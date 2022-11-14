Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Salad

THE CELTIC CUP COFFEE HOUSE

review star

No reviews yet

106 North Anderson Street

Tullahoma, TN 37388

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bowl Of Soup
Breakfast Casserole
Pumpkin Ginger Scone

Brewed Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.50+

Choose from our house blends (Velvet Hammer or Black & Tan) or our daily fair trade, organic single-origin brew

16-oz Cold Brewed Coffee

16-oz Cold Brewed Coffee

$3.25

Cafe au Lait

$3.50+

half brewed coffee, half steamed milk

Café Americano

$2.75+

an Italian approach to American-strength coffee, producing a full flavor yet mild cup

Coffee On the Go 96 oz

Coffee On the Go 96 oz

$21.00
Coffee On The Go 160oz

Coffee On The Go 160oz

$34.00

Coffee On The Go 3 Gallon

$82.00
Half Large 3.8L Airpot (64oz, 0.5Gal of coffee)

Half Large 3.8L Airpot (64oz, 0.5Gal of coffee)

$10.00

Latté/Mocha/ Breve/Capp.

Bonfire Mocha

$5.00

spicy café mocha topped with real whipped cream and cayenne pepper

Breve

$5.00+

café latte with steamed half and half

Cappuccino

$4.50+

one-third espresso, one-third steamed milk, one-third frothed milk

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

vanilla café latte marked with caramel

Latte

$3.75+

Espresso and steamed milk topped with a layer of frothed milk

Mocha

$4.75+

café latte with gourmet chocolate sauce and topped with real whipped cream

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.85

Peppermint Mocha

$4.85

café mocha with peppermint

Specialty Drink

Chai Latte

$4.00+

sweet spiced tea and steamed milk

Hot Cider

$3.00+

Chai-der 16 oz

$3.25Out of stock

hot cider and chai tea

Hot Cocoa

$3.00+

gourmet chocolate sauce with steamed milk

Hot Tea

$2.00

London Fog

$3.50

Harney and Sons earl grey supreme tea, steamed milk, and honey

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

An exotic drink from Japanese green tea and steamed milk

Maté Latte

$4.25+Out of stock

herbal drink made from Yerba maté and steamed milk

Steamer

$3.00+

choice of gourmet flavored syrup with steamed milk

Barry's Irish Breakfast Tea

$2.50

Barry's Irish Tea Gold Blend

$2.50

Straight Shots Espresso

Espresso

$1.75+

gourmet coffee extracted into a concentrated one ounce shot

Macchiato

$2.00+

espresso “marked” with a spoonful of velvety frothed milk

Con Panna

$2.25+

espresso topped with real whipped cream

Celtic Menu

Full Celtic Breakfast (Sat Morn)

Full Celtic Breakfast (Sat Morn)

$14.95Out of stock

Reminiscent of the “Full Irish” or “Full Scottish” breakfasts one encounters whilst traveling in-country. Rasher, Breakfast Bangers, Black & White Puddings, Poached Egg, Potatoes, Grilled Tomato, Beans, Mushrooms & Oat Scones. Comes with Hot Irish Tea, or Black & Tan Coffee. Served 7-11 AM, IN-HOUSE or TAKE-AWAY.

Scotch Egg

Scotch Egg

$8.00

Steam-boiled egg baked inside a quarter pound of all- natural sausage, served on spring greens with basil aioli.

Dragon Egg

$8.00
Scottish Bridie

Scottish Bridie

$5.00

All-natural sausage, sautéed onions, steel cut oats, spices and a wee dram of Jack, baked in a short-crust pastry

Casseroles & Quiche

Breakfast Casserole

$3.50

All the wonderful flavors of our savory scones with the lovely textures of our quiche, this breakfast casserole is a great anytime of day.

Quiche

$3.00

A slice of our made from scratch (even the crust) quiche. Three wonderful varieties to choose from.

Oatmeal

Cultivated Blueberry & Vermont Maple

Cultivated Blueberry & Vermont Maple

$4.50

Unsweetened, dried blueberries are diced and blended with our creamy almond and oat base. Then, we add the perfect sprinkle of pure maple sugar for a nutty maple taste and finish off with a pinch of Himalayan pink salt to bring all the flavors together.

Granny Smith Apple & Sunflower Cinnamon

Granny Smith Apple & Sunflower Cinnamon

$4.50

Dried Granny Smith apples and cassia cinnamon are blended into the oats. We then add unsalted dry-toasted sunflower seeds for a "nutty" crunch. It's finished off with the perfect sprinkle of organic coconut sugar and a pinch of Himalayan pink salt for a tart, nutty, sweet & spicy flavor combo.

Roasted Almond & Himalayan Pink Salt

Roasted Almond & Himalayan Pink Salt

$4.50Out of stock

Perfectly roasted California almonds are sliced and ground to create an array of textures, both crunchy and creamy. Then, we stir the almonds into our oats, sprinkle the perfect amount of unrefined, organic coconut sugar for a natural caramel flavor.

Roasted Hazelnut & Dominican Cacao

Roasted Hazelnut & Dominican Cacao

$4.50

Perfectly roasted Oregon hazelnuts are chopped into pieces and blended with our creamy almond and oat base. Then, we add cacao powder harvested from the Dominican Republic and top it with the perfect sprinkle of unrefined, organic coconut sugar for the ultimate, guilt-free indulgence.

Sun-Ripe Strawberry & Madagascar Vanilla

Sun-Ripe Strawberry & Madagascar Vanilla

$4.50

Our take on a better-for-you strawberries & cream instant oatmeal using sun-ripen dried strawberries and pure Madagascar vanilla bean! Lightly sweetened with organic coconut sugar. Nut-free & allergen-friendly.

Toasted Coconut & Cassia Cinnamon

Toasted Coconut & Cassia Cinnamon

$4.50

Unsweetened coconut shreds are toasted until perfectly crisp and golden brown, then blended with our creamy almond and oat base. It is finished with a dash of cinnamon and a sprinkle of unrefined, organic coconut sugar for a sweet and spicy flavor combo.

Toasties, (English Muffins)

English Toasty, Ham & Cheddar

$3.95

A warm toasted English muffin served with our favorite smoked ham and sharp cheddar cheese.

English Toasty, Sausage & Cheddar

$3.95

A warm toasted English muffin served with pork sausage patty and sharp cheddar cheese.

English Muffin with Cream Cheese

$3.00

A warm toasted English muffin served with butter and cream cheese.

New York Bagels

Bagel with Meat & Cheese

$4.75

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.75

Just a Bagel

$3.00

Take Home Bagel 6-Pack

$9.95

Cookies

Shortbread Petticoat

$2.00

Otis Spunkmeyer White Chocolate Cranberry

$2.50

Christmas Peppermint

$3.00Out of stock

Gingerbread Ladies

$3.95Out of stock

Kilted Gingerbread Men

$3.95Out of stock
Victorian Christmas Card Cookies

Victorian Christmas Card Cookies

$3.50Out of stock

XXL Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Cardamon

$3.00

Dark Chocolate Hazelnut

$3.00Out of stock

Cardamon (plain)

$3.00Out of stock

Choco Choco Chip (Belgium)

$3.00Out of stock

Cranberry Orange

$3.00Out of stock

Pecan Butterscotch

$3.00Out of stock

Cakes, muffins & tarts

Affagato

$3.50

Bread Pudding

$3.00

Nutty Apple Jack Cake

$5.95

Lemoncello Marscapone Cske

$4.95

WHOLE CAKE, Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake

$65.95

Verify availability before ordering.

Carrot Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Cherry Mocha Cake

$5.95Out of stock

German Chocolate Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Guinness Chocolate Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Guinness Chocolate, Mascarpone Cream Cheese Frosting & Whipped Ganache filling (2 layer)

Pumpkin Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Gelato & Sorbetto

Waffle Cone

$0.50

Affagato

$3.50

Italian Torta al Limone Gelato

$2.00

Jack-o-Lantern Pumpkin Gelato

$2.00

Maple Roasted Butter Pecan Gelato

$2.00

New York Cheesecake Gelato

$2.00

Oh, Oh, Oreos and Cream Gelato

$2.00

Sea Salted Caramel Gelato

$2.00

The Dark Side Chocolate Gelato

$2.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Gelato

$2.00

Sicilian Blood Orange Sorbetto

$2.00

Strawberry Fields Forever Sorbetto

$2.00

Guinness Chocolate Stout Gelato

$2.50

Jameson Irish Cream Gelato

$2.50

Old World Spumoni Gelato

$2.00Out of stock

Gluten Free

KIND - Almond & Coconut

$2.50

KIND - Caramel & Sea Salt

$2.50

KIND - Cranberry Almond

$2.50

KIND - Dark Chocolate Cherry Cashew

$2.50

GF Cranberry Apple Walnut Muffins

$3.50Out of stock

Gluten Free Bread Pudding

$3.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Chocolate Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Shortbread

$2.50Out of stock

Pastries

Blueberry & Cream Cheese

$3.75

Leek & Parmesan

$3.75

Spinach & Feta

$3.75

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Scones

Maple Walnut

$3.50

Pumpkin Ginger Scone

$3.50

Irish Cream

$3.50

Scottish Oat & Currant

$3.50

Blueberry Scone

$3.00

Cranberry Orange Scone

$3.00

White Choc RaspberryScone

$3.00

Patriot Scone

$3.00

Loaded Bacon Cheddar Scone

$3.50

Sausage Cheddar Scone

$3.50

Eggnog Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Scottish Oat (small)

$1.00Out of stock

Add Ons

Cream Cheese (Individual Serving)

$0.50

Nutella

$0.50

Butter (2 pats)

$0.25

Honey ( 1.1 oz jar)

$0.50

Celtic Menu

Celtic Chef Salad

Celtic Chef Salad

$10.00

Dragon Egg

$8.00

Fish & Chips

$11.95

Irish BLT

$8.00
Irish Rarebit

Irish Rarebit

$9.00Out of stock
Scotch Egg

Scotch Egg

$8.00

Steam-boiled egg baked inside a quarter pound of all- natural sausage, served on spring greens with basil aioli.

Scottish Bridie

Scottish Bridie

$5.00

All-natural sausage, sautéed onions, steel cut oats, spices and a wee dram of Jack, baked in a short-crust pastry

CHICKEN SALAD

Chicken Salad on European White Bread

$8.00

Our house fruited Chicken Salad with walnuts on our soft European, high crowned white bread.

Chicken Salad on Marble Rye

$8.00

Our house fruited Chicken Salad with walnuts on our soft (seedless) Marble Rye.

Chicken Salad on Pita

$6.00

Our house fruited Chicken Salad with walnuts on our soft Greek Pita.

Chicken Salad On Salad

$7.00

our house fruited chicken salad with walnuts on a bed of baby mix greens.

Chicken Salad ONLY (5oz scoop)

$5.00

A large scoop of our house Fruited Chicken Salad with Walnuts.

Chicken Salad PINT

$12.50

A full PINT (16 ounces) of our house fruited Chicken Salad with walnuts.

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.50

Our house fruited Chicken Salad with walnuts on your choice of spinach wrap, or sun-dried tomato and basil wrap.

Chips/Sides

Jumbo Pretzel with German Mustard

$3.25

Seasonal Fruit

$2.95Out of stock
Mackie's Scottish Crisps

Mackie's Scottish Crisps

$6.95Out of stock
Burt's Guinness Crisps

Burt's Guinness Crisps

$3.50Out of stock
Keogh's Irish Crisps

Keogh's Irish Crisps

$3.25
O'Donnell's Irish Crisps

O'Donnell's Irish Crisps

$3.25Out of stock
Deep River Chips

Deep River Chips

$2.50

Just Mushrooms

$3.25

Just Bread

Ciabatta

$2.00

Gluten Free Bread (change bread)

$3.00

Marble Rye Bread (change bread)

$1.00

Multigrain Flat Bun (change bread)

$1.00Out of stock

Pita Bread (change bread)

$0.75

White Bread (change bread)

$1.00

Tortilla Wrap (any variety) (change bread)

$1.50

Shamrock soda bread with butter

$0.75Out of stock

Sandwiches

Celtic Club

Celtic Club

$9.75

hickory smoked turkey, smoked ham, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, Hellman’s real mayo, and brown mustard on ciabatta

Greek Gyro

$6.50

blend of beef and lamb grilled, red onions, lettuce, tomato, topped with tzatziki on pita

Grilled Cheese

$4.75

sharp cheddar on buttered, thick sliced European white bread

Ham & Cheddar w/ Pesto

$8.50

smoked ham, sharp cheddar, and basil pesto on ciabatta

Roasted Red Pepper & Pepper Jack

$9.00

fire roasted sweet peppers and onions, pepper jack cheese, and basil aioli on ciabatta

Traditonal Rueben

Traditonal Rueben

$9.75

corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on thick sliced marble rye

Turkey & Havarti w/ Vidalia Dressing

$8.00

hickory smoked turkey, havarti cheese, and our house vidalia onion dressing on ciabatta

Soups & Salads

Bowl Of Soup

Bowl Of Soup

$6.00

Mediterranean Feta Salad

$6.00

artichoke hearts, black olives, sun dried tomatoes, and feta cheese on a bed of baby spinach, with a side of feta vinaigrette

Mandarin Orange Salad

$6.00

mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, walnuts, and asiago cheese on a bed of baby spinach, with a side of mango chardonnay vinaigrette

Celtic Chef Salad

Celtic Chef Salad

$10.00

Frappes

Caramel Mocha Frappé

$4.75

chocolate, caramel, espresso

Mocha Frappé

$4.75

chocolate, espresso

Raspberry Mocha Frappé

$4.75

chocolate, raspberry, espresso

Spiced Mocha Frappé

$4.75

chocolate, cinnamon, espresso

Peppermint Mocha Frappe

$4.75

Peppermint Mocha Frappe

$4.75

Pumpkin Spice

$4.75

Caramel

$4.50

Chocolate

$4.50

Coconut Caramel Fudge

$4.75

Coconut Cream

$4.50

Green Matcha Smoothie

$4.75

Hogsmeade Butter Beer Frappe

$4.95

Joyful Almond

$4.75

chocolate, coconut, almond

Lemon Velvet

$4.50

Nutty Irishman

$4.75

Vanilla, Hazelnut, and Irish cream

Orange Jubilee

$4.75

orange juice and white chocolate

Pistachio Roasted

$4.50

Raspberry Wt. Choc.

$4.75

Sassy Lassie

$4.50

maté chai, white chocolate

Spiced Chai

$4.75

Turtle

$4.75

chocolate, caramel, praline

Vanilla

$4.50

Vanilla Mate

$4.50

White Chocolate Symphony

$4.50

SmartFruit Smoothie

Aloha Pinapple

$4.50

Blooming Berry

$4.50

Harvest Greens

$4.50

Mellow Mango

$4.50

Perfect Peach

$4.50

Summer Strawberry

$4.50

Superfruit Allstars

$4.50

Tropical Harmony

$4.50

Wild Watermelon

$4.50

Lemon Blush

$4.50

Bottled Soda

Sangria Senorial

$2.50

Scottish IRN BRU

$1.50

Boylan’s Creamy Red Birch Beer

$2.50

Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer

$2.50

Reed’s Extra Ginger Brew

$2.50

Reed’s Ginger Brew

$2.50

Virgil’s Orange Cream Soda

$2.50

Virgil’s Root Beer

$2.50

Virgil’s Vanilla Cream Soda

$2.50

Cold Drinks

16 Oz Milk

$2.25

8 Oz Milk

$1.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

half tea, half lemonade

Iced Tea

$1.75

Lemonade

$2.25

Mango Chai Tea

$3.00

sweet mild chai tea with mango

Orange Juice

$1.25

House Soda

Blue Lagoon

$3.25Out of stock

tropical delight with blue curaçao flavor, coconut and pineapple

The Patriot

$3.25Out of stock

Italian Soda

$2.50

gourmet syrup with homemade soda water

Italian Creamosa

$3.00

gourmet syrup, half and half, with homemade soda water

Old Fashioned Soda

$3.00

root beer, ginger ale, cola, cherry cola, vanilla cola

Water

Aquafina

Aquafina

$1.75

Essentia Water

$5.00

ICE Black Raspberry (No Sugar H2O)

$2.75
ICE Classic Lemonade (No Sugar H2O)

ICE Classic Lemonade (No Sugar H2O)

$2.75
ICE Coconut Pineapple (No Sugar H2O)

ICE Coconut Pineapple (No Sugar H2O)

$2.75

ICE Fruit Punch (NO Sugar H2O)

$2.75
ICE Kiwi Strawberry (No Sugar H2O)

ICE Kiwi Strawberry (No Sugar H2O)

$2.75
ICE Orange Mango (No Sugar H2O)

ICE Orange Mango (No Sugar H2O)

$2.75

ICE Peach Nectarine (NO Sugar H2O)

$2.75

ICE Pink Grapefruit (No Sugar H2O)

$2.75
Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water

Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water

$2.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Specialty Coffees, Teas, Ales and Cuisine in an Auld World Atmosphere! Great Coffee--Great Company--Great Community!

Website

Location

106 North Anderson Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388

Directions

Gallery
THE CELTIC CUP COFFEE HOUSE image
THE CELTIC CUP COFFEE HOUSE image
THE CELTIC CUP COFFEE HOUSE image
THE CELTIC CUP COFFEE HOUSE image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stirling's Coffee House
orange star4.4 • 192
241 Georgia Avenue Sewanee, TN 37375
View restaurantnext
The Local - Downtown Fayetteville Square
orange star4.8 • 354
113 Main Avenue South Fayetteville, TN 37334
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tullahoma

Sundrop Shoppe & Luncheonette - 217 NW Atlantic St. Tullahoma, TN
orange star4.5 • 249
217 NW Atlantic St Tullahoma, TN 37388
View restaurantnext
Piggy's Place Bar-B-Que - Tullahoma
orange star4.9 • 117
112 N ANDERSON ST Tullahoma, TN 37388
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tullahoma
Murfreesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston