The Center Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1101 W Liberty St

Medina, OH 44256

Popular Items

Soups

Cup Crab Bisque

$4.00

Rich creamy soup with plenty of crab and finished with sherry.

Bowl Crab Bisque

$5.00

Rich creamy soup with plenty of crab and finished with sherry.

Quart Crab Bisque

$8.00

Rich creamy soup with plenty of crab and finished with sherry.

Cup Italian Wedding

$3.00

Lots of love going into this as it warms your soul. Hand shaped meatballs, pasta, veggies and a flavorful chicken broth.

Bowl Italian Wedding

$4.00

Lots of love going into this as it warms your soul. Hand shaped meatballs, pasta, veggies and a flavorful chicken broth.

Quart Italian Wedding

$7.00

Lots of love going into this as it warms your soul. Hand shaped meatballs, pasta, veggies and a flavorful chicken broth.

Salads

The Café Salad

$9.00

Fresh greens, tomato, bacon, cucumber, hard eggs, croutons, cheddar/mozzarella cheese, choice of dressing and either grilled or fried chicken

House Salad

$4.00

Fresh greens, tomato, cucumber, croutons, cheddar/mozzarella cheese, choice of dressing

Sandwiches

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$9.00Out of stock

Topped with bacon, cheddar & red onion. Comes with lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of garlic aioli

Pulled Pork Sliders

$9.00

Cherry wood smoked, topped with cilantro slaw, house barbeque and pickled carrot & jalapeno. Served with a side of our Alabama white sauce.

Entrees

24-hour Eye of Round

$14.00

Rosemary, garlic and balsamic packs this with flavor then finished with a cabernet demi glaze. Served with roasted fingerlings, portobello mushroom and broccolini.

Caprese Mac n Cheese

$14.00

House alfredo sauce, tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella then topped with crispy chicken.

Desserts

Cream Puffs

$5.00

Chocolate mousse and fresh raspberry

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Topped with sweet cream cheese frosting and candied pecans.

Sides

Side of Fries

$2.50

Misc. Offerings

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Fried Chicken

$4.00

KALINA CHIX & EGG

$5.00

This is a menu item requested by Chris Kalina due to a dietary requirement. This is grilled chicken with 2 hard boiled eggs that have the yolks removed.

Drinks

Coffee

$1.00

Coffee - Decaf

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Coke Cherry

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Hot Tea

$1.00

Iced Tea

$1.00

Lemonade

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Water

Water w/ Lemon

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:25 am - 12:30 pm
Thursday10:25 am - 12:30 pm
Friday10:25 am - 12:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

A student operated restaurant within Medina County Career Center. We provide 2 things - great food at a reasonable price and an authentic learning environment for the students of Medina County.

Website

Location

1101 W Liberty St, Medina, OH 44256

Directions

