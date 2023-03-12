Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

The Cask and Rasher

369 Reviews

$$

245 Mansion Street

Coxsackie, NY 12051

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Small Bites

Shrimp Basket

$16.00

(6) butterflied, battered, & fried shrimp. Served with hand cut fries, & coleslaw. Tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub.

Belgian Pretzel Bread Sticks

$10.00

(4) Salted pretzel sticks served with beer cheese.

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Russet Potato, double fried. Tossed in Garlic Parm +$1.50 Tossed in Cajun +0.50

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Fried dill pickle chips served with cajun remoulade.

Specials

Irish Eggrolls

$8.00Out of stock

House made corned beef, thousand island, kraut, & swiss.

Classic Reuben

$15.00

Smoked corned beef, kraut, swiss, & thousand island. Served on rye with fries and pickle chips.

Guinness Stew

$15.00

Brisket, potatoes, onions, carrots, celery, Guinness, beef stock, in a bread bowl.

Fried Haddock Dinner

$18.00

Fried haddock,, tartar sauce, coleslaw, & lemon wedge. Served with hand cut fries.

Staples

The Wings

$8.00+

Our award winning jumbo chicken wings with choice of sauce, carrots, celery and house bleu cheese. Sauce Options: COJO, Classic, BBQ, Hot, Lethal, Area 51, Garlic Butter Parm

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

(4) handmade tenders, fries, choice of dipping sauce.

Cask Burger

$12.00

American cheese, greens, Cask sauce, pickles, & red onion. Add Bacon +$1.50

Chicken Filet

$13.00

Crispy chicken, pickles, CR<25 sauce, greens, and red onion. Add bacon +$1.50 Add Hot Honey +$1

Kale & Brussels Salad

$14.00

Kale, roasted cherry tomatoes, shaved parm, black pepper Caesar, & sunflower seeds. Add fried chicken, shrimp, or eggplant +$3

Rasher Chop Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, bacon, crumbled bleu, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, & house vinaigrette. Add fried chicken, shrimp, or eggplant +$3

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Vegetarian black bean burger, vegan roll, greens, & red onion. Add American or Cheddar Cheese +$1

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

518-731-PINT (7468) or info@caskandrasher.com for inquiries.

Website

Location

245 Mansion Street, Coxsackie, NY 12051

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stewart House
orange starNo Reviews
2 North Water Street Athens, NY 12015
View restaurantnext
Swoon Kitchenbar
orange star3.9 • 739
340 Warren Street Hudson, NY 12534
View restaurantnext
Green St Deli Hudson NY 12534
orange star4.6 • 106
67 Green St Hudson, NY 12534
View restaurantnext
Murphy's Law Public House - 1147 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
1147 Main Street Leeds, NY 12451
View restaurantnext
Red Rooster Bar & Grill - 845 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
845 Main Street Cairo, NY 12413
View restaurantnext
O'Slattery's Irish Restaurant and Pub - Delmar, NY
orange star4.7 • 628
318 Delaware Ave. Delmar, NY 12054
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Coxsackie
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Saugerties
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
New Lebanon
review star
No reviews yet
Red Hook
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Latham
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston