The Cellar Door

5 East Church & Market Street

Frederick, MD 21701

Order Again

Popular Items

CHEESESTEAK
CHOC CAKE
CARROLL CREEK LOADED FRIES

APPS

Blueberry / Balsamic / Romano Crostini

CRAB DIP

$19.00

Lump & Claw / Cheddar Jack / Scallions / Romano Crostini / Carrots / Celery

GOAT CHEESE FRITTERS

$12.00

Panko Breaded / Blackberry Preserves / Ginger Honey Reduction

GOAT BRULE

$17.00

CELLAR SLIDERS (4)

$15.00

Shuff’s Local Ground Beef / Cheddar / Grilled Onions / Cellar Sauce / Fresh-Cut Fries

SEAFOOD EMPAMADAS

$15.00

Old Bay Glazed Empanadas / MD Crab Dip / Shrimp Scampi / Cheddar Jack / Ancho Chili Crema

CHIPS & GUAC

$9.00

Freshly Fried Corn Tortillas / House-Made Guacamole / Pico de Gallo / Cheese Sauce

SOUTHWEST NACHOS

$17.00

Grilled Chicken / Bacon / Cheese Sauce / Guacamole / Grilled Jalapeno / Pico de Gallo / Pickled Red Onions / Scallions / Ancho Chili Crema

LOADED FRIES

ZANEY LOADED FRIES

$16.00

Slow Roasted Brisket / Pickled Red Onions / Cheese Sauce / Scallions / Cellar Sauce Drizzle

BAYSIDE LOADED FRIES

$19.00

MD Crab Dip / Cheese Sauce / Scallions / Imperial Sauce Drizzle

CARROLL CREEK LOADED FRIES

$12.00

Cheese Sauce / Bacon / Scallions / Cheddar Jack / Side of Sour Cream

WINGS N TENDERS

Lightly Dredged & Fried

WINGS

$15.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.00

House-Battered Chicken Tenders / Fresh-Cut Fries

SOUP & SALADS

CREAM OF CRAB

$13.00

w/ Romano Crostini

FRENCH ONION

$10.00

Melty Provolone / Crostini

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

Crisp Romaine Heart / Shaved Romano / House-made Croutons / Caesar Dressing

BUFF CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

Romaine Lettuce / Crispy Fried Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce / Tomato / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / Ranch Drizzle

COBB SALAD

$12.00

Romaine Heart / Hard Boiled Egg / Bacon / Tomato / Cucumber / Smoked Gouda Cheese

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce / Tomato / Cucumber / Smoked Gouda

SIDE CEASER

$4.00

Crisp Romaine Heart / Shaved Romano / House-made Croutons / Caesar Dressing

SIDE HOUSE

$4.00

Romaine Lettuce / Tomato / Cucumber / Smoked Gouda

ADD GRILL CHICKEN

$6.00

ADD FRIED CHICKEN

$6.00

ADD SALMON

$12.00

ADD CRAB

$12.00

ADD SHRIMP

$9.00

HANDHELDS

BRISKET SANDWICH

$15.00

Slow Roasted Brisket / Bourbon Glaze / Smoked Gouda / Pickled Red Onion / Grilled Brioche Bun

CELLAR BURGER

$15.00

8oz Shuff’s Local Ground Beef / Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms / Crumbled Bleu Cheese / Bacon / Bibb Lettuce / Tomato / Grilled Brioche Bun

SMASH BURGER

$15.00

(2) 4oz Patties Shuff’s Local Ground Beef / Sautéed Onions / Cheddar Cheese / Bibb Lettuce / Cellar Sauce / Grilled Brioche Bun

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$17.00

Plant Based Patty / Guacamole / Bibb Lettuce / Tomato / Pickled Red Onion / Grilled Brioche Bun

CHEESESTEAK

$14.00

Sliced Philly-Style Ribeye / Pickled Peppers & Onions / Herb Mayo / Provolone / Toasted Amoroso Roll

Rockfish Sandwich

$15.00

Bibb Lettuce / Tomato / Herb Mayo / Toasted Amoroso Roll

Salmon Blt

$18.00

Buttermilk Fried / Bacon / Bibb Lettuce / Tomato / Ancho Chili Crema / Grilled Brioche Bun

ENTREES

CHICKEN CHESAPEAKE

$25.00

Sautéed Chicken / Crab Imperial / Starch & Veg of the Day

BRISKET ENTREE

$22.00

8oz Center Cut Brisket / Tiger Sauce / Starch & Veg of the Day

SALMON ENTREE

$25.00

Wild Caught Salmon / Blueberry / Whiskey Pan Sauce / Starch & Veg of the Day

FISH N CHIPS

$15.00

House Battered Fried Rockfish / Fresh-Cut Fries / Tartar Sauce

BLKND CHICK ALFREDO

$19.00

Blackened Chicken / Fettucine / Romano Cream Sauce

Brisket N Mac

$15.00

DESSERT

NY CHEESECAKE

$8.00

Fresh Berry Compote / Whipped Cream

APPLE FRITTERS

$8.00

Flaky Crust / Granny Smith Apple Filling / Caramel / Cinnamon Sugar

CHOC CAKE

$8.00

Flourless / Wild Berry Compote / Whipped Cream

SIDES

SIDE FRIES

$4.00

SIDE POTATO CHIPS

$3.00

SIDE TORTILLA CHIPS

$3.00

SIDE VEG

$4.00

SIDE STARCH

$4.00

EXTRA BREAD

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Food. Cocktails. Entertainment.

Website

Location

5 East Church & Market Street, Frederick, MD 21701

Directions

