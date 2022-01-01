Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Cavalier

351 Reviews

$

2400 Webberville Road

Austin, TX 78702

Order Again

Popular Items

Side Fries
Po Boy - Shrimp
Carrot Hummus

SNACKS

CUTLERY & NAPKINS

ALL TO-GO ORDERS: Choose if you need Cutlery & Napkins, or not.

Roasted Beets

Roasted Beets

$5.00

feta, honey, spiced pecans

Carrot Hummus

$5.00

cinnamon-roasted carrots, pinto beans, chili oil, with tortilla strips

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$5.00

with Louisiana mignonette & whole grain mustard, topped with bacon *can be made vegetarian

Side Fries

Side Fries

$5.00

Caribbean spiced fries

Snack Pack

Snack Pack

$10.00

Lunchable for grownups: White cheddar, andouille sausage, pickled okra, peach jam, fire crackers, plus a Free Lil Rocky's sweet treat

POBOYS

Po Boy - Cauliflower

Po Boy - Cauliflower

$12.00

Haitian-spiced cauliflower on New Orleans French loaf, fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, house pickles and mayo. Vegetarian.

Po Boy - Chicken

Po Boy - Chicken

$12.00

Hand-battered, buttermilk dipped fried chicken tenders on New Orleans french loaf w/ lettuce, tomato, house pickles and mayo.

Po Boy - Shrimp

Po Boy - Shrimp

$12.00

Battered shrimp on New Orleans french loaf w/ lettuce, tomato, house pickles and mayo.

HANDHELDS

Cavalier Burger

Cavalier Burger

$10.00

1/4 # all-beef patty on brioche bun with white american cheese, LTO, house mayo & pickles; with choice of side

Veggie Cavalier Burger

Veggie Cavalier Burger

$10.00

Vegetarian Gardenburger patty on Easy Tiger bun with white american cheese, LTO, house mayo & pickles; with choice of side

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Hand-dipped, buttermilk-fried With Choice of: buffalo, honey mustard, or ranch dip

Chicken Sando

Chicken Sando

$12.00

Hand-battered, buttermilk-dipped sweet & spicy chicken w/ Caribbean coleslaw, on a brioche bun. Sub Cauliflower = Vegetarian Sub Shrimp = Pescatarian Add Bacon $2 With choice of side.

Cauliflower Sando

$12.00

Swenson Burger

$10.00

1/4# beef + brisket patty, American cheese, grilled onions, house pickles, shrettuce, burger sauce, brioche bun

Veggie Swenson Burger

$10.00

Vegetarian Gardenburger™ patty, American cheese, grilled onions, house pickles, shrettuce, burger sauce, brioche bun

SALADS + MORE

SPECIAL: Soup Of The Day

$6.00
Cavalier Crunch Salad

Cavalier Crunch Salad

$12.00

Kale, cabbage, carrot, white cheddar, spiced pecans, orange-sesame vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.00

A classic with iceberg, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, bacon

TREATS

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Grandma Rocky's

Butt Nutters

$2.00Out of stock

Lil Rocky's home made caramel-chocolate rice crispy delight

FROZEN DOG TREATS

FROZEN DOG TREATS

$1.00

Peanut butter, banana, yogurt. House made.

SIDES

Caribbean Coleslaw

$4.00
Side Fries

Side Fries

$5.00

Caribbean spiced fries

Side Salad

$4.00

romaine, tomato, red onion, croutons

Side Tots

$5.00
Zapp's Chips

Zapp's Chips

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$2.00

sizzle sizzle, ya'll

Side Sauce

$0.75

FOOD

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Two hand-battered buttermilk-dipped chicken tenders. Choice of side: Fries, Tater Tots, or Zap's Chips. $5 every Tuesday w/ purchase of Adult Meal

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$5.00

Meat & cheese only. Choice of side: Fries, Tater Tots, or Zap's Regular Chips. $5 every Tuesday w/ purchase of Adult Meal.

Kids Chicken Sandwich

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

hand-battered, buttermilk dipped chicken tender on an Easy Tiger bun. (plain & dry). Choice of side: Fries, Tater Tots, or Zapp's Chips. $5 every Tuesday w/ purchase of Adult Meal.

MERCH

4-Year Anny Shirt

4-Year Anny Shirt

$20.00

vintage-style orange & green printed on soft heathered black t-shirt. Artwork by Bryan Keplesky.

Alligator Heart T-Shirt

Alligator Heart T-Shirt

$15.00

Next Level Brand Triblend / Vintage Black / Gold Ink

Cavalier Logo Tank

Cavalier Logo Tank

$10.00

White ink on black shirt

Crawdaddy T-Shirt

Crawdaddy T-Shirt

$28.00

Back reads: "Anyone can be a father. It takes someone special to be a craw-daddy"

Bless Your Heart Mug

Bless Your Heart Mug

$16.00

12oz fat-bottomed blue ceramic mug with gold printing | "Bless Your Heart" on the back

Biting Gator Sweatshirt

Biting Gator Sweatshirt

$40.00

Gold ink on dark gray super soft sweatshirt.

Bitting Gator T-Shirt

Bitting Gator T-Shirt

$20.00

Gold ink on solid black soft tee.

Pride Baseball

Pride Baseball

$30.00

Fall 2022 | Rainbow | Skeleton | 3/4 Sleeve T-shirts

Pride Hat

Pride Hat

$20.00

Navy w/ Mint Rope Rainbow | Skeleton Patch

Pride Patch

Pride Patch

$5.00

white edging with Rainbow

Skeleton Enamel Pin

Skeleton Enamel Pin

$5.00
Wicky's Walkup Tie Dye Shirt

Wicky's Walkup Tie Dye Shirt

$15.00

colorful and comfy

Smokes

American Spirit Yellow

$12.00

American Spirit Blue

$12.00

Camel Crush

$12.00

Marlboro Gold

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

The Cavalier is a neighborhood pub serving homemade southern-inspired food in East Austin. Classic cocktails, cold beer, decent wine, and a from-scratch kitchen. Dog-friendly patio, pool table, and three dart boards; kids welcome before 8pm. Join us for Weekend Brunch, Daily Happy Hour, and Late Nights.

Website

Location

2400 Webberville Road, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

