American
Bars & Lounges

The Central Restaurant & Bar

441 Reviews

$$

127 Long Sands Road #7

York, ME 03909

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Small Plates

White Bean Soup

$9.00

Blue Crab Casserole

$15.00Out of stock

Special Beets

$12.00

Calamari

$18.00

Ahi Tuna Poke

$16.00

Brisket Tacos

$10.00

Tacos

Focaccia

$8.00

Fried Chicken Thigh Nuggets

$11.00

Guacamole & Salsa

$10.00

guacamole, central roasted tomato salsa, house fried corn chips, GF (fried)

Meatballs

$13.00

Louisiana Style Fried Shrimp

$14.00

sweet chili mango dip, **not GF

Pineapple & Smoked Pork Fried Rice

$14.00

Pork Dumplings

$12.00

pan-fried, sweet soy-chili sauce, green onions, four per order. **cannot be made Gluten Free

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$10.00

fresh garlic, white truffle oil, garlic aioli, parmesan cheese, GF (fried)

Whipped Feta

$12.00

Salads

Central Greens

Central Greens

$11.00

artisan greens, carrots, cucumber, tomato, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette on side

Little Gem

$12.00

little gem lettuce, grana padano cheese, garlic sourdough croutons & side of caesar dressing

Roasted Red & Gold Beets

Roasted Red & Gold Beets

$12.00

roasted red & gold beets, arugula pesto, toasted hazelnuts, balsamic syrup, goat cheese, pickled onions

Soba Noodle

Soba Noodle

$14.00

chilled buckwheat noodles, shredded cabbage, bell peppers, carrots, crispy wontons, sesame-ginger dressing on side, furikake sesame seasoning ***Cannot be made GF, Dressing contains Oyster Sauce

Ahi Poke Soba Noodle Salad

Ahi Poke Soba Noodle Salad

$26.00

ahi tuna tossed with sweet chili oyster sesame sauce served over chilled buckwheat noodles, shredded cabbage, bell peppers, carrots, crispy wontons, sesame-ginger dressing on side, furikake sesame seasoning.

Sandwiches

Central Double Double Burger

$14.00

two 4oz. angus wood fired grilled patties, cooked med well-wd, with american cheese on a griddled potato bun, served with sides of ketchup & dill pickles and a choice of side

Hot Pastrami

Hot Pastrami

$18.00

hickory smoked pastrami, grilled onions, alpine lace swiss, yellow mustard, potato bun, side of dill pickles, choice of side

Pastrami Burger

Pastrami Burger

$21.00

one 4oz. black Angus burger, cooked through, hickory smoked pastrami, grilled onions, alpine lace swiss & yellow mustard on a griddled potato bun, served with a side of dill pickles & ketchup

Portobello Mushroom

$14.00

wood fire grilled, Vermont cheddar cheese, griddled potato bun, side of dill pickles, choice of side

Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh Sandwich

Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh Sandwich

$16.00

pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli, applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, dill pickles, ciabatta roll **cannot be made gluten free or dairy free

French Dip

$22.00
Central Cheesesteak

Central Cheesesteak

$20.00

house hickory smoked shaved roast beef, caramelized onions, american & swiss cheese, toasted baguette, choice of side

Entrees

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$58.00

wood fire grilled 12oz. prime new york sirloin, garlic shrimp, chipotle demi glace, cilantro pesto, roasted fresno and jalapeño chilies, served with garlic-gruyere mashed potatoes and zucchini & summer squash sautéed with lemon-garlic butter **gluten free

Chicken Parmesan & Bucatini

Chicken Parmesan & Bucatini

$24.00

breaded chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone & pecorino romano cheese, served with penne pasta tossed with tomato sauce

Meatballs & Bucatini Pasta

$21.00

merrill's famous beef meatballs, bucatini pasta, tomato sauce, mozzarella & pecorino romano cheese, fresh basil **cannot be made gluten free

Hand Cut Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.00

hand cut fettuccine, garlic butter, cream, grana padano cheese

Braised Beef Short Rib Wellington

Braised Beef Short Rib Wellington

$34.00

braised beef short ribs baked in puff pastry with spinach & mushroom duxelle, side of cabernet sauce, cannot be made gluten free, choice of two sides **(please see "sides" section on menu for full descriptions)

Pork Schnitzel

$26.00

pan fried breaded pork loin cutlet, served with a side of whole grain mustard cream sauce & choice of two sides. **cannot be made gluten free

Salmon

$27.00

wood fire grilled, medium-med rare, sweet soy-miso glaze, furikake sesame seasoning, pea shoots, can be made gluten free with no sweet soy

Korean BBQ Sirloin Steak Tips

$29.00

wood fire grilled, sweet soy, sesame & garlic marinade, korean bbq sauce, can be made gluten free

Swordfish

$26.00

Wagyu Flat Iron

$52.00

Shrimp & Bucatini

$24.00

Sides

Side Central Greens - No Cheese

$7.00

Side Central Greens

$7.00

artisan greens, carrots, cucumber, tomato, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette on side

Side Brussels

$7.00

Side Cabbage

$7.00

Side Fries

$7.00

served with ketchup, GF (fried)

Side Garlic Mashed

$7.00

yukon gold potatoes

Side Stuffing

$7.00

Side Squash

$7.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

house fried corn tortilla chips, GF (fried)

Side Garlic Bread

$2.50

Side Baguette

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Side Naan Bread

$1.00

Side Sauce

$1.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$8.00

4oz. beef patty, cooked through, served with French fries and sides of ketchup & dill pickles

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

kraft

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

american & cheddar cheeses grilled on sourdough bread, served with fries & ketchup

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Coco Cake

$8.00

Mud Pie

$8.00

chocolate & vanilla ice cream, caramel, oreo cookie crust, toasted hazelnuts, chocolate sauce

CC Cookies

$7.00

One Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Cake Plating

$1.00
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of York, Maine. Open Year Round, Serving New American Cuisine with International Influences.

Website

Location

127 Long Sands Road #7, York, ME 03909

Directions

The Central Restaurant & Bar image
The Central Restaurant & Bar image
The Central Restaurant & Bar image

