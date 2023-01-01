The Cellar at Creekside
134 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
11255 S Hwy 69, Mayer, AZ 86333
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tacos Plus Mexican Grub - Prescott
No Reviews
715 East Gurley Street Prescott, AZ 86303
View restaurant