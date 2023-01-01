The Caterie
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Full service catering - on and offsite. Let us help you plan the perfect event.
Location
3753 Perkins Road Suite D, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Juban's Restaurant & Bar - 3739 Perkins Rd
No Reviews
3739 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurant
Solera - Spanish Tapas Restaurant and Bar - 4205 Perkins Road
No Reviews
4205 Perkins Road Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurant
Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine
No Reviews
2323 S Acadian Thrwy Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurant
More near Baton Rouge