja

$56.00

BTL Guarnaccio Perricone

$48.00

BOTL Croix De Bonpas

$48.00

BOTL Campi Orgiolo Lacrima

$39.00

Marotti Campi

BOTL Chat LaBastide Malbec

$48.00

Chateau Lavastide Haute Malbec (Cahors, France)

BOTL 1808 Valcavada Tempranillo

$44.00

1808 Valcavada Tempranillo (Rioja, Spain)

BOTL Three French Hens Merlot

$40.00

Three French Hens Merlot/Mourvèdre (Pays d'Oc, France)

BOTL TAJ Pinotage

$52.00

BOTL Berton Shiraz

$48.00

BOTL Red Block By Angelo

$100.00

BOTL Ciconia Touriga Nacional

$44.00

Ciconia Touriga Nacional (Alentejano, Portugal)

BOTL Chat St Julian Bordeaux

$48.00

Château St Julian Merlot/Cabernet/Cab Franc (Bordeaux Supérieur, France)

BOTL Zingari Super Tuscan

$48.00

Zingari Sangiovese/Merlot/Petite Verdot/Syrah (Tuscany, Italy)

BOTL Chat Mukhrani Saperavi Red

$60.00

Château Mukhrani Saperavi (Kartli, Georgia)

BOTL Sur de Los Andes Cab Sauv

$44.00

Sur de los Andes Cabernet Sauvignon (Mendoza, Argentina)

BOTL Babylonstoren Nebukadnesar Red Blend

$78.00

Babylonstoren

BOTL Ruca Malen Petit Verdot

$56.00

Ruca Malen Petit Verdot (Mendoza, Argentina)

Montefiore Cabernet

$88.00

Bernardi Retromarcia Chianti

$52.00

BOTL Molino Barolo

$160.00

BOTL Sperino Uvaggio Barolo

$108.00

Dom Des Tourelles Red Blen

$52.00

BOTL Foris Moscato

$40.00

Foris Moscato (Oregon, USA)

BOTL Barbadillo Palomino Fino

$40.00

Bodegas Barbadillo

BOTL Buonsenso

$68.00

BOTL Green and Social Verdejo

$40.00

Green & Social Verdejo (Reuda, Spain)

BOTL Vinosia Fiano de Avellino

$52.00

Luciano Ercolino

BOTL Jasper And Jade Fiano

$56.00

BOTLMaison Noir O.P.P. Pinot Gris

$52.00Out of stock

BOTL Dr Hermann H Riesling

$44.00

Dr. Hermann

BOTL Vina Mayo Pedro Ximenez

$44.00

Viña Mayu Pedro Ximénez (Valle del Elqui, Chile)

BOTL Anemos Moschofilero Roditis Greek White

$44.00

Anemos Moschofilero/Roditis (Nemea, Greece)

BOTL Triennes Viognier

$52.00

Triennes St Fleur Viognier (Provence, France)

BOTL Von Winnings Riesling 2019

$56.00Out of stock

BOTL Santiago Ruiz

$56.00

BOTL Sincerly Sauv Blanc

$48.00

BOTL Chat Musar Jeune White

$60.00

Château Musar

BOTL Cavallo delle Fate

$68.00

BOTL Tiberio Trebbiano

$56.00

BOTL Joyce Albarino

$64.00

BOTL Pfafl Gruner Veltliner

$44.00

Pfafl Grüner Veltliner (Neiderösterreich, Austria)

BOTL Golden Chard

$40.00

BOTL Chat Mukhrani Goruli Mtsvane White

$60.00

Château Mukhrani Goruli Mtsvane (Kartli, Georgia)

BOTL La Cana Albarino

$88.00

La Caña Navia Albariño (Rias Baixas, Spain)

BOTL Colterris Chard

$52.00

BOTL Krasno White Blend

$48.00

Klet Brda

BOTL Naturalmente

$56.00

BOTL Astrolabe Pinot Gris

$65.00

BOTL Este Vinho Verde

$32.00

BOTL Dom Ciringa Fosilni Breg

$60.00

Mary Taylor Anjou Blanc

$60.00

BOTL Graham Beck Brut

$52.00

BOTL Kila Cava

$40.00

BOTL Rivarose

$52.00

BOTL Cerdon Bugey

$60.00

BOTL 101 Bubbles Gruner Veltliner Sparkling

$48.00Out of stock

101 Bubbles Grüner Veltliner (Mendoza, Argentina)

BOTL Llopart Sparkling Rosé

$60.00

Llopart Monastrell/Garnatxa/Pinot Noir (Penedès, Spain)

BOTL Lambrusco Sparkling Red

$40.00

Medici Ermete Reggiano Lambrusco I Quercioli Secco Lambrusco (Emilia-Romagna, Italy)

BOTL Anciano Rosado

$32.00

BOTL Griottes Beaujolais Rosé

$39.00

Pierre-Marie Chermette Griottes Beaujolais Gamay (Beaujolais, France)

BOTL Medevial de Ourem

$56.00

AWS BTL Aviary

$35.00

AWS BTL Taj

$35.00

AWS BOTL Krasno Bubbles

$35.00

AWS BOTL Vinosia Falanghina

$35.00

BOTL Florido Palomino Amontillado Sherry

$42.00

Cesar Florido

BOTL Alvear PX Med Oloroso Sherry

$45.00

Alvear

BOTL Barbadillo PX Sweet Sherry

$26.00

Barbadillo Pedro Ximenez, PX Sherry (Sweet) (Jerez, Spain)

BOTL Taylor Sauv Blanc Late Harvest

$48.00

Jules Taylor Sauvignon Blanc, Late Harvest (Marlborough, New Zealand)

BOTL Niepoort Touriga Blend Ruby Port

$29.00

Niepoort Touriga based blend, Ruby Port (Porto, Portugal)

Pub Crawl Wines

Long Little Dog Rouge

$7.00

Long Little Dog Blanc

$7.00

Valdo

$7.00

Cocktails

Boulder Old Fashioned

$16.00

Demerara, citrus bitters, featuring Boulder Spirits Whiskey

Coconut Seltzer

$9.00

Guava Seltzer

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Housemade fermented garlic and horseradish bloody mary. A three ounce pour, if you're counting.

Mimosa

$8.00

Seasonal juices, ferfect to share with a bottle of Valdo Prosecco. Just add friends

Mimosa Bottle Special

$30.00

Seasonal juices, ferfect to share with a bottle of Valdo Prosecco. Just add friends

Not Your Mama's Bloody

$13.00Out of stock

Sangria

$10.00

A blend of wine, brandy and assorted fruit

Freaky Tiki

$16.00

Viking Lady

$16.00

Key Lime Dime

$14.00

Apple Spice Old Fashioned

$14.00

Black Bee

$14.00

Tipping Boulder

$14.00

Mezcal Old Fashioned

$14.00

Southside Terrain

$14.00

Dusty Wrench

$16.00Out of stock

Apparitions And Necromancers

$14.00

I've Come To Confess

$14.00

Bloody Storm

$15.00

Monte Cassino

$16.00

Scary Sherry

$16.00

Autumnal Fireside

$13.00

To Your Health

The Tonic

$7.00Out of stock

Cranberry, rosemary, pineapple, cinnamon, clove, cayenne, apple cider vinegar, lemon, turmeric, green tea, honey, soda

Hopped GInger Spritzer

$5.00

Local Relic hopped soda water, fresh ginger syrup, citrus

Bee Pollen Cold Brew Coffee

$7.00

Lockhard Farms Honey (or not), almond milk or breve on request

Housemade Sparkling Cordial

$5.00

Housemade sparkling cordial, choose from pomegranate, pineapple ginger, or cranberry cardamom

Housemade Seltzer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Devil's Day Off

$6.00

Grapefruit Habanero Limeade

$6.00

Glass Pellegrino

$2.50

Pellegrino Large Bottle

$5.00