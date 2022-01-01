American
Bars & Lounges
The Central Restaurant & Bar
441 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Located in the heart of York, Maine. Open Year Round, Serving New American Cuisine with International Influences.
127 Long Sands Road #7, York, ME 03909
