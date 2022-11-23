Main picView gallery

The Chap 1607 North Cahuenga Boulevard

1607 North Cahuenga Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90028

STARTERS

GREEN SALAD

$16.00

CHOP SALAD

$20.00

CAESAR SALAD

$18.00

OYSTERS ON THE HALF

$22.00

CHILLED PRAWNS

$24.00

CRAB CAKE

$20.00

HASH BROWN

$20.00

Special

$10.00

MAIN

CHEESEBURGER

$20.00

BANGERS

$20.00

FISH & CHIPS

$28.00

SUNDAY ROAST

$38.00

BREAKFAST BURGER

$22.00

SIDE

FRENCH FRIES

$8.00

ONION RINGS

$10.00

POTATOES

$8.00

SIDE OF MUSTARD DRESSING

$1.00

SIDE OF "ITALIAN" DRESSING

$1.00

SIDE OF CAESAR DRESSING

$1.00

SIDE OF SAUCE GRIBICHE

$2.00

SIDE OF CAVIAR

$12.00

SIDE OF CREAM

$2.00

SIDE OF PICKLES

$2.00

SIDE OF HERB REMOULADE

$2.00

SIDE OF ONION FONDUE

$2.00

SIDE OF ONION JUS

$2.00

SIDE OF POPOVERS

$6.00

SIDE OF BUTTERED POTATOES

$4.00

SIDE OF GARLIC AIOLI

$2.00

Desserts

Eton Mess

$10.00

Sticky Toffee

$10.00

Chocolate Toast

$10.00

Liquor

Tito's (Well)

$14.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Black Cow

$15.00

Abslut Elyx

$15.00

DBL Tito's (Well)

$28.00

DBL Grey Goose

$32.00

DBL Belvedere

$30.00

DBL Black Cow

$30.00

DBL Abslut Elyx

$30.00

Beefeater (Well)

$14.00

Bombay Saphire

$15.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Monkey 47

$20.00

Bloom

$16.00

Silent Pool

$16.00

Plymouth

$16.00

Fords

$14.00

Sipsmith

$16.00

Botanist Islay

$16.00

Ophir

$16.00

Greenall's

$14.00

East London

$15.00

DBL Beefeater (Well)

$28.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$30.00

DBL Hendricks

$32.00

DBL Monkey 47

$40.00

DBL Bloom

$32.00

DBL Silent Pool

$32.00

DBL Plymouth

$32.00

DBL Fords

$28.00

DBL Sipsmith

$32.00

DBL Botanist Islay

$32.00

DBL Ophir

$32.00

DBL Greenall's

$28.00

DBL East London

$30.00

Leblon Cachaca

$14.00

Bacardi (Well)

$14.00

Plantation Original Dark

$14.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$16.00

Diplimatico Reserva Exclusivo

$15.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$16.00

OFTD Plantation Overproof

$15.00

Wray & Nephew White Overproof

Pussers Rum

DBL Leblon Cachaca

$28.00

DBL Bacardi (Well)

$28.00

DBL Plantation Original Dark

$28.00

DBL Ron Zacapa 23

$32.00

DBL Diplimatico Reserva Exclusivo

$30.00

DBL Santa Teresa 1796

$32.00

DBL OFTD Plantation Overproof

$30.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$45.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$20.00

Cazadores Blanco (Well)

$14.00

Cazadores Reposado

$14.00

El Tesoro

$16.00

Avion Blanco

$14.00

Ilegal Mezcal Joven

$15.00

Del Maguey Vida

$14.00Out of stock

Tromba

$16.00

DBL Clase Azul Reposado

$90.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$32.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$32.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$40.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$100.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$30.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$32.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$40.00

DBL Cazadores Blanco (Well)

$28.00

DBL Cazadores Reposado

$28.00

DBL El Tesoro

$32.00

Jameson

$15.00

Teeling Whiskey

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Green Spot

$20.00

Redbreast

$16.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Proper 12

$14.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Jameson

$30.00

DBL Teeling Whiskey

$32.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$36.00

DBL Green Spot

$40.00

DBL Redbreast

$32.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$28.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$28.00

DBL Proper 12

$28.00

DBL Makers Mark

$32.00

Macallan 12

$25.00

Chivas Regal 12yr

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$75.00

Compass Box Glasgow

$16.00

Bruichladdich Classic

DBL Macallan 12

$50.00

DBL Chivas Regal 12yr

$28.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$30.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$36.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue

$150.00

DBL Compass Box Glasgow

$32.00

Amaro Montenegro

$16.00

Aperol

$16.00

Benedictine

$14.00

Drambuie

$16.00

Campari

$16.00

Chambord

$14.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$14.00

Chartreuse Green

$16.00

Martelletti Vermouth Di Torino

$14.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$14.00

Fernet Branca

$14.00

Giffard Crème De Violette

$14.00

Lillet Blanc

$14.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$14.00

Maison Ferrand Dry Curracao

$14.00

Mr.Black

$14.00

Amaro Nonino

$16.00

Pernod Ricard Anise

$14.00

Pimms

$16.00

Kina L'Aero D'or

$14.00

Kummel

$16.00

Chareau Aloe Liqueur

$16.00

Tempest Fugit Creme De Cacoa

$16.00

Pernod Ricard Absinthe

$16.00

St.Germain

$14.00

DBL Amaro Montenegro

$32.00

DBL Aperol

$32.00

DBL Benedictine

$28.00

DBL Drambuie

$32.00

DBL Campari

$32.00

DBL Chambord

$28.00

DBL Chartreuse Yellow

$28.00

DBL Chartreuse Green

$32.00

DBL Martelletti Vermouth Di Torino

$28.00

DBL Luxardo Amaretto

$28.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$28.00

DBL Giffard Crème De Violette

$28.00

DBL Lillet Blanc

$28.00

DBL Luxardo Maraschino

$28.00

DBL Maison Ferrand Dry Curracao

$28.00

DBL Mr.Black

$28.00

DBL Amaro Nonino

$32.00

DBL Pernod Ricard Anise

$28.00

DBL Pimms

$32.00

DBL Kina L'Aero D'or

$28.00

DBL Garden Party Cilantro

$32.00

DBL Garden Party Basil

$32.00

DBL Garden Party Sundried Tomato

$32.00

DBL Garden Party Rosemary

$32.00

DBL Kummel

$32.00

DBL Chareau Aloe Liqueur

$32.00

DBL Tempest Fugit Creme De Cacoa

$32.00

DBL Combier Creme de Mure

$28.00

DBL Amaro Montenegro

$32.00

DBL Pernod Ricard Absinthe

$32.00

DBL St.Germain

$28.00

DBL Hennessy

$32.00

DBL Hennessy VSOP

$40.00

Cocktails

The Tramp

$14.00

The Churchill

$15.00

Ruby Tuesday

$15.00

London Calling

$15.00

Bramble On

$15.00

Cup Of '66 (Pimm's Cup)

$14.00

Paint It Black

$15.00

Comfortably Numb

$15.00

The Bloody Mary Martini

$15.00

Bittersweet Symphony

$15.00

The Royal Wanker

$66.00

Beer

Delirium Tremens

$15.00

Fuller's London Pride

$10.00+

Stella Artois

$6.00+

Harp Lager

$8.00+

Guiness

$8.00

Firestone Union Jack IPA

$7.00+

Smithwicks Irish Ale

$8.00+

Boddingtons

$8.00

Scrimshaw

$7.00+

Strongbow Cider

$8.00+

Black & Tan

$10.00

Snake Bite

$10.00

Weihenstephaner

$8.00

Young's Chocolate Stout

$8.00

Guiness NA

$14.00Out of stock

Old Speckled Hen

$6.00

Stiegl Raddler

$8.00

Aspall Cider

$8.00

Old Speckled Hen

$8.00

Stiegl Raddler

$10.00

Wine

Trefethen Eschole Red Blend

$16.00+

Rabble Tempranillo

$13.00+

The Stand Petite Syrah

$15.00

Alexander Valley Organic Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00+Out of stock

Talbott Chardonnay

$18.00+

Tohu Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

Pinot Grigio

$12.00+

La Fete

$12.00+

Whispering Angel

$14.00+

GH Mumm

$18.00+

Perrier Jouet Brut

$25.00+

Anna Blanc De Blanc Brut

$11.00+

Moet and Chandon Rose Brut

$18.00

NA Beverages

Americano

$6.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Chamomile Tea

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

English Breakfast Tea

$5.00

Espresso

$5.00

Evian Flat

$9.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$7.00

Fever Tree Soda

$7.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$7.00

Flat White

$7.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Latte

$7.00

Macchiato

$7.00

Pellegrino Sparkling

$9.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$6.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

U.K. Inspired Pub serving elevated British classics. Come have a pint and enjoy!

Location

1607 North Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Directions

