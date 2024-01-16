- Home
The Cedars Public House
15001 NE 181st St
Brush Prairie, WA 98606
Pub Only Menu
Appetizers
- Mezze Plate
An assortment of veggies, kalamata olives, hard cheese served with pita bread served with house made hummus.$12.00
- Irish Nachos
Kettle potato chips, seasoned with maple bacon dust, topped with melty cheese, lardons, and chopped green onion.$11.00
- Baked Artichokes
Baked artichoke hearts drizzled with olive oil, topped with bread crumbs, sliced prosciutto, and shaved parmesan. Served with parmesan toast slices.$11.00
Soups & Salads
- Romaine Wedge Salad
Romaine heart lettuce sliced in a wedge style with halved cherry tomatoes, drizzled with creamy ranch dressing, and sprinkled with lardons and blue cheese crumbles.$8.50
- Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine tossed with shaved parmesan, Asiago cheese crisps, black pepper, and creamy caesar dressing. Topped with croutons, chopped black olives, shaved parmesan, black pepper, and a squeeze of lemon juice.$9.50
- Garden Salad
Chopped Romaine and spring mix, cucumber, carrots, and cherry tomatoes. Sunflower seeds, pepitas, and dried cranberries served on the side.$8.00
- Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Creamy, hearty, house-made cheddar broccoli soup.$9.50
- Garlic Lime Chicken Soup
Clear garlicy, tangy broth with shredded chicken and minced vegetables. Topped with croutons, cotija cheese, and house pickled red onions.$10.00
- Soup & Salad Combo$12.00
Mains
- Screaming Eagle Sandwich
Sliced jerk chicken layered with gouda cheese, avocado, green leaf lettuce and spicy chipotle spread served on a hoagie roll. Served with house chips.$13.00
- In-the-Club Sandwich
Smoked turkey slices, layered with tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, Monterey jack cheese, mayo, avocado honey mustard spread, and greenleaf lettuce on sliced sourdough bread. Served with house chips.$13.00
- The Sweet & Salty Sandwich
Sliced bacon layered with brie cheese on cinnamon raisin bread, slathered with apple butter and toasted in the oven. Served with house chips.$12.00
- Butterfly Shrimp
6 Large roasted garlic shrimp drizzled with balsamic glaze and a squeeze of lemon. Served with parmesan toast.$12.50
- Chicken Tenders
Crispy battered chicken bites served with fries and choice of dipping sauce.$12.50
Sides
Desserts
- Citrus Sunrise Cake
Light citrusy cake topped with an orange slice and bruleed sugar.$9.50
- Say-Cheese Cake
Cheesecake served with caramel and strawberry drizzle, garnished with seasonal berries.$9.50
- I Lava You Cake
Chocolate lava cake topped with cocoa powder and powdered sugar, garnished with Mona Lisa chocolate pearls.$9.50
- Let Them Eat Cake!$26.00
- Vanilla Ice Cream
Vanilla bean ice cream$5.50OUT OF STOCK
Drinks Menu
Signature & Classic Cocktails
Beer & Cider
- Coors Light$6.00
- Chuckunut Pilsner$7.00
- Irrelevant Kolsch$8.00
- Cream of the Crop$7.00
- Nameless King$7.00
- Volatile Substance$9.00
- You Like A' Da Juice?$7.00
- Chocolate Porter$7.50
- Tee Box Brown$7.00
- X-Tap$8.00
- Heathen Mojita Sour$8.00
- Cider Boys Peach$6.00
- Passion Fruit Orange Guava Cider$7.00
- One Tree Lemon Basil$8.00
- Incline Wild Berry$8.00
- Giggle Water$7.00
Basic Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$9.00
- Aviation$9.00
- Bee's Knees$9.00
- Bijou$9.00
- Boulevardier$9.00
- Brown Derby$9.00
- Corpse Reviver$9.00
- Cosmo$9.00
- El Puente$9.00
- French 75$9.00
- Gimlet$9.00
- Gold Rush$9.00
- Hanky Panky$9.00
- Hemmingway's Daiquiri$9.00
- Last Word$9.00
- Mai Tai$9.00
- Manhattan$9.00
- Martini$9.00
- Mint Julep$9.00
- Mojito$9.00
- Negroni$9.00
- Paloma$9.00
- Sazerac$9.00
- Sidecar$9.00
- Whiskey Sour$9.00
- White Russian$9.00
- Long Island$12.00
Wine
Liquor
- Blue Spirits$12.00
- Bombay Sapphire$12.00
- Botanist$14.00
- Coconut Rum$11.00
- Crater Lake Reserve$12.00
- Dented Brick$9.00
- Don Q 151$11.00
- Empress$14.00
- Espolon Blanco$12.00
- Espolon Repo$12.00
- G4 Repo$15.00
- Grey Goose$15.00
- Highland Park$18.00
- Koloa Spiced$14.00
- Lalo$15.00
- Laphroaig$20.00
- Larceny$15.00
- Libelula$9.00
- Maker's Mark$12.00
- Monet$12.00
- Monkey Shoulder$13.00
- Old Forester Bourbon$9.00
- Old Forester Rye$10.00
- Penelope$15.00
- Plantation OD$12.00
- Plantation OFTD$13.00
- Remy$18.00
- Reykjavik Katla$14.00
- Sagamore$15.00
- Tillamore$12.00
- Tito's$9.00
- Whistlepig$15.00
- Wild Roots Gin$9.00
- Xicaru$13.00
Fountain Drinks
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
15001 NE 181st St, Brush Prairie, WA 98606