Sandwiches
American
Mediterranean
The Charcuterie
295 Reviews
$$
We serve gourmet charcuterie platters with cured meats and cheeses. Our meat and cheese platters are served with paired accompaniments for a great culinary experience. We also have a full lunch and dinner menu with gourmet appetizers, sandwiches, soups, salads, and desserts. We offer local wines, beers and spirits to enjoy with our wonderful meats, cheeses, and dishes.
548 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
