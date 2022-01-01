Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Cazadero Steakhouse - Estacada

950 Reviews

$$

352 SE Hwy 211

Estacada, OR 97023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger
Kid’s Burger
Beer Battered Chicken Tenders

Sweet Side

Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.99+

Served with whipped butter and real maple syrup.

Oregon Berry Cakes

$8.99+

Made with fresh, local berries and served with Marionberry syrup and whipped butter.

Vanilla Orange French Toast

$9.99

Served with your choice of maple or Marionberry syrup and whipped butter.

Savory Side

All American Breakfast

$8.99

Two farm-fresh eggs any style with either fresh shoulder bacon, applewood sliced bacon or sausage

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.99

Two buttermilk biscuits smothered in our house-made bacon and sausage gravy.

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

House-made chicken fried cube steak with our made-from-scratch bacon and sausage gravy.

Steak ‘N’ Eggs

$16.99

Top sirloin egg, cooked to your liking with two fresh eggs any style. Upgrade your steak to any of our premium choices, ask your server for details.

Bacon ‘N’ Cheese Omelette

$11.99

A three egg omelette with aged cheddar cheese and shoulder bacon.

Ham ‘N’ Cheese Omelette

$11.99

Country-style ham with aged cheddar cheese in our three egg omelette.

Farmer’s Omelette

$10.99

Sliced mushrooms, bell peppers and onion with aged cheddar cheese. Add ham or shoulder bacon +1.99 each.

Benedicts

Country Benny

$14.99

Our chicken fried steak over buttermilk biscuits topped with two eggs any style and smothered with our bacon and sausage gravy.

Steak Benny

$17.99

A 6oz top sirloin steak, cooked to order served over toasted English muffins topped with two eggs any style and drizzled with savory béarnaise sauce.

Traditional Benny

$11.99

Sliced ham steak topped with two poached eggs over English muffins covered with tangy hollandaise sauce

Breakfast Sides

Side of Bacon

$4.99

Side of Sausage

$4.99

Side of Ham

$4.99

Hash Browns

$3.99

Country Potatoes

$3.99

Toast

$2.99

English Muffin

$2.99

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.99

(1) Vanilla Orange French Toast

$3.99

(1) Pancake

$3.99

Salsa

$1.99

Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Side of Hollandaise Sauce

$1.99

Side of Béarnaise Sauce

$1.99

(1) Egg

$1.99

Appetizers

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$10.99

Hand cut and battered in our house-made beer batter, flash fried and dusted with parmesan cheese and fresh herbs. Served with a side of ranch for dipping.

Steamer Clams

$11.99

Simmered in bouillon and served with toasted baguette.

Prawn Cocktail

$13.99

A half dozen jumbo prawns poached in aromatics, chilled and served over chiffonade iceberg lettuce with a lemon wedge and spicy, house-made cocktail sauce.

Beer Battered Pickle Spears

$8.99

Kosher pickle spears are hand battered in our beer batter, flash-fried and served with a side of cool ranch for dipping.

The Cazadero Nacho Platter

$11.99

A mound of crispy, fresh tortilla chips with refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, melted cheddar and jack cheeses. Add your choice of chicken tinga, pork carnitas or taco meat 1.99 each.

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Flash-fried cheddar cheese curds served with house made citrus jalapeño jelly for dipping

Cazadero Dam Near Famous Popper Dip

$9.99

Sliced, fresh jalapeños with our cream cheese blend and spices served with your choice of fresh tortilla chips, toasted and sliced baguette or a little of both 9.99

'Dero Wings

$8.99+

Plump, juicy, beer brined jumbo wings are flash-fried and tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with carrot and celery sticks and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

Hunting Lodge Salads

Steakhouse Steak Salad

$16.99

A Black Angus top sirloin steak, cooked to your liking and resting on romaine lettuce blend with thin sliced red onion, sweet drop peppers, bleu cheese and toasted pumpkin seeds.

Traditional Caesar Salad

$10.99

Hearty romaine hearts with croutons, sliced red onion and aged parmesan cheese. Add sautéed chicken breast +3.99, add pan seared sirloin +5.99, add Creole jumbo prawns +9.99

Southwest Ranch Salad

$12.99

Freshly torn romaine hearts tossed with toasted corn nuts, sliced tomato, red onion and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with a side of pico de gallo and guacamole. Add blackened chicken +3.99, add blackened sirloin steak +5.99, or with Creole jumbo prawns +9.99

The Sandwich Board

The Cazadero Prime Rib

$15.99

Thin-sliced, house-smoked prime rib on a toasted pretzel roll with melted, aged cheddar cheese and a side of au jus.

S.O.S.

$16.99

Sirloin On A Shingle, seared baseball top sirloin served open faced on truffle mashed potatoes with a toasted baguette and a savory grain mustard demi-glace.

The Double B.A.T.

$12.99

Both shoulder bacon and thick sliced pepper bacon with arugula and vine-ripe tomato on toasted potato bread with chimichurri aioli.

Jose’s Monte Cristo

$12.99

Sliced deli-style ham with aged Swiss cheese and our house-made tomato bacon jam on battered Texas toast fried golden and dusted with confectioner’s sugar.

Grilled Reuben

$14.99

Sliced corned beef with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and our spicy Russian dressing on grilled rye bread.

Fish Creek Torta

$14.99

Delicate, ale battered cod on a toasted baguette with aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and house-made guacamole.

Albacore Tuna Melt

$13.99

Caper-infused tuna salad with a splash of lemon on toasted sourdough with aged cheddar cheese.

Steakhouse Burgers

Big River Elk

$16.99

Our lean elk burger topped with shoulder bacon, deli ham, melted pepper jack cheese and an egg on a toasted pretzel bun with arugula and our house tomato bacon jam.

Lamburgesa

$15.95

Hand-pattied from seasoned ground lamb with green chilies on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with chiffonade iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese and chipotle ranch.

Classic Patty Melt

$14.99

Our third-pound burger patty on toasted, thick-sliced rye bread with Swiss cheese, grilled red onion and spicy Russian dressing

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Perfectly seasoned and grilled burger topped with melted cheddar and crisp bacon. Sometimes you crave beef and pork together, right?

BYO 1/2 Pound All Beef Burger

$12.99

BYO 1/3 Pound All Beef Burger

$10.99

BYO Elk Burger

$13.99

BYO Chicken Burger

$10.99

BYO Black Bean Veggie Burger

$10.99

Entrees

Fish ‘N’ Chips

$17.99

Fresh cod filet, hand battered and flash-fried. Served with your choice of fries or tots and a side of coleslaw. Trade up your fries or tots to truffle fries or tots +1.99

Fresh Herb Alfredo

$13.99

Al Dente fettuccine pasta tossed with our herb infused Alfredo sauce and served with a side of toasted garlic bread. Add seasoned chicken breast +3.99, add Angus sirloin steak +5.99, add sautéed jumbo prawns +9.99

Penne ‘N’ Cheese

$13.99

Our house recipe served bubbling with a cheese crust and a side of grilled cheese bread. Add blackened chicken breast +3.99, add Angus blackened sirloin +5.95, add Creole jumbo prawns +9.99

Sautéed Garlic Prawns

$19.99

Jumbo prawns sautéed with pepper bacon, fresh herbs and served with your choice of two sides.

Beer Battered Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Hand battered and flash fried. Served with your choice of ranch, house tomato bacon jam or any of our wing success for dipping and two sides.

Steaks

Tenderloin

$30.99

Chef’s Hand-Cut Chateaubriand for Two

$79.99

Ribeye

$24.99+

Top Sirloin

$16.99+

New York Strip

$32.99+

House Smoked Prime Rib

$29.99+

Tenderloin Tips

$16.99

The Cazadero Prime Rib To Go

$29.99+

Kid's Menu

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.99

Grilled cheese quesadilla with ranch for dipping.

Kid's Penne ‘N’ Cheese

$6.99

A smaller portion of our house-made penne ‘n’ cheese.

Peanut Butter ‘N’ Jelly Sandwich

$6.99

With a side of fries or tots.

Cheese Curds

$6.99

With a side of fries or tots.

Chicken Tender

$6.99

A single piece chicken tender with a side of fries or tots.

Kid's Fish ‘N’ Chips

$6.99

With a side of fries or tots.

Kid’s Burger

$6.99

Grilled quarter pound burger with cheese and a side of fries or tots.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Toasted American cheese with a side of fries or tots.

Signature Side Dishes

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Side Caeser Salad

$4.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Side of Cloeslaw

$3.99

Side of Fresh Vegetable Du Jour

$3.99

Side of Fries

$3.99

Side of Tots

$3.99

Side of Garlic Mashed Potatoes w/ house gravy

$3.99

Side of Herbed Truffled fries

$5.99

Side of Herbed Truffled Tots

$5.99

Side of House Made Spatzle

$3.99

Side of Loaded Baker ( after 4pm )

$5.99

Side of Penne-n-Cheese

$3.99

Side of Potato Croquettes

$3.99

Side of Rice Pilaf

$3.99

Side of onion rings

$5.99
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

