The Carter Payne 320 S Weber St
No reviews yet
320 S Weber St
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Member Night
Blue Corn Tamale
Salchica Skewers
Smoked Smashed Potatoes
Hummus Trio
Sanctuary Salad
Baby arugula, spinach and kale with apples,candied bird seed, feta and smoked tea vinaigrette
Half Sanctuary Salad
Baby arugula, spinach and kale with apples,candied bird seed, feta and smoked tea vinaigrette
Bowl Soup
Rotating selection of Chef Brent's favorite soups, served with housemade sourdough pebble bread
Cup Soup
Rotating selection of Chef Brent's favorite soups, served with housemade sourdough pebble bread
Caldo de Pollo
Pan Seared Shrimp
Thick Cut Chuletas
Chicken Tinga Tostadas
Fundido con Chorizo
Chocolate Steeple
Panna Cotta
Lemon Mousse
Specials
Salmon Taco
Cider Braised Rabbit Legs
Colorado Chile
Shrimp and Bison Sausage Campanelle Alfredo
Profiteroles
Lemon Mousse
Rice Pudding
Cran White Choc Bread Pudding
Chocolate Mousse
Chocolate Steeple
RMFT Beer
RMFT Tour Food
Small Plates
Belly and Egg
Miso marinated soft boiled egg topped spicy shaved pork belly and microgreens
Whipped Goat Cheese
Served with lemon-infused olive oil and spicy kale crumble
Chicken Satay Skewers
Coconut Serrano Cornbread
Ahi Tuna Aguachile
Steak Tartare
Beet + Cauliflower Tostada
Immerse Bar
Oysters on the Half Shell
Sanctuary Salad
Baby arugula, spinach and kale with apples,candied bird seed, feta and smoked tea vinaigrette
Half Sanctuary Salad
Baby arugula, spinach and kale with apples,candied bird seed, feta and smoked tea vinaigrette
Bowl Soup
Rotating selection of Chef Brent's favorite soups, served with housemade sourdough pebble bread
Cup Soup
Rotating selection of Chef Brent's favorite soups, served with housemade sourdough pebble bread
Charcuterie Board
Chef's rotating selection of cured meats and artisinal cheeses, fruit, housemade spend grain chia crackers, pebble bread and mustards
Green Curry Mussels with Chorizo
Hummus Trio
Salmon Tostadas
Seared miso glazed salmon over cabbage and greensand a white bean spread on tostada shells,topped with house-lacto-fermented salsa (GF)
Crispy Tofu Lettuce Wraps
Immerse Dinner
Quinoa Crusted Catfish
Not Your Mom's Lasagna
Chuletas con Posole
Jerk Crusted NY Strip
Cast iron seared Cedar River Natural Farms New York Strip over saugeed vegetables with roasted shallot and herb compound butter
Pork Belly Shrimp Udon Bowl
Bison Sausage Stroganoff
Mahi Falafel Tacos
Seared Mahi Mahi and falafel over cabbage on flour tortillas with lemon herb aioli and house-fermented tomatillo guajillo salsa with spicy brown rice
Pebble Bread
Desserts
Kids
Brunch
Priory Plate
Borracho beans and crispy corn tortillas layered together, topped with two local farm eggs, whiskey-stave smoked outlaw brisket, cheese, chipotle salsa rojo and whatnot
B.F.G.
Housemade Buttermilk Biscuits with spicyColorado sausage cream gravy
Breakfast Enchiladas
Tortillas stuffed with potatoes and Muenster cheese withchile verde and cilantro crema, topped with a fried egg
Today's Omelet
Ham & Cheese Biscuits
Poblano and Sausage Omelet
Roasted poblano chiles and Italian sausage in a threefarm-egg omelet topped with fennel seed goat cheese,served with church house potatoes, biscuit and jams
Shaved Ham Bennys
A pair of English muffins topped with argula, shaved ham,poached Mo'Eggs eggs and housemade hollandaise
Breakfast Tacos
Your choice of three, mix and match or go all in on one!
Sanctuary Salad
Baby arugula, spinach and kale with apples,candied bird seed, feta and smoked tea vinaigrette
Salmon Tostadas
Seared miso glazed salmon over cabbage and greensand a white bean spread on tostada shells,topped with house-lacto-fermented salsa (GF)
Berries and Cream French Toast
Vegetable Tofu Scramble
Mojo Pork Huevos
Kids
a la Carte
Draft
Flight
Half Pour
Taster
Mystery Full Pour
Mystery Half Pour
Winter Grätzer
Sage Saison
Hi How Are You?
Smoked Yerba And Orange Saison
Lovage Sour
Carawheat Brown
Green Tea Pale Ale
DDH IPA
Session Stout
Armagnac Stout
Tangerine And Molasses Stout
22 BA Pumpkin Stout
BA Cinn Almond Barleywine
BA Barleywine
BA Anniversary Blend
Almanac Doom Scroll IPA
Lemon Shandy
Bottle
Blueberry Saison
Kveik Pale Ale
BBA Sour Saison
Mixed-cultire sour Belgian-style saison aged eight months in an Axe and the Oak whiskey barrel , 9.0% ABV
Pink Guave Wit
Black Saison
Marzen
Lemon Verbena IPA
Tamarind Sour Saison
Raspberry Hazy IPA
Saison Brett
BBA Spon Sour
Incognito Citra IPA
Mixed Culture Table Saison
Cucumber Saison
Microvora Mushroom Sour
BBA Maibock
BA Rouge Oeno Belgian Strong
Shiraz Sangio Oeno
Oktoberfest
Bba Molasses Wheat Wine
Armagnac Stout
Hot Patootie
Sour Rye
RBA Peach Tea Quad
Grapefruit Saison
Friends
NA Kombucha
Shilling Cider - London Dry
2 Towns - Cosmic Crisp
Graft - Farm Flor
Finnriver - Forest Ginger
Boochcraft - Grapefruit Hibiscus (16 Oz)
Boochcraft - Apple Jasmine Kombucha (16 Oz)
Wild Tonic - Blackberry Mint (16 oz)
Gueuze Tilquin (375)
Gueze Tilquin (750)
Off Color - Apex Predator
Stillwater - Extra Dry
Jester King - Sing A Long Death Match
Jester King - Enigmatic Taxa
Beechwood - Blood Orange Meridian
Crooked Stave - Members Not Berries
Alesong - Raindrops On Roses
Evil Twin - Retro Series Lil B
Ecliptic - BA Oort
Belching Beaver - Sling Yer Hook
Red
1808 Valcavada Tempranillo
1808 Valcavada Tempranillo (Rioja, Spain)
Babylonstoren Nebukadnesar Red Blend
Babylonstoren
Bernardi Retromarcia Chianti
Berton Metal Label Cab Sauv
Berton
Bonpas CdR Villages
Carlin De Paulo Grignolino
Chat LaBastide Malbec
Chateau Lavastide Haute Malbec (Cahors, France)
Chat Mukhrani Saperavi Red
Château Mukhrani Saperavi (Kartli, Georgia)
Chat St Julian Bordeaux
Château St Julian Merlot/Cabernet/Cab Franc (Bordeaux Supérieur, France)
Ciconia Touriga Nacional
Ciconia Touriga Nacional (Alentejano, Portugal)
Darting Munier
Dom De Tourelles Red Blend
Durigutti Proyecto Las Compuertas
Durigutti Proyecto Las Compuertas Criolla Chica (Mendoza, Argentina)
Earthquake Zin
Fritz Windisch Dornfelder
Valckenberg Dornfelder (Rheinhessen, Germany)
Grilos Portugese Blend
Grilos Tempranillo, Touriga Nacional, Mencía (Dão, Portugal)
Gund Bund Mtn Cuvee
Kovac Nimród "Blues"
Mauro Molino Barolo
Mettler Petite Sirah
Montefiore Cabernet
OPP Pinot Noir
Red Block By Angelo Cellars
Regaleali Guarnaccio Perricone
Ruca Malen Petit Verdot
Ruca Malen Petit Verdot (Mendoza, Argentina)
Skouras Agiorghitiko St George
Skouras Agiorghitiko (Nemea, Greece)
Sperino Uvaggio Barolo
Sur De Los Andes Cab Franc
TAJ Pinotage
Three French Hens Merlot
Three French Hens Merlot/Mourvèdre (Pays d'Oc, France)
Ultreia St Jacques Mencia
Raúl Pérez
Zingari Super Tuscan
Zingari Sangiovese/Merlot/Petite Verdot/Syrah (Tuscany, Italy)
Gioventu Chianti
Palazzotto Dolcetto
White
Buonsenso
Capoeira White
Chat Mukhrani Goruli Mtsvane White
Château Mukhrani Goruli Mtsvane (Kartli, Georgia)
Chat Musar Jeune White
Château Musar
Colterris Chardonnay
Dafinos White
Dom Ciringa Fosilni Breg Sauv Blanc
Dr Hermann H Riesling
Dr. Hermann
Este Escolha
Foris Moscato
Foris Moscato (Oregon, USA)
Golden Chardonnay
Green and Social Verdejo
Green & Social Verdejo (Reuda, Spain)
Jade And Jasper Fiano
Joyce Albarino
Jules Taylor Pinot Gris
Krasno White Blend
Klet Brda
La Selva Sangio Bianco
Les Esperon White Blend
Mary Taylor DAnjou Blanc
Naturalmente Orange Pinot Grigio
Pfafl Gruner Veltliner
Pfafl Grüner Veltliner (Neiderösterreich, Austria)
Regaleali Grillo
Santiago Ruiz Albarino
Sincerely Sauv Blanc
Tiberio Trebbiano
Triennes Viognier
Triennes St Fleur Viognier (Provence, France)
Vinosia Falanghina
Piquitos Moscato
Pernand-Vergelesses Chardonnay
Sparkling/Rose/Flights
Graham Beck Brut
Kila Cava
Lambrusco Sparkling Red
Medici Ermete Reggiano Lambrusco I Quercioli Secco Lambrusco (Emilia-Romagna, Italy)
Llopart Sparkling Rosé
Llopart Monastrell/Garnatxa/Pinot Noir (Penedès, Spain)
Krasno Rebula Sparkling
Klet Brda
Rondeau Cerdon Bugey
Medieval De Ourem
Badenhorst Rose (Secatuers)
Seahorse Rose
Moshin Rose
Wine Flight and Cheese Plate
Somm Select x4
Casal Garcia Rose
Rose d'Enfer
Fortified/Dessert
Florido Palomino Amontillado Sherry
Cesar Florido
Alvear PX Med Oloroso Sherry
Alvear
Barbadillo PX Sweet Sherry
Barbadillo Pedro Ximenez, PX Sherry (Sweet) (Jerez, Spain)
Taylor Sauv Blanc Late Harvest
Jules Taylor Sauvignon Blanc, Late Harvest (Marlborough, New Zealand)
Niepoort Touriga Blend Ruby Port
Niepoort Touriga based blend, Ruby Port (Porto, Portugal)
Buller Tawney
Santorelli Passito
Barbadillo La Cilla Sherry
Half Glass
HALF Durigutti Proyecto Las Compuertas
Durigutti Proyecto Las Compuertas Criolla Chica (Mendoza, Argentina)
HALF Bliss Zinfandel
Bliss Zinfandel (Mendocino, California, USA)
HALF Darting Munier
HALF Grilos Portugese Blend
Grilos Tempranillo, Touriga Nacional, Mencía (Dão, Portugal)
HALF Boya Pinot Noir
Boya Pinot Noir (Leyda Valley, Chile)
HALF Ama Chianti Sangiovese
Ama Chianti Classico Sangiovese (Tuscany, Italy)
HALF 1808 Valcavada Tempranillo
1808 Valcavada Tempranillo (Rioja, Spain)
HALF Annick Bachelet Gamay
Annick Bachelet Gamay (Morgon Les Charmes, Beaujolais, France)
HALF Skouras Agiorghitiko St George
Skouras Agiorghitiko (Nemea, Greece)
HALF El Pajaro Rojo
HALF Campi Orgiolo Lacrima
Marotti Campi
HALF Kovacs Nimrod Rhapsody Red
Kovács Nimród Rhapsody (Bull's Blood) Kékfrankos, Pinot Noir, Syrah, Merlot and Cabernet Franc (Eger, Hungary)
HALF Chat LaBastide Malbec
Chateau Lavastide Haute Malbec (Cahors, France)
HALF Fiore Nebbiolo
Fiore Nebbiolo d'Alba (Piedmont, Italy)
HALF Three French Hens Merlot
Three French Hens Merlot/Mourvèdre (Pays d'Oc, France)
HALF Musar Jeune Red
Château Musar
HALF Chat St Julian Bordeaux
Château St Julian Merlot/Cabernet/Cab Franc (Bordeaux Supérieur, France)
HALF Colterris Cab Franc
Colterris Cabernet Franc (Grand Valley, Colorado, USA)
HALF Zingari Super Tuscan
Zingari Sangiovese/Merlot/Petite Verdot/Syrah (Tuscany, Italy)
HALF Chat Mukhrani Saperavi Red
Château Mukhrani Saperavi (Kartli, Georgia)
HALF Sur de Los Andes Cab Sauv
Sur de los Andes Cabernet Sauvignon (Mendoza, Argentina)
HALF Ciconia Touriga Nacional
Ciconia Touriga Nacional (Alentejano, Portugal)
HALF Berton Metal Label Cab Sauv
Berton
HALF Babylonstoren Nebukadnesar Red Blend
Babylonstoren
HALF Ruca Malen Petit Verdot
Ruca Malen Petit Verdot (Mendoza, Argentina)
HALF Guarnaccio Perricone
HALF Windisch Dornfelder
HALF Earthquake Zin
HALF Foris Moscato
Foris Moscato (Oregon, USA)
HALF Barbadillo Palomino Fino
Bodegas Barbadillo
HALF Green and Social Verdejo
Green & Social Verdejo (Reuda, Spain)
HALF Les Couteaux Tufiers Vouvray Chenin Blanc
Les Coteaux Tufiers, Vouvray Demi-Sec Chenin Blanc (Loire, France)
HALF Dr Hermann H Riesling
Dr. Hermann
HALF Blanquito
HALF Vina Mayo Pedro Ximenez
Viña Mayu Pedro Ximénez (Valle del Elqui, Chile)
HALF Anemos Moschofilero Roditis Greek White
Anemos Moschofilero/Roditis (Nemea, Greece)
HALF Triennes Viognier
Triennes St Fleur Viognier (Provence, France)
HALF Yarden Sauvignon Blanc
Yarden Sauvignon Blanc (Galilee , Israel)
HALF Cleebourg Auxerrois
Cleebourg Auxerrois (Alsace, France)
HALF Vinosia Fiano de Avellino
Luciano Ercolino
HALF Botani Moscatel
Botani Moscatel (Muscat of Alexandria) (Sierras de Málaga, Spain)
HALF Kumush Chenin Blanc
Kumusha Chenin Blanc (Breedekloof, South Africa)
HALF Chat Musar Jeune White
Château Musar
HALF Pfafl Gruner Veltliner
Pfafl Grüner Veltliner (Neiderösterreich, Austria)
HALF Bichot Macon Chardonnay
Maison Albert Bichot Chardonnay (Mâcon-Villages, France)
HALF Kovachs Nimrod Battonage Chardonnay
Kovács Nimród Battonage Chardonnay (Eger, Hungary)
HALF Chat Mukhrani Goruli Mtsvane White
Château Mukhrani Goruli Mtsvane (Kartli, Georgia)
HALF Krasno White Blend
Klet Brda
HALF La Cana Albarino
La Caña Navia Albariño (Rias Baixas, Spain)
HALF Buonseno Catarratto
HALF Naturalmente
HALF Cavallo delle Fate Grillo
Half Von Winnings Riesling
HALF Colterris Chardonnay
HALF Krasno Rebula Sparkling
Klet Brda
HALF 101 Bubbles Gruner Veltliner Sparkling
101 Bubbles Grüner Veltliner (Mendoza, Argentina)
HALF Huber Hugo Sparkling
Markus Huber
HALF Llopart Sparkling Rosé
Llopart Monastrell/Garnatxa/Pinot Noir (Penedès, Spain)
HALF Lambrusco Sparkling Red
Medici Ermete Reggiano Lambrusco I Quercioli Secco Lambrusco (Emilia-Romagna, Italy)
HALF Segura Viudas Sparkling
Segura Viudas Brut (Cava, Spain)
HALF Solara Pinotage Rosé
Solara
HALF Sierra Cantrabria Viura Rosé
Sierra Cantabria Rosado Viura (Macabeo), Garnacha, Tempranillo (Rioja, Spain)
HALF Griottes Beaujolais Rosé
Pierre-Marie Chermette Griottes Beaujolais Gamay (Beaujolais, France)
HALF Anciano Rosado
HALF Florido Palomino Amontillado Sherry
Cesar Florido
HALF Alvear PX Med Oloroso Sherry
Alvear
HALF Barbadillo PX Sweet Sherry
Barbadillo Pedro Ximenez, PX Sherry (Sweet) (Jerez, Spain)
HALF Taylor Sauv Blanc Late Harvest
Jules Taylor Sauvignon Blanc, Late Harvest (Marlborough, New Zealand)
HALF Niepoort Touriga Blend Ruby Port
Niepoort Touriga based blend, Ruby Port (Porto, Portugal)
Bottle Wine
BOTL Durigutti Proyecto Las Compuertas
Durigutti Proyecto Las Compuertas Criolla Chica (Mendoza, Argentina)
BOTL Darting Munier
BOTL Grilos Portugese Blend
Grilos Tempranillo, Touriga Nacional, Mencía (Dão, Portugal)
BOTL Fritz Windisch Dornfelder
Valckenberg Dornfelder (Rheinhessen, Germany)
BOTL Glatzer Zweigelt
BOTL Ama Chianti Sangiovese
Ama Chianti Classico Sangiovese (Tuscany, Italy)
BOTL Skouras St George
BOTL Angela Pinot Noir
BOTL Kovacs Soul Syrah
BOTL Earthquake Zin
BOTL El Pajaro Roja
BTL Guarnaccio Perricone
BOTL Croix De Bonpas
BOTL Campi Orgiolo Lacrima
Marotti Campi
BOTL Chat LaBastide Malbec
Chateau Lavastide Haute Malbec (Cahors, France)
BOTL 1808 Valcavada Tempranillo
1808 Valcavada Tempranillo (Rioja, Spain)
BOTL Three French Hens Merlot
Three French Hens Merlot/Mourvèdre (Pays d'Oc, France)
BOTL TAJ Pinotage
BOTL Berton Shiraz
BOTL Red Block By Angelo
BOTL Ciconia Touriga Nacional
Ciconia Touriga Nacional (Alentejano, Portugal)
BOTL Chat St Julian Bordeaux
Château St Julian Merlot/Cabernet/Cab Franc (Bordeaux Supérieur, France)
BOTL Zingari Super Tuscan
Zingari Sangiovese/Merlot/Petite Verdot/Syrah (Tuscany, Italy)
BOTL Chat Mukhrani Saperavi Red
Château Mukhrani Saperavi (Kartli, Georgia)
BOTL Sur de Los Andes Cab Sauv
Sur de los Andes Cabernet Sauvignon (Mendoza, Argentina)
BOTL Babylonstoren Nebukadnesar Red Blend
Babylonstoren
BOTL Ruca Malen Petit Verdot
Ruca Malen Petit Verdot (Mendoza, Argentina)
Montefiore Cabernet
Bernardi Retromarcia Chianti
BOTL Molino Barolo
BOTL Sperino Uvaggio Barolo
Dom Des Tourelles Red Blen
BOTL Foris Moscato
Foris Moscato (Oregon, USA)
BOTL Barbadillo Palomino Fino
Bodegas Barbadillo
BOTL Buonsenso
BOTL Green and Social Verdejo
Green & Social Verdejo (Reuda, Spain)
BOTL Vinosia Fiano de Avellino
Luciano Ercolino
BOTL Jasper And Jade Fiano
BOTLMaison Noir O.P.P. Pinot Gris
BOTL Dr Hermann H Riesling
Dr. Hermann
BOTL Vina Mayo Pedro Ximenez
Viña Mayu Pedro Ximénez (Valle del Elqui, Chile)
BOTL Anemos Moschofilero Roditis Greek White
Anemos Moschofilero/Roditis (Nemea, Greece)
BOTL Triennes Viognier
Triennes St Fleur Viognier (Provence, France)
BOTL Von Winnings Riesling 2019
BOTL Santiago Ruiz
BOTL Sincerly Sauv Blanc
BOTL Chat Musar Jeune White
Château Musar
BOTL Cavallo delle Fate
BOTL Tiberio Trebbiano
BOTL Joyce Albarino
BOTL Pfafl Gruner Veltliner
Pfafl Grüner Veltliner (Neiderösterreich, Austria)
BOTL Golden Chard
BOTL Chat Mukhrani Goruli Mtsvane White
Château Mukhrani Goruli Mtsvane (Kartli, Georgia)
BOTL La Cana Albarino
La Caña Navia Albariño (Rias Baixas, Spain)
BOTL Colterris Chard
BOTL Krasno White Blend
Klet Brda
BOTL Naturalmente
BOTL Astrolabe Pinot Gris
BOTL Este Vinho Verde
BOTL Dom Ciringa Fosilni Breg
Mary Taylor Anjou Blanc
BOTL Graham Beck Brut
BOTL Kila Cava
BOTL Rivarose
BOTL Cerdon Bugey
BOTL 101 Bubbles Gruner Veltliner Sparkling
101 Bubbles Grüner Veltliner (Mendoza, Argentina)
BOTL Llopart Sparkling Rosé
Llopart Monastrell/Garnatxa/Pinot Noir (Penedès, Spain)
BOTL Lambrusco Sparkling Red
Medici Ermete Reggiano Lambrusco I Quercioli Secco Lambrusco (Emilia-Romagna, Italy)
BOTL Anciano Rosado
BOTL Griottes Beaujolais Rosé
Pierre-Marie Chermette Griottes Beaujolais Gamay (Beaujolais, France)
BOTL Medevial de Ourem
AWS BTL Aviary
AWS BTL Taj
AWS BOTL Krasno Bubbles
AWS BOTL Vinosia Falanghina
BOTL Florido Palomino Amontillado Sherry
Cesar Florido
BOTL Alvear PX Med Oloroso Sherry
Alvear
BOTL Barbadillo PX Sweet Sherry
Barbadillo Pedro Ximenez, PX Sherry (Sweet) (Jerez, Spain)
BOTL Taylor Sauv Blanc Late Harvest
Jules Taylor Sauvignon Blanc, Late Harvest (Marlborough, New Zealand)
BOTL Niepoort Touriga Blend Ruby Port
Niepoort Touriga based blend, Ruby Port (Porto, Portugal)
Cocktails
Boulder Old Fashioned
Demerara, citrus bitters, featuring Boulder Spirits Whiskey
Coconut Seltzer
Guava Seltzer
Bloody Mary
Housemade fermented garlic and horseradish bloody mary. A three ounce pour, if you're counting.
Mimosa
Seasonal juices, ferfect to share with a bottle of Valdo Prosecco. Just add friends
Mimosa Bottle Special
Seasonal juices, ferfect to share with a bottle of Valdo Prosecco. Just add friends
Not Your Mama's Bloody
Sangria
A blend of wine, brandy and assorted fruit
Freaky Tiki
Viking Lady
Key Lime Dime
Apple Spice Old Fashioned
Black Bee
Tipping Boulder
Mezcal Old Fashioned
Southside Terrain
Dusty Wrench
Apparitions And Necromancers
I've Come To Confess
Bloody Storm
Monte Cassino
Scary Sherry
Autumnal Fireside
To Your Health
The Tonic
Cranberry, rosemary, pineapple, cinnamon, clove, cayenne, apple cider vinegar, lemon, turmeric, green tea, honey, soda
Hopped GInger Spritzer
Local Relic hopped soda water, fresh ginger syrup, citrus
Bee Pollen Cold Brew Coffee
Lockhard Farms Honey (or not), almond milk or breve on request
Housemade Sparkling Cordial
Housemade sparkling cordial, choose from pomegranate, pineapple ginger, or cranberry cardamom