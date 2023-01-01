The Cellar at Creekside imageView gallery

The Cellar at Creekside

134 Reviews

$

11255 S Hwy 69

Mayer, AZ 86333

Food

Apps

Caprese

$10.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.50

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Croquettes

$6.99

Hush Puppies (12)

$9.00

Hush Puppies (6)

$4.50

Hush Puppy (1)

$0.75

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Potato Skins

$8.99

Pretzel Bites

$6.50

Quesadilla

$6.99

Quesadilla w/Chicken

$9.99

Sampler

$12.99

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.99

Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Burgers

Blazing Saddles Burger

$13.99

Cheese Burger

$12.99

Chile Verde Burger

$13.99

Hamburger

$12.99

Shut up & Swiss Me Burger

$13.99

The Melt

$13.99

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$6.99

Brownie

$2.49

Brownie Delight

$4.99

Cheesecake with Caramel

$6.99

Cheesecake with Chocolate

$6.99

Cheesecake with Strawberry

$6.99

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$6.99

Chocolate Sundae

$3.99

Cobbler

$4.99

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.99

Pumpkin Pie

$6.99

Lemon Rasberry Tart

$6.99

Dinner

10oz Sirloin

$23.99

12oz Ribeye

$29.99

1/2 Rack Ribs

$19.99

Full Rack Ribs

$29.99

Grilled Chicken

$15.99

Marinated Chicken

$15.99

Housemade Meatloaf

$16.99

Lemon Pepper Seared Salmon

$23.99

Panko Breaded Shrimp Dinner

$17.99

Extras/Sides

Asparagus

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Brown Gravy

$2.50

Chili Bowl

$6.99

Chili Cup

$4.99

Chili Mac

$7.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Green Beans

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$6.99

Mac & Cheese Cup

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes & Brown Gravy

$6.00

Mixed Veggies

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.99

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Soup Bowl

$6.99

Soup Cup

$4.99

Hot Dogs

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.99

Corn Dog

$5.99

Hot Dog

$7.99

Kielbasa

$6.99

Kids Menu

Bronco Burger

$8.99

Bronco Cheeseburger

$9.99

Cowboy Corn Dog

$8.99

Creekside Dog

$8.99

Gold Sammich

$8.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.99

Kids Mac & Cheese Bowl

$4.99

Chocolate Sundae

$3.99

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.99

Pasta

Classic Alfredo

$15.99

Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Chili Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Creole Chicken Fettucine

$18.99

Puga Pasta

$17.99

Pizza

10" Pizza

$10.99

14" Pizza

$14.99

10" Gluten Free

$12.99

Pup Meals

4oz Burger, Rice, Veggies & Dessert

$6.99

7oz Chicken, Rice Veggies & Dessert

$8.49

Salads

Caesar Side Salad

$6.99

House Side Salad

$6.99

Chef Salad

$13.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Salmon Caesar Salad

$19.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.99

Marinated Chicken Salad

$15.99

Insalata Caprese

$13.99

Salmon Salad

$19.99

Sub Salmon for Chicken

$6.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$11.99

Club

$13.99

Ham

$11.99

It's a Wrap!

$13.99

Sedona Wrap

$14.99

Smoke Stack

$10.99

The Cellar Reuben

$14.99

The Copper

$14.99

The Garmeaux

$14.99

The Tombstone Wrap

$13.99

Turkey

$11.99

Specials

12oz Wrangler Cut

$28.99

16oz Cowboy Cut

$31.99

8oz Buckaroo Cut

$25.99

Baked Half Chicken, Veggie, 2 Sides

$12.99

Fish Dinner: Fried - AYCE

$15.99

Fish Dinner: Fried, 8oz

$13.99

Fish Dinner: Grilled - AYCE

$15.99

Fish Dinner: Grilled, 8oz

$13.99

Fish Reorder: Fried

Fish Reorder: Grilled

Just a Prime Rib Taco

$5.00

Just a Taco

$3.00

Open Food Item

Prime Rib Taco Platter

$11.99

Superbowl-1/2 Off Skins

$4.50

Superbowl-2 Topping Pizza and 6 wings

$25.00

Taco Platter

$8.99

WUW - 1# T-Bone, 1 Side, 3 Shrimp

$34.99

WUW - 1# T-Bone, 2 Sides

$34.99

WUW - Chicken Fried Ribeye with 2 Sides

$17.99

WUW - Chimichanga, Beef, Rice and Beans

$12.99

WUW - Chimichanga, Chicken, Rice and Beans

$12.99

WUW - Crispy Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$12.99

WUW - Filet and Salmon, 2 sides

$32.99

WUW - Filet and Shrimp, 1 Side

$29.99

WUW - Filet, Shrimp, Loaded Potato & Green Beans

$32.99

WUW - Filet, Shrimp, Loaded Potato & Green Beans

$32.99

WUW - New York Strip, 1 Side, 3 Shrimp

$27.99

WUW - New York Strip, 2 Sides

$27.99

WUW - Pork Chops, Mashed Potatoes, Veggie & Roll

$15.99

WUW - Ribeye and Salmon

$32.99

WUW - Ribeye Sliders & Fries

$10.99

WUW-Chili Size

$14.99

WUW-Dinner Lasagna

$16.99

Comes with Side Salad and Garlic Herb Bread

WUW-Green Chili Enchilada w/ Rice and Beans

$14.99

WUW-Lunch Lasagna

$13.99

Comes with Side Salad, Garlic Herb Bread

WUW-Chicken Chimichanga w/ Rice and Beans

$11.99

Wings

6 Boneless

$10.99

12 Boneless

$17.99

6 Traditional

$10.99

12 Traditional

$17.99

Soda/Coffee

Beverages

Bottled Coke

$3.76

Bottled Diet Coke

$3.76

Bottled Sprite

$3.76

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

FOOD

Water

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

11255 S Hwy 69, Mayer, AZ 86333

Directions

Gallery
The Cellar at Creekside image
The Cellar at Creekside image

