The Chalet 100 Chapel Drive

Appetizers

Crab Gateau

$16.00

Crab Cake, Avocado, Parmesan Crisp, Lemon Aioli

Beef Carpaccio

$16.00

Feta, Bacon, Microgreens, Sweet Chili Aioli

Trempette Au Fromage

$10.00

Artisan Bread, 3 Styles Of Dip

Oyster Rockefeller

$15.00

Ponzu,White Balsamic,Mignonette,Bloody Mary

Spanish Croquettes

$9.00

Sweet Chili Aioli,Micro Greens,Lemon

Foie Gras

$16.00

Wild Berry Compote, Crostini, Microgreens

Filet Persillee

$12.00

Phyllo Shrimp

$12.00

Fried Green Tomates

$9.00

Salads

Chalet Salad

$6.00

Spring Mix,Parmesan, Egg, Tomato, Avocado, Croutons

Brutus Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Caesar, Parm, Egg, Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon, Crouton

Roasted Beet Salad

$9.00

Arugula,Goat Cheese, Bacon,Pecans, French Vinaigrette

Spinach

$9.00

Spring Mix, Strawberry, Grape,Feta,Red Onion,Pecans, Strawberry Vinaigrette

Soups

Vichyssoise

$4.00+

cup of soup

Soup De Jour

$4.00+

cup of soup

Duo Of Soup Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

bowl of soup

Sandwiches

The Chalet Club

$13.00

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Aioli

Monte Cristo

$13.00

Ham, Tukey, Egg, Swiss, Lavender Honey

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$14.00

Cured Ham, Mozzarella, Pesto,Tomato, Focaccia

Fried Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Gourmet Mushrooms, Swiss, Arugula, Bordelaise

Meatloaf Sand

$12.00

Entrees

Beef Wellington Pommes

$55.00

Bordelaise, Duchesse Potatoes

Chicken Chalet Mash

$25.00

Cured Ham, Mozzarella, Pesto,Tomato, Risotto

Steak Diane Mash

$35.00

Fingerling Potato

Fish And Chips

$22.00

Yukon Gold Potato, Vegetables, White Wine, Herb Butter

Filet Mignon Mash

$50.00

Maitre D'butter, Mashed Potato

Grilled Local Gourmet Mushrooms

$20.00

Pork Osso Buco Risotto

$29.00

Apple Chutney, Duchesse Potato

Salmon Fingerling

$25.00

Tomato Leek Beurre Blanc, Fingerling Potato

Rockfish Pommes

$25.00

Lemon White Balsamic, Mashed Potato

Steak Frites

$50.00

Truffle Filet Pommes

$60.00

Gourmet Mushrooms, Truffle Butter, Duchesse Potato

Shrimp Florentine

$20.00

Tomato Beurre Blanc, Risotto, Ham Crisp

Chicken Pesto Risotto

$20.00

Bolognese

$20.00

Split Plate Charge

$10.00

Chicken Tenders FF

$9.00

VOD

$4.00

Grilled Cheese F F

$7.00

Risotto

$4.00

Ff

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Lunch Entrees

Meatloaf

$16.00

Chicken Pesto

$20.00

Salmon

$20.00

Fish And Chips

$18.00

Split Plate Charge Lunch

$5.00

Shrimp Florentine

$20.00

Bolognese

$20.00

Dessert

White Chocolate Mouse

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Apple Pandowdy

$9.00

Dessert Flight

$10.00

Small Fruit Cup

$4.00

Bottled Beer

Fat Tire

$7.00

Stella

$8.00

Cougar Bait

$7.00

Shotgun Wedding

$7.00

Yuengling

$7.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Amber Bock

$7.00

Goose Island IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$10.00Out of stock

Rolling Rock

$6.00

Shock Top

$7.00

Yuengling Lite

$7.00

Glass

Turno de Noche

$10.00

Seamless

$13.00

Chateau de Pape

$16.00

Van Duzer

$14.00Out of stock

Cascinone Soliti

$11.00

Chianti

$10.00

Lovers Leap Red

$10.00

Ge Red Blend Organic

$25.00

Novas Pinot Noir

$10.00

Capo Pinot Noir

$9.00

Coyman Red Blend

$15.00Out of stock

Lovers leap

$10.00

Leatherwood

$10.00

Hook and Ladder

$17.00

Touraine

$12.00

Guinigi

$10.00

Rose

$10.00

Bottle

BTL Turno de Noche

$36.00

BTL Seamless

$48.00

BTL Chateau de Pape

$70.00

BTL Van Duzer

$68.00Out of stock

BTL Cascinone Soliti

$40.00

BTL Chianti

$35.00

BTL Lovers Leap Red

$35.00

BTL Ge Red Blend Organic

$112.00

BTL Novas Pinot Noir

$38.00

BTL Capo Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL Coyman Red Blend

$70.00Out of stock

BTL Lovers leap

$35.00

BTL Leatherwood

$36.00

BTL Hook and Ladder

$55.00

BTL Touraine

$45.00

BTL Guinigi

$40.00

BTL Rose

$44.00

NA BEVS

Acqua Panna

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Ice Tea sweet

$3.00

Ice Tea unsweetened

$3.00

Mello Yellow

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Espresso

Espresso

$2.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Americano

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Chapel Drive, Somerset, KY 42501

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

