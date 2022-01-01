The Cazadero Steakhouse - Estacada
950 Reviews
$$
352 SE Hwy 211
Estacada, OR 97023
Sweet Side
Savory Side
All American Breakfast
Two farm-fresh eggs any style with either fresh shoulder bacon, applewood sliced bacon or sausage
Biscuits & Gravy
Two buttermilk biscuits smothered in our house-made bacon and sausage gravy.
Chicken Fried Steak
House-made chicken fried cube steak with our made-from-scratch bacon and sausage gravy.
Steak ‘N’ Eggs
Top sirloin egg, cooked to your liking with two fresh eggs any style. Upgrade your steak to any of our premium choices, ask your server for details.
Bacon ‘N’ Cheese Omelette
A three egg omelette with aged cheddar cheese and shoulder bacon.
Ham ‘N’ Cheese Omelette
Country-style ham with aged cheddar cheese in our three egg omelette.
Farmer’s Omelette
Sliced mushrooms, bell peppers and onion with aged cheddar cheese. Add ham or shoulder bacon +1.99 each.
Benedicts
Country Benny
Our chicken fried steak over buttermilk biscuits topped with two eggs any style and smothered with our bacon and sausage gravy.
Steak Benny
A 6oz top sirloin steak, cooked to order served over toasted English muffins topped with two eggs any style and drizzled with savory béarnaise sauce.
Traditional Benny
Sliced ham steak topped with two poached eggs over English muffins covered with tangy hollandaise sauce
Breakfast Sides
Appetizers
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Hand cut and battered in our house-made beer batter, flash fried and dusted with parmesan cheese and fresh herbs. Served with a side of ranch for dipping.
Steamer Clams
Simmered in bouillon and served with toasted baguette.
Prawn Cocktail
A half dozen jumbo prawns poached in aromatics, chilled and served over chiffonade iceberg lettuce with a lemon wedge and spicy, house-made cocktail sauce.
Beer Battered Pickle Spears
Kosher pickle spears are hand battered in our beer batter, flash-fried and served with a side of cool ranch for dipping.
The Cazadero Nacho Platter
A mound of crispy, fresh tortilla chips with refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, melted cheddar and jack cheeses. Add your choice of chicken tinga, pork carnitas or taco meat 1.99 each.
Cheese Curds
Flash-fried cheddar cheese curds served with house made citrus jalapeño jelly for dipping
Cazadero Dam Near Famous Popper Dip
Sliced, fresh jalapeños with our cream cheese blend and spices served with your choice of fresh tortilla chips, toasted and sliced baguette or a little of both 9.99
'Dero Wings
Plump, juicy, beer brined jumbo wings are flash-fried and tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with carrot and celery sticks and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
Hunting Lodge Salads
Steakhouse Steak Salad
A Black Angus top sirloin steak, cooked to your liking and resting on romaine lettuce blend with thin sliced red onion, sweet drop peppers, bleu cheese and toasted pumpkin seeds.
Traditional Caesar Salad
Hearty romaine hearts with croutons, sliced red onion and aged parmesan cheese. Add sautéed chicken breast +3.99, add pan seared sirloin +5.99, add Creole jumbo prawns +9.99
Southwest Ranch Salad
Freshly torn romaine hearts tossed with toasted corn nuts, sliced tomato, red onion and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with a side of pico de gallo and guacamole. Add blackened chicken +3.99, add blackened sirloin steak +5.99, or with Creole jumbo prawns +9.99
The Sandwich Board
The Cazadero Prime Rib
Thin-sliced, house-smoked prime rib on a toasted pretzel roll with melted, aged cheddar cheese and a side of au jus.
S.O.S.
Sirloin On A Shingle, seared baseball top sirloin served open faced on truffle mashed potatoes with a toasted baguette and a savory grain mustard demi-glace.
The Double B.A.T.
Both shoulder bacon and thick sliced pepper bacon with arugula and vine-ripe tomato on toasted potato bread with chimichurri aioli.
Jose’s Monte Cristo
Sliced deli-style ham with aged Swiss cheese and our house-made tomato bacon jam on battered Texas toast fried golden and dusted with confectioner’s sugar.
Grilled Reuben
Sliced corned beef with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and our spicy Russian dressing on grilled rye bread.
Fish Creek Torta
Delicate, ale battered cod on a toasted baguette with aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and house-made guacamole.
Albacore Tuna Melt
Caper-infused tuna salad with a splash of lemon on toasted sourdough with aged cheddar cheese.
Steakhouse Burgers
Big River Elk
Our lean elk burger topped with shoulder bacon, deli ham, melted pepper jack cheese and an egg on a toasted pretzel bun with arugula and our house tomato bacon jam.
Lamburgesa
Hand-pattied from seasoned ground lamb with green chilies on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with chiffonade iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese and chipotle ranch.
Classic Patty Melt
Our third-pound burger patty on toasted, thick-sliced rye bread with Swiss cheese, grilled red onion and spicy Russian dressing
Bacon Cheeseburger
Perfectly seasoned and grilled burger topped with melted cheddar and crisp bacon. Sometimes you crave beef and pork together, right?
BYO 1/2 Pound All Beef Burger
BYO 1/3 Pound All Beef Burger
BYO Elk Burger
BYO Chicken Burger
BYO Black Bean Veggie Burger
Entrees
Fish ‘N’ Chips
Fresh cod filet, hand battered and flash-fried. Served with your choice of fries or tots and a side of coleslaw. Trade up your fries or tots to truffle fries or tots +1.99
Fresh Herb Alfredo
Al Dente fettuccine pasta tossed with our herb infused Alfredo sauce and served with a side of toasted garlic bread. Add seasoned chicken breast +3.99, add Angus sirloin steak +5.99, add sautéed jumbo prawns +9.99
Penne ‘N’ Cheese
Our house recipe served bubbling with a cheese crust and a side of grilled cheese bread. Add blackened chicken breast +3.99, add Angus blackened sirloin +5.95, add Creole jumbo prawns +9.99
Sautéed Garlic Prawns
Jumbo prawns sautéed with pepper bacon, fresh herbs and served with your choice of two sides.
Beer Battered Chicken Tenders
Hand battered and flash fried. Served with your choice of ranch, house tomato bacon jam or any of our wing success for dipping and two sides.
Steaks
Kid's Menu
Kid's Quesadilla
Grilled cheese quesadilla with ranch for dipping.
Kid's Penne ‘N’ Cheese
A smaller portion of our house-made penne ‘n’ cheese.
Peanut Butter ‘N’ Jelly Sandwich
With a side of fries or tots.
Cheese Curds
With a side of fries or tots.
Chicken Tender
A single piece chicken tender with a side of fries or tots.
Kid's Fish ‘N’ Chips
With a side of fries or tots.
Kid’s Burger
Grilled quarter pound burger with cheese and a side of fries or tots.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Toasted American cheese with a side of fries or tots.
Signature Side Dishes
Bowl of Soup
Cup of Soup
Side Caeser Salad
Side House Salad
Side of Cloeslaw
Side of Fresh Vegetable Du Jour
Side of Fries
Side of Tots
Side of Garlic Mashed Potatoes w/ house gravy
Side of Herbed Truffled fries
Side of Herbed Truffled Tots
Side of House Made Spatzle
Side of Loaded Baker ( after 4pm )
Side of Penne-n-Cheese
Side of Potato Croquettes
Side of Rice Pilaf
Side of onion rings
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
352 SE Hwy 211, Estacada, OR 97023