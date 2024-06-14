- Home
American, seafood, wings, comfort food, salads, sandwiches, burgers
The Catfish Place
2324 13th Street
Saint Cloud, FL 34769
Full Menu
Appetizers
- 1 Lb Steamed Shrimp$21.99
- 1/2 Lb Steamed Shrimp$16.99
- Broiled Scallops$15.99
- Choice of 2 Combo Appetizer$18.99
- Choice of 3 Combo Appetizer$26.99
- Fresh Fried Green Tomatoes$9.99
- Fresh Fried Okra$9.99
- Fried Chicken Livers$13.99
- Fried Clams$13.99
- Fried Lobster$19.99
- Fried Pickles$9.99
- Fried Scallops$15.99
- Fried Shrimp
We bread our own$12.99
- Frog Legs$15.99
- Gator$15.99
- Gator & Frog Legs$21.99
- Onion Rings$11.99
- Potato Skins
6 pieces$11.99
- Shrimp Cocktail
8 large$12.99
Chicken Wings
Deluxe Salads
Side Orders
- Fresh Corn on the Cob$4.29
- Fried Okra$4.69
- Hush Puppies
- Side Baked Potato$4.29
- Side Cheese Grits$4.29
- Side Coleslaw$4.29
- Side French Fries$4.29
- Side Grits$4.29
- Side Hashbrowns W/ONIONS$4.29
- Side Homemade Hash Browns$4.29
- Side Mashed Potatoes$4.29
- Side of Apple Sauce$4.29
- Side of Gravy$1.00
- Side of Pickles$1.00
- Side Sweet Potato$4.29
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.69
- Side Tossed Salad$4.29
- Sliced Tomatoes$2.99
- Vegetable of the Day$4.29
- Fresh Fried Catfish$9.99
Sandwiches
- Catfish Sandwich
Served with hush puppies or on a bun$10.99
- Cheeseburger
Fresh ground chuck$7.99
- Chicken Breast on a Bun$9.99
- Chicken Tenders on a Roll$9.99
- Fried Flounder Sandwich$11.99
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.99
- Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich$8.99
- Hamburger
Fresh ground chuck$6.99
- Jumbo Hot Dog$8.99
- Steak & Cheese Sub$12.99
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.99
Desserts
Entrees
Specialty Dinners
Steaks, Chops & Chicken
- Chopped Steak Entree
Pound (with or without onions)$19.99
- Steak of the day Entree
10 oz$30.99
- Chicken Tenders Entree$20.99
- Fried Chicken Livers Entree$17.99
- Breaded Pork Chops Entree$23.99
- Grilled Pork Chops Entree
2 center-cut, breaded or grilled$23.99
- Grilled Chicken Breasts Entree
2 skinless, boneless$25.99
Fried Entrees
- Fresh Catfish Entree
No bones$22.99
- Fried Fingerling Catfish Entree
Sweet & tender (small fish with bones)$23.99
- Fresh Fried Shrimp Entree
We bread our own
- Fresh Oysters Entree
We bread our own$27.99
- Fried Scallops Entree
We bread our own$27.99
- Fried Clams Entree$19.99
- Fried Flounder Fillet Entree$22.99
- Fried Lobster Entree$32.99
- Fried Snapper Entree$26.99
- Fried Frog Legs Entree$25.99
- Fried Gator Entree$26.99
- Fried Cod Entree$24.99
Broiled Entrees
Steamed Crab & Shrimp Dinners
Create Your Own Fried Platter
Senior Citizens Special Menu
Fried Entrees
- Fresh Catfish Senior Special
No bones$18.99
- Fingerling Catfish Senior Special
Sweet & tender (small fish with bones)$19.99
- Shrimp & Catfish Senior Special$19.99
- Fried Clams Senior Special$14.99
- Fried Scallops Senior Special$20.99
- Filet of Flounder Senior Special$19.99
- Fresh Fried Shrimp Senior Special$15.99
- Shrimp & Tenders Senior Special$19.99
- Frog Legs Senior Special$19.99
- Gator Tail Senior Special
Fresh from local lakes$21.99
- Fried Oysters Senior Special$23.99
- Fried Snapper Senior Special$22.99
- Fried Lobster Senior Special$25.99
- Fried Cod Senior Special$20.99
Broiled Entrees
Steaks, Chops & Chicken
- Chopped Steak Senior Special
With or without onions$16.99
- Chicken Tenders Senior Special$17.99
- Chicken Livers Senior Special$15.99
- Grilled Chicken Breast Senior Special
Skinless, boneless$17.99
- Breaded Pork Chop Senior Special$16.99
- Grilled Pork Chop Senior Special
Center cut, breaded or grilled$16.99
- Chicken Wings (8) Senior Special$17.99
Fish to Go
Shrimp to Go
Thursday Special Menu
Thursday Special
Kid's Menu
- Broiled Flounder (Kids)$9.99
- Catfish (Kids)$9.99
- Cheese Burger (Kids)$9.99
- Chicken Tenders (Kids)$9.99
- Fried Clams (Kids)$11.99
- Fried Flounder (Kids)$9.99
- Fried Shrimp (Kids)$9.99
- Gator Tail (Kids)$12.99
- Grilled Cheese (Kids)$7.99
- Grilled Chicken Breasts (Kids)
2 skinless, boneless$9.99
- Hamburger (Kids)
Fresh ground chuck$9.99
- Hot Dog (Kids)$9.99
- Snow Crab Cluster (Kids)$12.99
To-Go / Off-Menu
Whole Pies
Off Menu Items
- Cod Sandwich (Off)$11.99
- Snapper Sandwich (Off)$12.99
- Sub on Bun (Off)$7.99
- 1 Snow Cluster (Off)$12.99
- Choice of 3 Veggie/Side Plate (Off)$11.99
- Choice of 4 Veggie/Side Plate (Off)$14.99
- 3 Hush Puppies (Off)$1.50
- 1/2 Side Hush Puppies (Off)$2.50
- Pork Tenderloin Sandwich (Off)$9.99
- 1 Roll (Off)$0.99
- Side Rolls (Off)$1.75
Catfish and Sides
- 1/2 Gallon Soup (To-Go)$24.49
- 10oz Catfish & 6 Hush Puppies$18.99
- 20oz Catfish & 10 Hush Puppies$25.99
- 40oz Catfish & 18 Hush Puppies$34.99
- Choice of 4 CF/Shrimp Box Sides (To-Go)$14.99
- Choice of 6 CF/Shrimp Box Sides (To-Go)$20.99
- Drinks (To-Go)$2.50
- Pt. Side (To-Go)$7.99
- Qt. Side (To-Go)$13.99
- Qt. Soup (To-Go)$12.99
Raw Seafood
Coleslaw
Hush Puppy Mix
Cocktail & Tartar
Dressings
Cornmeal
Gallon of Tea
Gift Shop
Fresh Honey
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2324 13th Street, Saint Cloud, FL 34769
