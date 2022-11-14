- Home
THE CELTIC CUP COFFEE HOUSE
No reviews yet
106 North Anderson Street
Tullahoma, TN 37388
Popular Items
Brewed Coffee
Hot Coffee
Choose from our house blends (Velvet Hammer or Black & Tan) or our daily fair trade, organic single-origin brew
16-oz Cold Brewed Coffee
Cafe au Lait
half brewed coffee, half steamed milk
Café Americano
an Italian approach to American-strength coffee, producing a full flavor yet mild cup
Coffee On the Go 96 oz
Coffee On The Go 160oz
Coffee On The Go 3 Gallon
Half Large 3.8L Airpot (64oz, 0.5Gal of coffee)
Latté/Mocha/ Breve/Capp.
Bonfire Mocha
spicy café mocha topped with real whipped cream and cayenne pepper
Breve
café latte with steamed half and half
Cappuccino
one-third espresso, one-third steamed milk, one-third frothed milk
Caramel Macchiato
vanilla café latte marked with caramel
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk topped with a layer of frothed milk
Mocha
café latte with gourmet chocolate sauce and topped with real whipped cream
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Peppermint Mocha
café mocha with peppermint
Specialty Drink
Chai Latte
sweet spiced tea and steamed milk
Hot Cider
Chai-der 16 oz
hot cider and chai tea
Hot Cocoa
gourmet chocolate sauce with steamed milk
Hot Tea
London Fog
Harney and Sons earl grey supreme tea, steamed milk, and honey
Matcha Latte
An exotic drink from Japanese green tea and steamed milk
Maté Latte
herbal drink made from Yerba maté and steamed milk
Steamer
choice of gourmet flavored syrup with steamed milk
Barry's Irish Breakfast Tea
Barry's Irish Tea Gold Blend
Straight Shots Espresso
Celtic Menu
Full Celtic Breakfast (Sat Morn)
Reminiscent of the “Full Irish” or “Full Scottish” breakfasts one encounters whilst traveling in-country. Rasher, Breakfast Bangers, Black & White Puddings, Poached Egg, Potatoes, Grilled Tomato, Beans, Mushrooms & Oat Scones. Comes with Hot Irish Tea, or Black & Tan Coffee. Served 7-11 AM, IN-HOUSE or TAKE-AWAY.
Scotch Egg
Steam-boiled egg baked inside a quarter pound of all- natural sausage, served on spring greens with basil aioli.
Scottish Bridie
All-natural sausage, sautéed onions, steel cut oats, spices and a wee dram of Jack, baked in a short-crust pastry
Casseroles & Quiche
Oatmeal
Cultivated Blueberry & Vermont Maple
Unsweetened, dried blueberries are diced and blended with our creamy almond and oat base. Then, we add the perfect sprinkle of pure maple sugar for a nutty maple taste and finish off with a pinch of Himalayan pink salt to bring all the flavors together.
Granny Smith Apple & Sunflower Cinnamon
Dried Granny Smith apples and cassia cinnamon are blended into the oats. We then add unsalted dry-toasted sunflower seeds for a "nutty" crunch. It's finished off with the perfect sprinkle of organic coconut sugar and a pinch of Himalayan pink salt for a tart, nutty, sweet & spicy flavor combo.
Roasted Almond & Himalayan Pink Salt
Perfectly roasted California almonds are sliced and ground to create an array of textures, both crunchy and creamy. Then, we stir the almonds into our oats, sprinkle the perfect amount of unrefined, organic coconut sugar for a natural caramel flavor.
Roasted Hazelnut & Dominican Cacao
Perfectly roasted Oregon hazelnuts are chopped into pieces and blended with our creamy almond and oat base. Then, we add cacao powder harvested from the Dominican Republic and top it with the perfect sprinkle of unrefined, organic coconut sugar for the ultimate, guilt-free indulgence.
Sun-Ripe Strawberry & Madagascar Vanilla
Our take on a better-for-you strawberries & cream instant oatmeal using sun-ripen dried strawberries and pure Madagascar vanilla bean! Lightly sweetened with organic coconut sugar. Nut-free & allergen-friendly.
Toasted Coconut & Cassia Cinnamon
Unsweetened coconut shreds are toasted until perfectly crisp and golden brown, then blended with our creamy almond and oat base. It is finished with a dash of cinnamon and a sprinkle of unrefined, organic coconut sugar for a sweet and spicy flavor combo.
Toasties, (English Muffins)
English Toasty, Ham & Cheddar
A warm toasted English muffin served with our favorite smoked ham and sharp cheddar cheese.
English Toasty, Sausage & Cheddar
A warm toasted English muffin served with pork sausage patty and sharp cheddar cheese.
English Muffin with Cream Cheese
A warm toasted English muffin served with butter and cream cheese.
New York Bagels
Cookies
Shortbread Petticoat
Otis Spunkmeyer White Chocolate Cranberry
Christmas Peppermint
Gingerbread Ladies
Kilted Gingerbread Men
Victorian Christmas Card Cookies
XXL Chocolate Chunk Cookie
White Chocolate Cardamon
Dark Chocolate Hazelnut
Cardamon (plain)
Choco Choco Chip (Belgium)
Cranberry Orange
Pecan Butterscotch
Cakes, muffins & tarts
Affagato
Bread Pudding
Nutty Apple Jack Cake
Lemoncello Marscapone Cske
WHOLE CAKE, Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake
Verify availability before ordering.
Carrot Cake
Cherry Mocha Cake
German Chocolate Cake
Guinness Chocolate Cake
Guinness Chocolate, Mascarpone Cream Cheese Frosting & Whipped Ganache filling (2 layer)
Pumpkin Cake
Gelato & Sorbetto
Waffle Cone
Italian Torta al Limone Gelato
Jack-o-Lantern Pumpkin Gelato
Maple Roasted Butter Pecan Gelato
New York Cheesecake Gelato
Oh, Oh, Oreos and Cream Gelato
Sea Salted Caramel Gelato
The Dark Side Chocolate Gelato
White Chocolate Raspberry Gelato
Sicilian Blood Orange Sorbetto
Strawberry Fields Forever Sorbetto
Guinness Chocolate Stout Gelato
Jameson Irish Cream Gelato
Old World Spumoni Gelato
Gluten Free
KIND - Almond & Coconut
KIND - Caramel & Sea Salt
KIND - Cranberry Almond
KIND - Dark Chocolate Cherry Cashew
GF Cranberry Apple Walnut Muffins
Gluten Free Bread Pudding
Gluten Free Chocolate Cookie
Gluten Free Shortbread
Pastries
Scones
Maple Walnut
Pumpkin Ginger Scone
Irish Cream
Scottish Oat & Currant
Blueberry Scone
Cranberry Orange Scone
White Choc RaspberryScone
Patriot Scone
Loaded Bacon Cheddar Scone
Sausage Cheddar Scone
Eggnog Scone
Scottish Oat (small)
Add Ons
Celtic Menu
Celtic Chef Salad
Fish & Chips
Irish BLT
Irish Rarebit
CHICKEN SALAD
Chicken Salad on European White Bread
Our house fruited Chicken Salad with walnuts on our soft European, high crowned white bread.
Chicken Salad on Marble Rye
Our house fruited Chicken Salad with walnuts on our soft (seedless) Marble Rye.
Chicken Salad on Pita
Our house fruited Chicken Salad with walnuts on our soft Greek Pita.
Chicken Salad On Salad
our house fruited chicken salad with walnuts on a bed of baby mix greens.
Chicken Salad ONLY (5oz scoop)
A large scoop of our house Fruited Chicken Salad with Walnuts.
Chicken Salad PINT
A full PINT (16 ounces) of our house fruited Chicken Salad with walnuts.
Chicken Salad Wrap
Our house fruited Chicken Salad with walnuts on your choice of spinach wrap, or sun-dried tomato and basil wrap.
Chips/Sides
Just Bread
Sandwiches
Celtic Club
hickory smoked turkey, smoked ham, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, Hellman’s real mayo, and brown mustard on ciabatta
Greek Gyro
blend of beef and lamb grilled, red onions, lettuce, tomato, topped with tzatziki on pita
Grilled Cheese
sharp cheddar on buttered, thick sliced European white bread
Ham & Cheddar w/ Pesto
smoked ham, sharp cheddar, and basil pesto on ciabatta
Roasted Red Pepper & Pepper Jack
fire roasted sweet peppers and onions, pepper jack cheese, and basil aioli on ciabatta
Traditonal Rueben
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on thick sliced marble rye
Turkey & Havarti w/ Vidalia Dressing
hickory smoked turkey, havarti cheese, and our house vidalia onion dressing on ciabatta
Soups & Salads
Bowl Of Soup
Mediterranean Feta Salad
artichoke hearts, black olives, sun dried tomatoes, and feta cheese on a bed of baby spinach, with a side of feta vinaigrette
Mandarin Orange Salad
mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, walnuts, and asiago cheese on a bed of baby spinach, with a side of mango chardonnay vinaigrette
Frappes
Caramel Mocha Frappé
chocolate, caramel, espresso
Mocha Frappé
chocolate, espresso
Raspberry Mocha Frappé
chocolate, raspberry, espresso
Spiced Mocha Frappé
chocolate, cinnamon, espresso
Peppermint Mocha Frappe
Peppermint Mocha Frappe
Pumpkin Spice
Caramel
Chocolate
Coconut Caramel Fudge
Coconut Cream
Green Matcha Smoothie
Hogsmeade Butter Beer Frappe
Joyful Almond
chocolate, coconut, almond
Lemon Velvet
Nutty Irishman
Vanilla, Hazelnut, and Irish cream
Orange Jubilee
orange juice and white chocolate
Pistachio Roasted
Raspberry Wt. Choc.
Sassy Lassie
maté chai, white chocolate
Spiced Chai
Turtle
chocolate, caramel, praline
Vanilla
Vanilla Mate
White Chocolate Symphony
SmartFruit Smoothie
Bottled Soda
Cold Drinks
House Soda
Blue Lagoon
tropical delight with blue curaçao flavor, coconut and pineapple
The Patriot
Italian Soda
gourmet syrup with homemade soda water
Italian Creamosa
gourmet syrup, half and half, with homemade soda water
Old Fashioned Soda
root beer, ginger ale, cola, cherry cola, vanilla cola
Water
Aquafina
Essentia Water
ICE Black Raspberry (No Sugar H2O)
ICE Classic Lemonade (No Sugar H2O)
ICE Coconut Pineapple (No Sugar H2O)
ICE Fruit Punch (NO Sugar H2O)
ICE Kiwi Strawberry (No Sugar H2O)
ICE Orange Mango (No Sugar H2O)
ICE Peach Nectarine (NO Sugar H2O)
ICE Pink Grapefruit (No Sugar H2O)
Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Serving Specialty Coffees, Teas, Ales and Cuisine in an Auld World Atmosphere! Great Coffee--Great Company--Great Community!
106 North Anderson Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388