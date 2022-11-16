Cafes, Coffee & Tea
The Center Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:25 am - 12:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:25 am - 12:30 pm
|Friday
|10:25 am - 12:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
A student operated restaurant within Medina County Career Center. We provide 2 things - great food at a reasonable price and an authentic learning environment for the students of Medina County.
Location
1101 W Liberty St, Medina, OH 44256
Gallery